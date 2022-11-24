SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The good news for the Idaho men’s basketball team? The Vandals had their best shooting performance of the young season. The bad news? Cal Poly was a touch better.
The Mustangs used a 13-0 run early in the second half, and they hit almost 59 percent of their field goals in beating Idaho 82-71 in a California Thanksgiving Jam game at the Mott Athletics Center.
Alimamy Koroma had 23 points in 25 minutes for Cal Poly (2-3), which went 30-for-51 (58.8 percent) from the field, including 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) from distance, and was 17-for-20 (85 percent) at the line. Camren Pierce chipped in 15 points. Trevon Taylor tallied 11 points. Brantly Stevenson contributed 10 points.
Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt finished with 22 points and eight assists for the Vandals (1-5), who went 27-for-50 (54 percent) from the field, including 7-of-14 (50 percent) on 3-pointers, and 10-for-13 (76.9 percent) at the free-throw line. Junior forward Isaac Jones added 19 points and six rebounds. Sophomore forward Terren Frank had 10 points and eight rebounds.
In a game that saw eight ties and eight lead changes, the Mustangs took charge early in the second half.
Koroma scored the first six points of the spurt, and Pierce finished the run with the final seven points to turn a 40-39 deficit into a 52-40 lead with 13:47 to go in regulation. Cal Poly increased its lead to as many as 19 points two-thirds of the way through the half.
The Mustangs held a 12-6 edge in points off turnovers, 12-8 in second-chance points and 23-9 in bench points.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Pacific.
IDAHO (1-5)
Salih 3-5 0-0 8, Jones 8-12 2-4 19, R. Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Moffitt 7-11 8-9 22, Frank 4-8 0-0 10, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Burris 2-4 0-0 4, T. Smith 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-50 10-13 71.
NEWSFormer Pullman girls basketball player at PSU-Beaver
MONACA, Pa. — Former Pullman girls basketball player McKenzie McIntosh is competing in two sports at Penn State-Beaver.
McIntosh, who finished her high school studies at the online Pacific Northwest Connections Academy school, led the Lions the past two seasons in goal scoring for the women’s soccer team. PSU-Beaver was short of players, so she turned out.
In her two seasons with the Lions, she has played in 19 games and scored three goals with eight shots on goals. This season, McIntosh scored two goals in battling a lower leg injury.
Originally going to the school to play basketball, the point guard played in five games this past season and scored two points.