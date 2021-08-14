MOSCOW — The University of Idaho track and cross country program announced Sarah Pecha has signed with the program.
Pecha, of Spokane Valley who attended Central Valley High School, placed 25th in the state cross country virtual meet this year. She finished 64th at that meet as a junior.
On the track, she has a personal bests of 2:26 in the 800 and 5:30.84 in the 1,600. Her sisters, Anna and Erica, also competed for the program.
“We are so excited to add Sarah to our Vandal family. She is a talented student-athlete, getting it done not only on the track but also in the classroom,” director of track and field/cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release.
Cho named academic All-American
PULLMAN — Former Washington State standout Stephanie Cho was named third-team academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Cho, a kinesiology major who also previously earned CoSIDA first-team all-district honors, finished with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Cho, of Vancouver, B.C., capped off her career with an All-American performance at the NCAA outdoor meet in the 400 hurdles, clocking in at 57.48 seconds. The mark was the third-best in school history. She also earned victories in the Hayward Premiere and the Oregon Relays, and also was part of the winning 1,600 relay during the dual against Washington. She placed sixth at the Pac-12 meet and 10th at the NCAA West preliminaries in the 400 hurdles.
SWIMMINGWSU announces schedule for season
PULLMAN — Washington State’s swimming will host four meets during the 2021-22 season, it was announced.
The Cougars will host Arizona on Oct. 15 and Arizona State on Oct. 16 at Gibb Poll. Then, WSU will conduct the Pacific Northwest Invitational from Jan. 15-16, then host Grand Canyon on Feb. 11 as a final tune-up for the Pac-12 meet Feb. 23-26 in Federal Way, Wash. The conference’s last chance meet is Feb. 27, with the CSCAA national meet March 10-12 in Elkhart, Ind., and the NCAA national meet takes place March 16-19 in Atlanta.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Oct. 2 — at Idaho, 10 a.m.; 8-9 — Chick-Fil-A Invitational at Fresno State; 15 — Arizona, 11 a.m.; 16 — Arizona State, 9 a.m.; 29 — at USC, 5 p.m.; 30 — at UCLA, 11 a.m.; Nov. 18-20 — Phil Hansel Invitationl at Houston; Jan. 15-16 — Pacific Northwest Invitational; 21 — at Utah, 4 p.m.; 22 — at BYU, 10 a.m.; 28 — at Nevada, 5 p.m.; Feb. 11 — Grand Canyon, 5 p.m.