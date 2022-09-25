POMEROY — In the annual Pomeroy Border Battle pitting Idaho schools against Washington schools in best-of-3 set matches Saturday, host Pomeroy went unbeaten but the Idaho teams came out ahead 7-5 in the final tally.

“I absolutely loved how we rose up and faced adversity,” said Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt, whose team was 4-0 for the day and stands at 8-1 on the season. “I loved how we played in pressure situations. I thought we got better as the day went along, and the games we played today are going to really help us moving forward.”

Tags

Recommended for you