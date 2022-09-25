Soccer

Idaho sophomore forward Kylie Hummel, second from left, celebrates her first-half goal with teammates during Sunday's Big Sky Conference match against Idaho State at the Kibbie Dome.

 Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW — The defense of the Idaho women's soccer team continues to shine, and it all starts with freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte.

Witte, who hails from Buhren, Germany, helped the Vandals continued an impressive string of consecutive games and minutes without allowing a goal Sunday in a 1-0 Big Sky Conference victory against Idaho State at the Kibbie Dome.

