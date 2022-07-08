FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s basketball team will play 18 games within the Big Sky Conference in 2022-23, nine at home and on the road, the conference announced Thursday.
The Vandals will play each conference opponent twice, once at home and on the road, starting with a two-game road trip to the Montana schools Dec. 29-31.
Idaho closes with four of its final six games at home, including a three-game home stretch Feb. 11-18 against Eastern Washington, Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona, respectively. The Vandals wrap up the season with a home game Feb. 27 against Montana.
The conference tournament will be March 4-8 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. All conference games will be streamed on ESPN+.
SCHEDULE
Dec. 29 — at Montana State; 31 — at Montana; Jan. 5 — Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 7 — Portland State, 2 p.m.; 14 — at Eastern Washington; 16 — Montana State, 6 p.m.; 19 — at Northern Arizona; 21 — at Northern Colorado; 26 — Weber State, 6 p.m.; 28 — Idaho State, 2 p.m.; Feb. 2 — at Portland State; 4 — at Sacramento State; 11 — Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 16 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 18 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.; 23 — at Idaho State; 25 — at Weber State; 27 — Montana, 6 p.m.
SUMMER BASEBALLGooding Diamondbacks 7, Lewis-Clark Cubs 6
The Cubs watched a solid midgame lead slip away in falling to the Diamondbacks in the Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field.
Race Currin had three RBI for the Cubs (15-11), who led 6-2 through four innings, but allowed four in the fifth and the game-decider in the seventh.
“We got outplayed, we got outhustled, and the score ended up showing that,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “We definitely made a couple of mental errors that led to that run there in the top of the seventh. Hats off to Gooding all the way.”
Gooding 020 040 1—7 7 1
LC Cubs 002 400 0—6 7 1
Chase Patterson, Zander Gonzales (5) and Bryce Patterson; Levi Johnson, Zack Bambacigno (5) and Race Currin. W — Gonzales. L — Johnson.
Gooding hits — Gonzales 2, Butch Morris (2B), C. Patterson, Cade Page, Wick Church, Bryce Patterson.
LC Cubs hits — Austin Topp, Tucker Green, Trace Roberts, Currin, Brody Balmer, Lance Bambacigno, Clayten Jenkins-Hix.
Nampa Braves 3, Orofino Merchants 0
Orofino’s Anthony Fabbi struck out five in a complete-game effort on the mound, but the Merchants failed to get on the board and fell to the Nampa Braves in Clancy Ellis Tournament pool play at Harris Field.
Easton Schneider batted 3-for-4 for Orofino (7-9-1). For the Braves, Bryce Wallingford made his own 3-for-4 showing from the plate and Tyler Parlin struck out seven in five innings to pick up the win.
In other games at the tournament, Gonzaga Prep beat the Spokane Expos 12-10. No score was reported on the Mt. Spokane-West Valley game at press time.
Nampa 000 020 1—3 6 0
Orofino 000 000 0—0 6 2
Blake Miller, Tyler Parlin (3) and Kai Sena; Anthony Fabbi and Gavin Christopherson. W — Parlin.
Nampa hits — Bryce Wallingford 3, Trey Downs, Hayden Wade, Kai Sena.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider 3, Trebor Altman, Jaeger, Fabbi.
Latah Generals split with Boise teams
NAMPA, Idaho — The Latah County Generals 16U team edged a 12-10 victory against the Boise Jr. Hawks on Wednesday to start the Northwest Nazarene University Classic tournament before falling 10-5 on Thursday to Boise GameFACE.
The Generals had a big eight-run first inning to set the stage for their win against the Hawks, while they allowed six in the third against the GameFACE to fall into a hole they never got out of in spite of a rally in the final two innings.
Hawks 400 041 1—10 10 7
Latah County 800 031 0—12 7 1
Fox, Knetter (2), L. Erich (4) and T. Kubena, J. Bryan; C. Isakson, W. Hartig (5), J. Greene (7) and T. Izzo. W— Isakson. L — Erich.
Hawks hits — L. Erich 2, J. Bryan 2, A. Spiers, G. Van Tol, L. Ramos, L. Blaine.
Latah County hits — L. Anderson 3, J. Breese, C. Isakson, T. Izzo, A. Hurley.
———
Latah County 110 002 1— 5 11 2
GameFACE 206 110 x—10 8 0
L. Anderson, A. Hurley (2) and T. Izzo; L. Scott, R. Richard (5) and R. Gross. W — Scott. L — Hurley.
Latah County hits — J. Breese 3, C. Isakson 2, A. Olive, L. Anderson, J. Driskill, J. Greene, A. Hurley.
GameFACE hits — I. Folwell 2 (2B), A. Fulton, B. Mortimer, L. Scott, R. Richard, A. Palfreyman, R. Gross.