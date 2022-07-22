Idaho hoops

Idaho players celebrate after a made 3-pointer during a Nov. 10 nonconference game against Long Beach State at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The Vandals will play the Beach in a Dec. 21 nonconference game in Long Beach, Calif.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

MOSCOW — One day after it was announced that the Idaho men’s basketball team would not play Palouse rival Washington State this season, the Vandals released the entire schedule for the 2022-23 season Thursday.

Idaho will play 16 home basketball games, including an exhibition against Evergreen State to open the season Nov. 1 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

