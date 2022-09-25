POMEROY — In the annual Pomeroy Border Battle pitting Idaho schools against Washington schools in best-of-3 set matches Saturday, host Pomeroy went unbeaten but the Idaho teams came out ahead 7-5 in the final tally.
“I absolutely loved how we rose up and faced adversity,” said Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt, whose team was 4-0 for the day and stands at 8-1 on the season. “I loved how we played in pressure situations. I thought we got better as the day went along, and the games we played today are going to really help us moving forward.”
Kamiah and Prairie of Cottonwood each went 3-1, losing only to Pomeroy and combining for six of Idaho’s seven victories.
“Everybody contributed,” Prairie coach Julie Schumacher said. “I felt like there were a couple times we fell a little short, but then we always would battle back, and that was nice to see that we would come back and not get down on ourselves.”
Area teams build toughness at Crossover Classic
SPOKANE — Troy had the winningest run among six area schools represented at the 55-team Crossover Classic tournament held at sites across the Spokane area, advancing through pool play to the Silver Bracket and compiling an overall 5-2 record in the event.
“This is always a really good midseason tournament for us,” Trojans coach Deborah Blazzard said. “We learn a lot about ourselves and things that we’re going to do differently moving forward in the season. I felt like the girls persevered through fatigue and kept swinging at the ball, which paid off in our last set.”
Genesee and Clarkston also played in the Silver Bracket, which featured teams that took second in their four-team pools. The Bulldogs went 2-1 in both pool and bracket play to total 4-2, while the Bantams went 2-1 in their pool and 0-2 in the bracket to finish 2-3.
“Overall, it was an awesome day and really fun to play so many larger schools,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley, whose team collected wins against larger-division Spokane-area opponents Central Valley and University. “We really held our own, and I’m really happy with our team right now.”
Colfax dropped all three of its pool play matches before bouncing back to go 2-1 in the Bronze Bracket for a 2-4 net record, while Pullman was 0-3 in pool play and 1-1 in the bracket for a 1-4 finish. Asotin went to the Copper Bracket after an 0-3 pool play run, then went 2-1 to end up 2-4.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGrangeville 42, Priest River 6
GRANGEVILLE — Sophomore running back Cooper Poxleitner notched 112 yards and three touchdowns as Grangeville routed Class 2A Central Idaho League foe Priest River 42-6.
“We had a good week of practice,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said. “Our offensive line is almost all sophomores and they really improved this week.”
Trid Charlie led the Bulldogs in tackles with 15.
Grangeville improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in league play. It’ll next play Orofino.
Priest River 0 6 0 0—6
Grangeville 8 20 6 8—42
Grangeville — Cooper Poxleitner 3 run (Sam Lindsley pass from Cody Klement).
Grangeville — Poxleitner 8 run (pass failed).
Priest River — Sorbel 42 pass from Schofeild (run failed).
Grangeville — Clay Weckman 35 run (pass failed).
Grangeville — Poxleitner 7 pass from Clement (Poxleitner run).
Grangeville — Carter Mundt 22 pass from Clement (pass failed).
Grangeville — Collin Goeckner 5 run (Goeckner run).
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 2, Coeur d’Alene Charter 2
COEUR D’ALENE — The visiting Maniacs looked to have a Class 3A Intermountain League game in hand until the Panthers scored in the final minute to earn a tie.
Orofino (3-3-2, 3-3-2) got first-half goals from Connor Portratz and Harrison Gray to take a 2-1 lead. However, Owen Sharp scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute for Coeur d’Alene Charter (4-2-4, 3-1-4).
Orofino 2 0—2
CDA Charter 1 1—2
Orofino — Connor Potratz (James May), 7th.
CDA Charter — David Leahy, 25th.
Orofino — Harrison Gray, 40th.
CDA Charter — Owen Sharp, PK, 79th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene Charter 8, Orofno 3. Saves — Orofino: Garrett Sanders 6. Coeur d’Alene Charter: Miles Taylor 1.
Sandpoint 2, Lewiston 0
Lewiston goalkeeper Noah Acord kept the scoreline respectable with 18 saves, but the shorthanded Bengals failed to produce a single shot of their own in a shutout loss to Sandpoint at Walker Field.
The Bulldogs (8-0-2) are ranked second in the state among Idaho Class 4A teams and eighth across all size divisions by MaxPreps.com. The Bengals fell to 3-5 on the season.
Sandpoint 1 1—0
Lewiston 0 0—0
Sandpoint — N/A, 13th.
