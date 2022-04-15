SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman Greyhound boys soccer team beat the Eagles of West Valley 2-1 in a closely fought Class 2A Greater Spokane League contest Thursday that came down to a shootout.
It took more than two overtimes for Pullman (9-2, 5-0) to come away victorious. The Greyhounds allowed the first goal of the contest five minutes in, but a Carlens Dollin goal in the 27th minute tied things back up.
“Our league is not strong,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “But we knew that West Valley was the other good team. From our perspective, going down early 1-0, we played pretty well after that. It’s only the third game this year we gave up a goal.”
In the shootout, Ben Goodell, Kai Hirose and Ian Oatley were able to find the net for the Greyhounds, while West Valley scored only once.
The win establishes Pullman as the 12th-ranked school in the classification in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s RPI index, swapping places with the Eagles, who now drop to 15th.
Pullman 1 0 0 0 1—2
West Valley 1 0 0 0 0—1
West Valley — Ty Milligan (Lucas Peterson), 5th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Phillip Kirchhoff), 27th.
Shootout — Pullman 3 (Ben Goodell, Kai Hirose, Ian Oatley). West Valley 1 (Dall)
Shots — Pullman 7, West Valley 5. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 4, West Valley: Marsh 5.
Rogers 11, Clarkston 0
Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Rogers dealt Clarkston a beating on the Bantams’ home turf.
Clarkston (0-4, 0-4) got nine saves from goalie Keegan Heath. Bantams coach Jerry McGowen called the visiting Pirates a “very experienced” and “very athletic” team that overwhelmed his young, shorthanded group.
Rogers 10 1—11
Clarkston 0 0— 0
Rogers — Irvin Gomez (Evan Rushing), 2nd.
Rogers — Alex Grecu, 4th.
Rogers — Grecu, 6th.
Rogers — Osvaldo Valdovinos, 15th.
Rogers — Landyn Burkhardt, 21st.
Rogers — Burkhardt (Hasib Satar), 24th.
Rogers — Monadul Mohammed, 30th.
Rogers — Gomez, 35th.
Rogers — Satar, 37th.
Rogers — Caber Tayler, 40th.
Rogers — Peter Sang.
Shots — Rogers 21, Clarkston 1. Saves — Rogers: N/A. Clarkston: Keegan Heath 9.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISBengals bag back-to-back league wins
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston continued its undefeated season in two separate Inland Empire League duals, defeating the Coeur d’Alene Vikings 7-5 and Post Falls Trojans 9-3.
The Bengals (8-0, 4-0) first traveled to Coeur d’Alene and edged out a victory, taking two of six singles and five of six doubles matches. They then went one town over to tackle Post Falls.
“(The Coeur d’Alene dual) was really tough throughout,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “It could’ve gone either way.”
Top boys singles player Dylan Gomez conceded a total of only one game across his two matches for the day, while Rylei Carper had to work harder, but still provided two No. 1 girls singles wins for the Bengals. Also winning against both Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls were top girls doubles pairing of Allison Olson and Morgan Moran, boys doubles team of Christian Bren and Federico Navarro-Lopez, and mixed doubles duo of Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey.
VS. COEUR D’ALENE
Girls singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Audrey Juddson CdA 7-5, 7-6 (8-6); Saray Goode, CdA, def. Addison Falkenstein-Varker 6-3, 6-2; Eden Stephens, CdA, def. Kathryn Ho 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Shelby Gray/Kalli DeLeonard 6-2, 6-1; Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Taylor Torgerson/Grace Priest 6-1, 6-2.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Charlie Pinto 6-0, 6-0; Turner Cox, CdA, def. Emmett Heiss 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Conor Judson, CdA, def. Francesco Ceruti 6-2, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Alexander Nipp/Jake Whiting 6-4, 7-6(2); Garrett Beardsley/Kayden Laferriere, Lew, def. CJ Giao/Gabe Danser 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Amy Corette/Luke May 6-0, 6-2; Ella Morton/Aiden Antal, CdA, def. Sinjin Caviness/Christina Piedrola 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6 (7).
———
VS. POST FALLS
Girls singles — Riley Carper, Lew, def. Mattie Martenson 6-4, 6-0; Fara Newell, PF, def. Addison Falkenstein-Barker 6-0, 6-0; McKensy Shapiro, PF, def. Christina Piedrola 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Girls doubles — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Addie Muir/Madi Barkley 6-1; 6-0; Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Megan Stone/Maya Mukhamediyezl 6-3, 6-1.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Isaac Gondo PF 6-0, 6-1; Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Summitt Newell 6-1, 6-2; Francesco Ceruti, Lew, def. Coalby Calkins 6-4, 6-2.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Isaac Glenn/Tyler Jacobson 6-2, 6-4; Garrett Beardsley/Kayden Laferriere, Lew, def. Cadence Warner/Cole Ditto 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Claire Holding/Isaac Holding 6-2, 6-1; Christina Turbes/Dylan Cannon, PF, def. Sinjin Caviness/Kathryn Ho 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Pullman boys 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman boys won all 14 sets played on the day as they opened their Class 2A Greater Spokane League campaign with a blitz of West Valley.
