MOSCOW — One day after it was announced that the Idaho men’s basketball team would not play Palouse rival Washington State this season, the Vandals released the entire schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday.
Idaho will play 16 home basketball games, including an exhibition against Evergreen State to open the season Nov. 1 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals, who previously announced their Big Sky schedule, will play 31 games this year, including seven nonconference home contests.
The regular season will begin No. 7 at Denver, then the team will play its first home game Nov. 10 against Walla Walla.
After a Nov. 13 trip to Omaha, Idaho will host Bakersfield (Nov. 16) and Utah Tech (formerly known as Dixie State) on Nov. 19 before a Thanksgiving trip to California to take on Cal Poly (Nov. 23) and Pacific (Nov. 25).
The month of December begins with four consecutive home games. The Vandals will host Northern Illinois (Dec. 2), North Dakota (Dec. 6), Riverside (Dec. 11) and Northwest Indian College (Dec. 16) before the month culminates with a four-game road trip, including Big Sky games against Montana State (Dec. 29) and Montana (Dec. 31). Idaho begins the trip Dec. 19 at Northridge before a Dec. 21 game at Long Beach State.
All Big Sky games and home nonconference games will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Some game times will be released at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 1 — Evergreen State, 6 p.m.+; 7 — at Denver; 10 — Walla Walla, 6 p.m.; 13 — at Omaha, noon; 16 — Bakersfield, 6 p.m.; 19 — Utah Tech, 2 p.m.; 23 — at Cal Poly; 25 — at Pacific; Dec. 2 — Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.; 6 — North Dakota, 6 p.m.; 11 — Riverside, 2 p.m.; 16 — Northwest Indian College, 6 p.m.; 19 — at Northridge; 21 — Long Beach State; 29 — at Montana State*; 31 — at Montana*; Jan. 5 — Sacramento State, 6 p.m.*; 7 — Portland State, 2 p.m.*; 14 — at Eastern Washington*; 16 — Montana State, 6 p.m.*; 19 — at Northern Arizona*; 21 — at Northern Colorado*; 26 — Weber State, 6 p.m.*; 28 — Idaho State, 2 p.m.*; Feb. 2 — at Portland State*; 4 — at Sacramento State*; 11 — Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.*; 16 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.*; 18 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.*; 23 — at Idaho State*; 25 — at Weber State*; 27 — Montana, 6 p.m.*
+ — exhibition
* — Big Sky games
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC named to top 25 academic honor roll
ATLANTA — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team were recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as part of the organization’s Top 25 team honor roll, it was announced.
LCSC earned the 10th-highest combined grade-point average in the NAIA with a 3.64 for the academic year. The Warriors had the highest spring GPA of any team on campus at 3.68. LCSC was one of two teams from the Cascade Conference in the top 25 and the lone school in the top 10.
“So proud of this team,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “On the court, they came through time after time in clutch situations all season. Equally as impressive was their commitment and dedication to succeeding in the classroom. We had a group of bright students with great work ethics.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALLMcCormick gets nomination
Idaho junior defensive back Sean McCormick was nominated for the 2022 American Football Coaches Assocation Good Works team, it was announced. It honors 22 leaders and community champions in college football’s five subdivisions.
The final 22-member team and an honorary coach are selected by a panel of former team members as well as journalists. Fans will be able to vote for the team captain on ESPN.com after the final team members are announced in September.
To be considered for a spot on the team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group, maintaining a strong academic standing.
TRACK AND FIELDAtkin places 10th in heat
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Lewis-Clark State track standout Sam Atkin finished in 10th place in his heat of the 5,000 meters at the World Championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Atkin, who competed for Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and is an assistant for the Warriors, had a time of 13 minutes, 34.36 seconds in the first heat of the event. Only the top five finishers in each heat as well as the next five fastest times qualified for the final of the event, which takes place at 6:25 p.m. Saturday.
He next will compete for Team England in the 5,000 on Aug. 6 and the 10,000 on Aug. 2 in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
ROWINGWSU coach to head up Canadian team
PULLMAN — Washington State rowing coach Jane LaRiviere will coach the varsity eight boat for Canada at the 2022 World Rowing U23 championships to take place July 25-30 in Varese, Italy.
For LaRivere, who will be coaching the Cougars for the 21st season, it will be her first time representing her country.
“As a Canadian, I’m proud to be coaching Canada,” LaRiviere said in a news release.
LaRiviere has led Washington State to the NCAA championship regatta 13 times, including nine of the past 12 meets.