Sandpoint — N/A, 43rd.
Shots — Sandpoint 29, Lewiston 0. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 18.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLewiston 1, Sandpoint 0
SANDPOINT — Trinity Bonebrake scored Lewiston’s only goal in the tenth minute — but that was all it needed to take down Sandpoint.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Lewiston girls soccer coach Scott Wimer said. “Our young girls worked super hard and we’ve put in a lot of time to get these results.”
The Bengals (5-3-2) outshot the Bulldogs 12-8.
Lewiston 1 0—1
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Lewiston — Trinity Bonebrake (Eva Steele), 10th.
Shots — Lewiston 12, Sandpoint 8. Saves — Sandpoint: Brinkmeire 11; Lewiston: Ali Olson 7.
Moscow 1, Clarkston 1
MOSCOW — Sienna Newhouse’s penalty-kick goal with 16 minutes remaining helped the Bantams salvage a nonleague draw against the Bears at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Jessika Lassen’s free kick from just outside the penalty area in the 18th minute gave Moscow (7-4-1) the lead, but Newhouse’s goal in the 64th minute pushed Clarkston (3-1-3) to the tie.
Clarkston 0 1—1
Moscow 1 0—1
Moscow — Jessika Lassen, 18th.
Clarkston — Sienna Newhouse, PK, 64th.
Shots — Moscow 12, Clarkston 5. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 5. Moscow: Morgan Musser 1.
St. Maries 5, Grangeville 0
ST. MARIES — Grangeville goalkeeper Makenna Denuit totaled 21 saves as the Bulldogs endured an offensive barrage from Class 3A Intermountain League foe St. Maries
“We’re a young team, but we’re building this year and we’re getting better each game,” said Bulldogs coach Suzanne Acton, whose team fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Grangeville 0 0—0
St. Maries 3 2—5
St. Maries — Addyson Stewart, 4th.
St. Maries — Sarah Spence, 15th.
St. Maries — Emmah Spooner, 32nd.
St. Maries — Stewart, 47th.
St. Maries — Stewart, N/A.
Shots — St. Maries 29, Grangeville 3. Saves — Grangeville: Makenna Denuit 21. St. Maries: Jacklin Linnemeyer 3.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYMoscow sweeps team titles at Hawk Invite
WALLA WALLA — The Moscow boys and girls cross country teams won the team titles at the Hawk Invitational at Fort Walla Walla Park.
The Bear boys scored 37 points to beat Union by five points. Moscow’s girls scored 31 points to beat Selah by 12.
Geneva McClory led a sweep of the top three positions for the Bears in the girls 5,000-meter race in a time of 20:26. Kieran Long had the top time for the boys in 17:35, good enough to place third.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 37; 2. Union 42; 3. North Creek 95; 4. College Place 96; 5. Prosser 171; 6. Walla Walla 172; 7. Kiona-Benton 209; 8. Pendleton 209; 9. McLoughlin 219; 10. Highland 257.
Individual — Eli Williams (Union) 16:43.
Moscow individuals — 3. Kieran Long 17:35; 4. Jason Swam 17:41; 5. Mick Perryman 17:47; 6. Noah Lingo 17:51; 20. Kelton Long 19:20.31; 24. Gabe Godfrey 20:09; 27. Sayer Latta 20:19; 39. Noah Bujnicki 20:52; 53. Young Clevenger 21:46; 65. Noah Mobley 22:28; 76. Owen Lingo 23:23; 90. Dwight Abbott 25:40.
Colfax individuals — 8. Jaxon Eads 18:27; 102. Zachary Kroll 28:27.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 31; 2. Selah 43; 3. Union 55; 4. Pendleton 135; 5. North Creek 145; 6. College Place 146; 7. Kiona-Benton 213.
Individual — Geneva McClory (Moscow) 20:26.
Other Moscow individuals — 2. Cora Crawford 20:44; 3. Indigo Wulfhorts 21:56; 8. Anna Lynn 22:30; 17. Christine Hall 23:36; 23. Laura Pollard 24:26; 27. Maggie Abrams 24:51; 29. Meghan Howard 25:19; 30. Kelly Stodick 25:32; 34. Chloe Johnson 26:01.
Colfax individuals — 38. Destiny Nelson 26:54; 41. Grace Jones 27:27; 61. Queenie Mayer 31:40; 63. Gabby Rabaiotti 32:19.
