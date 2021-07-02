MOSCOW — Tyler Howard pitched a six-hitter and aided his cause with three hits Thursday as Moscow downed Homedale 9-3 to cap a doubleheader sweep in American Legion baseball.
The Blue Devils (14-5) won the opener 13-3, invoking the mercy rule on CJ Anderson’s two-run triple to cap a five-run sixth.
Howard struck out seven and Mack Hagenbaugh drove in two runs for the Devils.
In the first game, Moscow got two RBI apiece from Ryan Delusa, Hagenbaugh and Connor Akins, while Delusa three hits included a double.
Dylan Andrews allowed two earned runs in five innings, striking out three and walking two.
GAME 1
Homedale 000 120—3 8 3
Moscow 112 405—13 12 2
Muir, Fine (4) and Packer; Andrews, Anderson (6) and Anderson. Andrews (6).
Homedale hits — Fine 2, Goode (2B), Morrison, Muir, Lejardi, Simpson, Fine.
Moscow hits — Delusa 3 (2B), Anderson 2 (3B), Andrews 2 (2B), Hagenbaugh (3B), Thompson (2B), Boyer, Akins.
GAME 2
Homedale 000 003 0—3 6 4
Moscow 232 200 x—9 9 4
Simpson, Lejardi (5) and Fine, Marston (6); Howard and Anderson.
Homedale hits — Simpson 2, Morrison (2B), Marston, Muir, Goode.
Moscow hits — Howard 3, Redinger 2 (2B), Thompson (2B), Boyer, Anderson, Hagenbaugh.
Naturals 11, Cubs 0
Held to a single hit, the Lewis-Clark Cubs lost to the Northwest Naturals of Seattle at Harris Field in Lewiston in the Palouse Summer Series.
Naturals starter Josh Freudenberg allowed one hit in three innings, striking out six and walking none, before reliever Paul Jang pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts.
Alex Harnett and Bryce Johson drove in three runs each.
Gavin Ells notched a hit in the third for L-C (8-14).
“It was an experienced team,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said of the Naturals, “and they took advantage of our miscues. We played very well through three innings. We hit a rough spot and they took it to us.”
Naturals 005 60—11 10 0
L-C Cubs 000 00—0 1 3
Josh Freudenberg, Paul Jang (4) and Luke Reinkensmeyer; Toby Elliott, Tucher Konkol (3), Rylan Colkins (3), Cameron Clovis (5) and Tyler Granlund.
Naturals hits — Charlie Goldthwait 2 (3B), Alex Hartnett 2 (2B), Bryce Johnson 2 (2B), Kai Drotz (3B), Danny Wate (2B), Reinkensmeyer, Luke Schlecht.
L-C Cubs hit — Gavin Ells.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLUI to sell season tickets
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced that football season tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Reserved seats start at $125 and general admission is $100.
Tickets can be bought online at GoVandals.com/Tickets or by calling (208) 885-6466. That’s also the number to call for previous season-ticket holders looking to renew.
The Vandals open at home Sept. 4 against Simon Fraser. The Kibbie Dome is returning to full capacity for games this season.