PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds recovered from a third-set lapse to defeat visiting Shadle Park 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season opener Thursday.

Margot Keane had a team-high 19 kills plus two blocks for Pullman (4-3, 1-0), while Lily McNannay made 24 digs and Gabriella Oliver provided 20 assists.