Logos girls win Connell Invitational
CONNELL, Wash. — The Logos girls cross country team had three runners in the top 10 en route to the team title at the Connell Invitational at Connell High School.
The Knights of Moscow had 55 points, beating Eastmont’s 77 points. Garfield-Palouse was fifth and Potlatch 11th.
Sara Casebolt led all area individuals on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 20:47 to finish in second.
On the boys side, Logos was fifth, Gar-Pal seventh and Potlatch 15th in the team standings.
The top area competitor was the Knights’ Zach Atwood, who finished in fourth in 17:39.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moses Lake 38; 2. Eastmont 70; 3. Cascade 93; 4. Sunnyside 102; 4. Logos 194; 6. Goldendale 218; 7. Garfield-Palouse 224; 8. Toppenish 247; 9. Hanford 311; 10. Connell 327; 11. Zillah 339; 12. Pasco 340; 13. Othello 343; 14. Wapato 354; 15. Potlatch 360; 16. Tri-Cities Prep 386; 17. Mabton 396; 18. Granger 417; 19. LaSalle 444.
Individual — Ethan LaBonte (Moses Lake) 17:22.
Logos individuals — 4. Zach Atwood 17:39; 13. Simeon Rauch 18:39; 33. Bear Lopez 19:35; 57. Bo Whitling 20:56; 89. Ethan Bremer 22:20; 101. David Daniels 23:13.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 8. Brendan Snekvik 18:11; 10. Kieran Snekvik 18:28; 45. Isaiah Hightree 20:20; 78. Josh Appel 21:42; 87. Liam Cook 22:13; 95. Ayden Bassler 22:40.
Potlatch individuals — 34. Tanner Smith 19:36; 46. Marius Luker 20:24; 47. Micah Smith 20:24; 126. Jude Oliver 31:57; 127. Jonas Oliver 34:58; 128. Colton Minden 35:12.
Pomeroy individuals — 116. Samuel Lamb 26:35; 125. Cash Copher 31:56.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 55; 2. Eastmont 77; 3. Moses Lake 80; 4. Cascade 90; 5. Garfield-Palouse 99; 6. Wapato 148; 7. Toppenish 185; 8. Hanford 216; 9. Othello 225; 10. Sunnyside 262; 11. Potlatch 267.
Individual — Diana Camargo (Wapato) 19:52.
Logos individuals — 2. Sara Casebolt 20:47; 6. Mari Calene 21:02; 8. Lizzie Crawford 22:26; 19. Chloe Jankovic 23:43; 20. Cora Johnson 23:47; 21. Alyssa Blum 23:49; 33. Josephine Wyrick 25:15.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 7. Kennedy Cook 22:15; 11. Courage Hightree 22:47; 14. Ashleigh Hightree 22:54; 17. Lola Edwards 23:32; 57. HettyLee Laughary 27:48; 74. Ainsley Sievers 32:59.
Potlatch individuals — 47. India Luker 26:23; 61. Jessica Biltonen 29:01; 62. Rebecca Cerruti 29:10; 65. Lucy Tunnell 30:33; 67. Britton Tunnell 30:49; 80. Wisteria Mulford 41:07.
Clarkston, Lewiston compete at Firman Invite
EAGLE, Idaho — Clarkston and Lewiston runners each finished inside the 100 at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park.
Only the Bantams competed as a team in the boys and girls events, in Varsity Division II. Clarkston’s boys placed 39th out of 45 teams and the girls were 29th out of 31 teams.
Mark Tadzhimatov placed 80th in the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 20.2 seconds. On the girls side, Mikoto Grimm was 68th in 22:16.6.
The Bengals sent individuals in the Varsity Division I Section 1 competition on the boys and girls side. Jordan Poulsen had the top time with an 18:02.4, good enough for 75th place.
BOYS
Varsity Division I Section 1
Lewiston individuals — 75. Jordan Poulsen 18:02.4; 151. Ryan Larkin 22:16.1.
