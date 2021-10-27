SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman High School volleyball team rallied to defeat West Valley of Spokane Valley 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 on Tuesday, remaining unbeaten in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play and extending its overall winning streak to nine consecutive matches.
Sophie Armstrong headed up the Greyhound offense with 15 kills and three blocks, while Keleigh Myers provided 28 assists and Lily McNannay made 18 digs.
Pullman (11-5, 7-0) rounds out its quest for an unblemished regular-season conference title run facing Shadle Park on the road Thursday and East Valley at home this coming Tuesday.
Bulldogs finish perfect league season
REARDAN, Wash. — Colfax rolled to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-11 defeat of Reardan to complete a perfect regular-season Northeast 2B League run.
Justice Brown provided 22 assists, 11 digs and five aces for the Bulldogs, who are 10-0 in conference play. Asher Cai had a double-double of her own with 11 kills and 10 digs, Lauryn York added eight kills and nine digs, and Jaisha Gibb led the defense with 18 digs.
Colfax will have the No. 1 seed as it begins district tournament play Monday against an opponent to be determined.
JV — Colfax def. Reardan
C — Colfax def. Reardan
Pirates, Vikings split
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse took the first half of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader in five sets before Pomeroy struck back in four.
The teams played twice to make up for a match that was canceled earlier in the season because of COVID protocols. The Vikings scraped out a 16-25, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15 victory in the first contest, while the Pirates regrouped for a 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24 showing in the second.
In Gar-Pal’s victory, Kenzi Pederson led the team in kills with 14 and digs with 18, while Denni Fealy provided 25 assists and Maci Brantner had seven aces. Pomeroy led two sets to one and had late leads in the fourth and fifth, only for Gar-Pal (6-4, 5-4) to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
“Gar-Pal played well, served well,” Vikings coach Brad Rader said. “We communicated good and never gave up.”
In the second match, Keely Maves racked up 22 kills for the Pirates (9-5, 3-3), while Elizabeth Ruchert had 15, and Jillian Herres made 34 assists. Maves and Herres totaled 47 kills and 89 assists, respectively, between the day’s two matches.
“My girls played with so much heart to be able to lose in five and then come back a little bit later and get them,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
JV — Pomeroy def. Clarkston.
Bantams sink Pirates
Clarkston defeated visiting Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers of Spokane 25-11, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13.
Maggie Ogden put down 13 kills and one block for the Bantams (2-10, 2-5), while Maddie Kaufman dealt out 26 assists and Leah Copeland made 14 digs.
“Our serving really stood out,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “It was good to see some of those girls finally stepping up and keeping the ball in play, letting the other team make the error.”
JV — Clarkston def. Rogers
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCERMoscow players picked to IEL teams
A combined 10 boys’ and girls’ soccer players from Moscow were picked for the Class 4A Inland Empire League teams, it was announced recently.
A total of four boys’ players and six girls’ players made the team.
On the boys’ side, seniors Mohammad Saad and Devon Conway, along with juniors Zachary Skinner and Lucas Ting all earned mention.
For the girls, senior Angela Lassen, junior Megan Poler, and sophomores Araya Wood, Jessika Lassen, Makai Rauch and McKenna Knott all made the team.
BOYS’ SOCCER
First team — Ashton Ukich, Lakeland; Jacob Ukich, Lakeland; Mohammad Saad, Moscow; Devon Conway, Moscow, Zachary Skinner, Moscow; Evan Dickinson, Sandpoint, Roman Jiles, Sandpoint; Randy Lane, Sandpoint; Lucas Ting, Moscow; Keyon Strock, Standpoint; Stirling Roget, Sandpoint.
MVP — Nolan Angell, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the year — Henry Barnes, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Tanner French, Sandpoint.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
First team — Kaylie Williams, Sandpoint; Kate McGregor, Sandpoint; Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; Kalila Tuinstra, Sandpoint; Megan Poler, Moscow; Araya Wood, Moscow; Jessika Lassen, Moscow; Makai Rauch, Moscow; Angela Lassen, Moscow; Evelyn Bowie, Lakeland; McKenna Knott, Moscow.
MVP — Piper Frank, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the year — Claire Howard, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Conor Baranski, Sandpoint.
HIGH SCHOOLSAsotin teams win WIAA academic honor
The Asotin High School boys’ cross country and football teams each were named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association fall team academic state champions, it was announced.
The program recognizes teams, by classification and sport, with the highest grade-point average in cross country, football, Class 1B/2B boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, slow-pitch softball, girls’ swimming and diving, and volleyball.
The boys’ cross country team, coached by Tim Gundy, had a 3.95 GPA between its six members. The football team, coached by Jim Holman, had a 3.579 GPA among its 20 players.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho places 14th in Hawaii
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Sophomore Jose Suryadinata had four birdies in his final round to help the Idaho men’s golf team to a 14th-place finish at the Hoakalei Country Club Invitational.
The Vandals had a three-round total of 915 to finish behind meet winner San Diego’s 857.
Suryadinata had a final-round 3-over-par 75 to finish in a tie for 18th place at 4-over 220.
The Vandals next play Jan. 21-22 at the Duel in the Desert in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 857; 2. Loyola Marymount 859; 3. Louisiana-Lafayette 870; T4. Grand Canyon 873; T4. Utah Valley 873; 6. Fullerton State 877; 7. Cal Poly 881; Abilene Christian 882; T9. Louisiana-Monroe 888; T9. Army 888; 11. Texas State 891; 12. UC San DIego 908; 13. Hawaii ‘A’ 911; 14. Idaho 915; 15. Hawaii ‘B’ 920.
Medalist — Charlie Reiter (San Diego) 208.
Idaho individuals — T18. Jose Suryadinata 220; T29. Colt Sherrell 222; 75. Matt McGann 237; 77. Joe Gustavel 239; 79. Travis Hansen 259.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho in third place in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Senior Valeria Patino is in the top 10 individually as the Idaho women’s golf team is in third place after two rounds of the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at the Kapolei Golf Course.
The Vandals have shot a 587 in the two rounds, behind meet leader Baylor’s 562.
Patino had an even-par 72 in her second round and is tied for ninth place at 1-over 145.
The final round takes place today.
Team scores — 1. Baylor 562; 2. Santa Clara 581; 3. Idaho 587; 4. Hawaii 592; 5. Fullerton State 596; 6. UC Irvine 600; 7. Tampa 610; 8. Northridge 619; 9. Bakersfield 639.
Leader — Britta Snyder (Baylor) 137.
Idaho individuals — T9. Valeria Patino 145; T11. Eddie Hsu 146; T11. Yvonne Vinceri 146; T19. Vicky Tsai 150; T36. Jenna Bruggeman 157.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU’s Leger-Walker named to watch list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State women’s basketball sophomore standout Charlisse Leger-Walker was one of 20 players picked to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list, it was announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The New Zealand native is the Pac-12 Conference’s leading returning scorer after she averaged 18.8 points last season, scoring 20 or more points 12 times and leading the Cougars with 2.6 steals per game.
Leger-Walker is one of five conference players to be up for the honor, which will be announced April 10.
The Cougars will play Northwest Nazarene in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Beasley Coliseum.