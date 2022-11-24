Idaho men can’t overcome torrid shooting from Cal Poly

Idaho freshman forward Nigel Burris shoots during Wednesday’s California Thanksgiving Jam game against Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

 Idaho Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The good news for the Idaho men’s basketball team? The Vandals had their best shooting performance of the young season. The bad news? Cal Poly was a touch better.

The Mustangs used a 13-0 run early in the second half, and they hit almost 59 percent of their field goals in beating Idaho 82-71 in a California Thanksgiving Jam game at the Mott Athletics Center.

