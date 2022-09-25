MOSCOW — The defense of the Idaho women's soccer team continues to shine, and it all starts with freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte.
Witte, who hails from Buhren, Germany, helped the Vandals continued an impressive string of consecutive games and minutes without allowing a goal Sunday in a 1-0 Big Sky Conference victory against Idaho State at the Kibbie Dome.
Witte, who leads all of NCAA Division I in shutouts, ran her clean sheet consecutive streak to eight matches and her string of minutes without allowing a goal to more than 750. The last time she allowed a goal came on Aug. 21 at San Diego State. Since, Witte has not allowed a goal in 751 minutes, 11 seconds.
In this game, she made two saves as Idaho (7-1-2, 2-0) outshot Idaho State 11-4, including 5-2 on goal, and had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.
The only offense Witte needed came just before the halftime buzzer. Sophomore forward Kylie Hummel took a pass from junior forward Maddy Lasher on the left hash and powered a shot from about 31 yards away into the upper left-hand corner of the goal, just past a diving Kylee Atkins.
In the string of shutouts, the Vandals have outscored the opposition 8-0, outshot the opposition 90-75, including 44-34 on goal.
Atkins finished with two saves for the Bengals (1-7-2, 0-2) and Kelsey Jargstorf added two stops.