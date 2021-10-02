MOSCOW — Idaho scored three times in the first 55 minutes and cruised to a 3-1 Big Sky women’s soccer win Friday against Northern Arizona at the Kibbie Dome.
Sophomore forward Jadyn Hanks recorded two first-half goals for Idaho (8-2-1, 2-1), scoring in the 15th and 25th minutes. Sophomore midfielder Margo Schoesler got the second-half goal for the Vandals in the 55th minute.
Northern Arizona (2-10, 0-3) got a late goal from Rylee Mitchell.
Idaho held an 11-10 advantage in shots, including 7-6 on target, but the Lumberjacks had a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.
Avrie Fox had five saves for the winners. Natalie Manzo made three stops for Northern Arizona.
The Vandals next play at noon Sunday at home against Southern Utah.
Northern Arizona 0 1—1
Idaho 2 1—3
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks, 15th.
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks, 25th.
Idaho — Margo Schoesler (Maddy Lasher), 55th.
Northern Arizona — Rylee Mitchell, 85th.
Shots — Idaho 11, Northern Arizona 10. Saves — Northern Arizona: Natalie Manzo 3. Idaho: Avrie Fox 5.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU’s eight-match streak snapped
PULLMAN — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 17 kills and 12 digs, but the Washington State volleyball team saw its eight-match winning streak snapped with a 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 Pac-12 loss to USC at Bohler Gym.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis chipped in 43 assists, and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 10 digs for the Cougars (8-5, 2-1).
The Cougars next play at 11 a.m. Sunday at home against No. 15 UCLA.
LCSC falls in three
SALEM, Ore. — Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson finished with eight kills, but Lewis-Clark State saw its five-match winning streak snapped with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-16 Cascade Conference loss to No. 6 Corban at the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
Sophomore setter Hannah Martinez finished with 10 assists for the Warriors (11-7, 6-4) and junior libero Kenzie Dean had nine assists.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at Bushnell.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho to begin with three at home
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s basketball team will open the 2021-22 schedule with three regular-season home games, with two home exhibitions before those contests.
The Vandals will open the new season Nov. 9 at the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena against Lewis-Clark State, a game the Warriors currently are calling an exhibition on their schedule. Idaho will play in the Nugget Classic on Thanksgiving weekend. The Vandals also will make a return trip to Austin, Texas, to play Texas on Dec. 11 before heading off for its final two nonconference games Dec. 17-18 at the Maui Wahine Classic.
Idaho opens Big Sky Conference play Dec. 30 at home against Northern Arizona. The regular season wraps up March 4 at Northern Arizona.
The Vandals will host an exhibition Nov. 7 against Whitman.
All game times will be announced at a later date.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Nov. 9 — Lewis-Clark State; 14 — San Diego; 21 — Washington State; 26 — San Francisco+; 27 — Nevada+; 28 — Drake+; Dec. 4 — at Southern Utah; 11 — at Texas; 17 — Oregon State@; 18 — Northern Iowa@; 30 — Northern Arizona*; Jan. 1 — Portland State*; 6 — at Montana State*; 8 — Eastern Washington*; 13 — Weber State*; 15 — Idaho State*; 20 — at Northern Colorado*; 22 — at Sacramento State*; 27 — Montana*; 29 — Montana State*; Feb. 3 — Southern Utah*; 10 — at Idaho State*; 12 — at Weber State*; 17 — at Montana*; 19 — at Eastern Washington*; 24 — Sacramento State*; 26 — Northern Colorado*; March 2 — at Portland State*; 4 — at Northern Arizona*
+ — Nugget Classic, Reno, Nev.
@ — Maui Wahine Classic, Maui, Hawaii
* — Big Sky Conference games
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERPullman Christian 4, North Idaho Christian 0
HAYDEN, Idaho — Brothers Liam and Judah Fitzgerald both scored as Pullman Christian blanked North Idaho Christian in a boys’ soccer game.
It was the first time that Liam, an eigth-grader playing on the varsity, and his brother Judah, a junior, had scored in the same game.
Pullman Christian (4-0) jumped out quickly, scoring three of its four goals in the first 15 minutes. Judah got the first goal of the game, quickly followed by goals by Kyle Gleason and Shane Shaffer. Liam finished off the scoring with the lone second-half goal.
Pullman Christian will play at Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane Valley on Thursday.
Pullman Christian 3 1 — 4
North Idaho Christian 0 0 — 0
Pullman Christian — Judah Fitzgerald.
Pullman Christian — Kyle Gleason.
Pullman Christian — Shane Shaffer.
Pullman Christian — Liam Fitzgerald
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLPullman Christian wins in a sweep
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian survived a tight first set to sweep North Idaho Christian 27-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Pullman Christian (6-0) was led by Annie Goetze. who recorded 10 digs, seven blocks and three digs.
Faith Berg had six aces and 10 assists. Anna Fitgerald had five kills, three blocks and an ace.
Pullman Christian will play at Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane Valley on Thursday.