The Greyhounds (3-0, 1-0) enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 doubles courtesy of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang, along with a 6-1, 6-1 showing from top singles player Vijay Lin.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-1, 6-1; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Kyle Roberts 6-3, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Judah Clark 6-4, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Lane Hyde 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Hampson/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Bryce Conrad/Jacob Geiger 6-0, 6-1; Mir Park/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Kyler Cummins/Gavin Simmons 6-2, 6-3.
Pullman girls 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a team dual relocated from Pullman because of inclement weather, the Greyhound girls dropped only one game through four singles contests en route to a sweep of West Valley to open their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season.
Pullman (2-1, 1-0) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from top singles players Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim as well as No. 4 Subashree Venkatasubramanian. Heim conceded only a single point across the entire two sets of her match.
West Valley massed its strength in doubles, where it was much more competitive, with the No. 2 pairing of Addy and Rylen Palmer forcing the day’s only deciding set before falling to Pullman’s Kei Bromley and Lynnlin Qiao in a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 battle.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Natalie Abbott 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Faythe Lloyd 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez-Garcia, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson 6-0, 6-1; Suba Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Ellie Dobney 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Janneke Jogems 6-4, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Addy Palmer/Rylen Palmer 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Rachel Lam/Natalie Nestegard, Pul, def. Kendall Nordhus/Sutton Nordhus 7-5, 6-0.
Clarkston girls 5, East Valley 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bantams defeated the Knights of Spokane Valley for their second victory in two Class 2A Greater Spokane League duals.
Clarkston (3-1, 2-0) took three out of four singles matches and two out of three doubles matches, coming out on top in all three tiebreaks played on the day, including a 10-8 match-decider for No. 4 singles player Taryn Demers. Maddie Kaufman had the easiest path to victory for the Bantams, taking her match 6-0, 6-2.
“It was a good night,” Clarkston coach Margie Denton said. “We have really young players, so it was really pretty good.”
Singles — Tiffany Phout, EV, def. Claire Teasley 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Whittle, Clk, def. Molly Vinyard 7-6 (2), 6-4; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Jessica Roberts 6-0, 6-2; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Fasai Xiong 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
Doubles — Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, Clk, def. Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner 7-5, 6-2; Samara Reyes/Kinzie Bennett, EV, def. Joanna Schnatterle/Mya Mendoza 6-1, 6-2; Ella Ogden/Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Eva Sheffler/Lexie Robison 7-6(5), 6-2.
Lake City 8, Moscow 4
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow found wins in the top two boys singles and girls doubles positions, but dropped the rest of the matches in a nonleague team dual against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
No. 1 singles player Lynnsean Young scored a 6-1, 6-4 win for the Bears (1-4). Also prevailing for Moscow were the top girls doubles team of Sam Unger/Kacie Clyde, second girls doubles pairing of Audrey Pollard/Taryn Hemming, and second boys singles player Micah Wolbrecht.
“Everyone played well, and hopefully it warms up,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFAsotin participates in Lewiston JV event
Asotin persisted through several postponements and adverse conditions to participate in an event at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, hosted by Lewiston’s JV team.
Kelei Lee paced all Asotin golfers with a score of 89.
The Panthers were originally scheduled to play at Ritzville, then had their meet moved to Tekoa and finally settled on playing on the par-72 course in Lewiston.
“Pretty crazy weather but I’m just proud our guys fought through and played through adverse conditions,” Asotin coach William Big Man said.
Asotin individuals — Kelei Lee 89, Jeyline Nelson 98, Will Clegg 101, Brady Moore 114, Ben Graham 123, Ben Warwick 123.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISLCSC’S Bruchard pulls off upset
In the final home match of his collegiate career, Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis player William Bruchard pulled off a major upset.
Bruchard finished a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Idaho State’s No. 1 player, Aleksander Petrovic, at the LCSC Tennis Center. The visiting Bengals won the overall team dual 6-1.
“I am very happy for William to notch a sweet straight-set victory against a very talented counterpart,” coach Kai Fong said. “William played with a lot of poise against a smooth-hitting opponent. What a nice feather in his cap to complete his final season.”
Bruchard raced out to 2-1 leads in each set before finishing it off to earn the victory.
“When I was realized I was winning the match, I just went for it,” Bruchard said. “It feels good to go out with my first, and last, win against a DI school. It’s a cool feeling.”