Varsity Division II
Team scores — 1. Bush 160; 2. Juan Diego Catholic 200; 3. Hardin 228; T4. Rockland 245; T4. Snake River 245; 6. West Side 262; 7. Manti 272; 8. Timberlake 312; 9. Fruitland 343; 10. Sugar-Salem 353; 11. North Sanpete 361; 12. University Prep 373; 13. Three Forks 376; 14. Rowland Hall 395; 15. South Fremont 398; 16. North Fremont 410; 17. Kimberly 491; 18. Gooding 492; 19. Valley 512; 20. Liberty Charter 546; 21. Burns 575; 22. Sky View 578; 23. Riverside 589; 24. Cole Valley Christian 616; 25. Firth 628; 26. Salmon 665; 27. North Star Charter 678; 28. Nampa Christian 688; 29. Ambrose 805; 30. McCall-Donnelly 809; 31. Raft River 823; 32. Richfield 832; 33. Bear Lake 837; 34. Mountain Crest 862; 35. Preston 911; 36. Wendell 914; 37. Weiser 917; 38. Filer 996; 39. Clarkston 1,013; 40. Rimrock 1,037; 41. Wells 1,153; 42. Oakley 1,169; 43. Wayne 1,173; 44. Victory Charter 1,229; 45. Cascade 1,253.
Individual — Corbin Johnson (North Fremont) 15:56.4.
Clarkston individuals — 80. Mark Tadzhimatov 18:20.2; 225. Samuel Polis 20:18.6; 247. Xander VanTine 20:50.0; 296. Caleb Daniel 22:30.1; 297. Jacen Farrally 22:33.3.
GIRLS
Varsity Division I Section 1
Lewiston individuals — 102. Joely Slyter 23:38.8; 128. Ali Van Mullem 27:45.0; 130. Cassidy Rehder 32:45.8.
Varsity Division II
Team scores — 1. Hardin 33; 2. Raft River 135; 3. Salmon 156; 4. Sugar-Salem 161; 5. Snake River 165; 6. Juan Diego Catholic 176; 7. Bush 230; 8. South Fremont 236; 9. Manti 268; 10. North Fremont 298; 11. North Sanpete 315; 12. Preston 352; 13. Victory Charter 3y79; 14. Cole Valley Christian 382; 15. University Prep 395; 16. Kimberly 455; 17. Burns 468; 18. Three Forks 477; 19. McCall-Donnelly 530; 20. Valley 536; 21. New Plymouth 608; 22. Emmett 614; 23. Mountain Crest 628; 24. Nampa Christian 634; 25. Fruitland 643; 26. Sky View 643; 27. Riverside 660; 28. Rimrock 686; 29. Clarkston 727; 30. Rowland Hall 773; 31. Gooding 865.
Individual — Ethan Stevens (Juan Diego Catholic) 18:47.7.
Clarkston individuals — 68. Mikoto Grimm 22:16.6; 223. Mia Bunce 27:56.0; 224. Claire Dooley 28:16.8; 226. Taylor Celigoy 28:21.1; 231. Kaylie Randall 28:36.3.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU edges past USC
LOS ANGELES — The Washington State volleyball team was extended to five sets, but the Cougars registered a 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 19-25, 15-6 Pac-12 Conference victory against USC at the Galen Center to break a three-game losing skid.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 24 kills and eight digs to lead Washington State (9-4, 1-1). Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen added 20 kills and 14 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova chipped in 12 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung contributed 52 assists and 13 digs. Senior defensive specialist Julia Norville had 15 digs and senior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 13.
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. Friday at California.
LCSC wins in four
PORTLAND, Ore. — Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson finished with 14 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team beat Warner Pacific 25-17, 25-13, 18-25, 25-16 in Cascade Conference play at C.C. Perry Gym.
Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, finished with 25 assists and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 18 for the Warriors (9-5, 5-4). Senior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 38 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward contributed 10.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Bushnell.
Vandals bested in three
MISSOULA, Mont. — Freshman middle hitter Madison Wilson finished with eight kills but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 Big Sky Conference decision to Montana at Dahlberg Arena.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn chipped in 18 assists for the Vandals (3-11, 0-2). Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 10 digs.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Eastern Washington.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLLewis & Clark 79, LCV Loggers 8
PORTLAND, Ore. — The NCAA Division III Pioneers rolled to a relatively easy victory against the Loggers at Griswold Stadium in an exhibition game.
Robbie Anselmo had the lone touchdown for LCV, a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter. The Loggers’ Brayden Stapleton caught a pass from Damian Demler for the 2-point conversion.
No other information was available at press time.
PRO CYCLINGEwers leads U.S. at women’s world road championships
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers led Team USA and placed 23rd overall with a 102-mile time of 4 hours, 24 minutes, 38 seconds in the women’s UCI World Road Championships.
In a tightly packed finish, Ewers crossed the finish line 13 seconds behind champion Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands. The 28-year-old who went pro about one year ago was close to five minutes ahead of Leah Thomas, the next U.S. finisher.