PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds defended their home pitch Friday against West Valley, winning 2-0 in the championship match of the Washington Class 2A district boys soccer playoffs.
The win improves Pullman’s series record against West Valley to 26-2 in the past 10 years.
Pullman scored one goal in each half, one coming from a penalty kick from Leon Lange and another coming in the second half by Aden Athar, with Carlens Dollin assisting.
“I think (this win) is validation,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We have the most goals scored and least allowed in 15 years of Pullman soccer, but if you don’t get to the state tournament, it doesn’t mean a lot.”
The Greyhounds moved to fourth in the RPI in the classification. If that ranking holds through Sunday, Pullman will play a first-round state tournament game at home.
Pullman improved to 17-2 and won 15 straight games to close out the regular season, going undefeated in league competition.
West Valley 0 0—0
Pullman 1 1—2
Pullman — Leon Lange (penalty kick), 34th.
Pullman — Aden Athar (Carlens Dollin), 62nd.
Shots — West Valley 7, Pullman 6. Saves — West Valley: Marsh 3, Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
SOFTBALLLakeland 16, Moscow 15
RATHDRUM — The Bears dropped Game 2 and a best-of-3 series against the Hawks of Lakeland in Idaho Class 4A district tournament play.
Despite four home runs allowed, including a grand slam, and being down 10-4 after five innings, Moscow (10-15-1) tied the game in the final inning with an opportunity to send the series to a third contest.
A walk-off single by Lakeland’s Alexis Hanna gave the Hawks the series win.
Moscow’s attempted comeback was led by Hannah Robertson and Jalyn Rainer. Robertson had three hits and Rainer had two including a homer.
Angel Sparks, Kaci Kiblen and Kelly Stodick also had two hits with Sparks and Kiblen’s including a double.
Lakeland (14-12) took Game 1 in the series Wednesday 19-9.
Moscow 000 136 5—15 14 2
Lakeland 105 131 5—16 20 5
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Haylee Smit and Payton Sterling.
Moscow hits — Hannah Robertson 3, Jalyn Rainer 2 (HR), Angel Sparks 2 (2B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Stodick 2, Addie Branen, Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Emma Avalos 4 (2 2B, HR), Harley See 4 (HR), Erin Byrne 3 (HR), Cienna Walls 2 (HR), Payton Sterling 2 (2B), Smit 2 (2B), Alexis Hanna 2, Kyleigh Dyer.
TRACK AND FIELDStuffle wins four events
Lewiston’s Damaris Stuffle accounted for four Class 5A girls wins, broke a school record and joined the Bengals’ Thor Kessinger in notching two personal records in the large-school district track meet at Vollmer Bowl.
The Moscow boys won the Class 4A team title.
Stuffle set a school record of 46.98 seconds in the 300 hurdles and posted a personal best of 16-11½ in the long jump, also winning the 100 hurdles and teaming with Ahnika U’Ren, Raeley Beeler and Emily Collins to win the 1,600 relay.
Collins won the 200 and 400.
For the Lewiston boys, Kessinger broke through for PRs of 160-9 in the boys discus and 52-11 in the shot put on Thursday in Coeur d’Alene, and the next day Kobe Wessels won the 800 and the 1,600 while Luke Mastroberardino ruled the 110 hurdles.
For the Moscow boys, Dylan Rehder set a PR of 50.06 in winning the boys 400 and also won the 200, and other wins went to Zachary Skinner, Caleb Skinner, Emmett Brooks and the 400 relay.
For the MHS girls, Hannah Marcoe won the two hurdles events and teamed with Angela Lassen, Megan Poler and Peyton Watson to win the 1,600 relay.
TEAM SCORES
Boys Class 5A — 1. Post Falls 77; 2.Coeur d’Alene 71; 3. Lewiston 64; 4. Lake City 60.
Girls Class 5A — 1. Post Falls 93; 2. Lewiston 79; 3. Coeur d’Alene 52.5; 4. Lake City 47.5.
Boys Class 4A — 1. Moscow 79.5; 2. Sandpoint 62; 3. Lakeland 44.5.
Girls Class 4A — 1. Lakeland 79.5; 2. Sandpoint 65; 3. Moscow 37.5.
CLASS 5A
Area state qualifiers (Top three individuals and winning relay to state meet)
BOYS
400 — 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 51.70.
800 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 1:58.73.
1,600 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:21.58.
110 hurdles — 1. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 16.44.
GIRLS
100 — 2. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 12.87.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 25.89.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 57.22.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 15.57.
300 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 46.28; 2. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 47.24.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:14.84.
CLASS 4A
Area state qualifiers (Top two individuals and winning relay to state meet)
BOYS
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 23.03.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 50.07.
800 — 2. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 2:03.70.
1,600 — 2. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:32.63.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:01.79. 2. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:02.47.
110 hurdles — 2. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.16.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Blaker, Strong, Hutton, Z. Skinner) 44.27.
GIRLS
400 — 2. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:02.43.
1,600 — 2. Megan Heyns, Mos, 5:23.05.
100 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 16.24.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 47.55.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Lassen, Poler, Marcoe, Watson) 4:09.95.
High jump — T2. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-10.
Pullman, Clarkston nab qualifiers
SPOKANE VALLEY — Four Pullman athletes won events and three from Clarkston qualified for Regionals at a 2A district meet at West Valley.
For Pullman, wins went to Nicole Avery in the girls’ 100 hurdles, Jennabee Harris in the 300 hurdles, Liam Fitzgerald in the boys 800 and Kaden Hamilton in the boys 110 hurdles. Also victorious was the girls 1,600 relay.
For Clarkston, qualifiers for the regional meet were Claire Dooley, third in the girls 200; Luke Siler, third in the boys 400; and Alyssa Whittle, third in the girls high jump.
Whittle cleared a PR 4-11 in a jump-off.
Team scores
Girls — 1. Shadle Park 163; 2. East Valley 155;3. Pullman 115; 4. Wet Valley 57; 5. Rogers 40; 6. Clarksotn 23.
Boys — 1. West Valley 188; 2. Pullman 101; 3. Shadle Park 90.33; 4. East Valley 77.33; 5. Rogers 56.33; 6. Clarkston 10.
Top Clarkston and Pullman placers
BOYS
400 — 2. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 52.84. 3. Luke Siler, Clk, 53.12.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:04.11.
3,200 — 2. Peter Jobson, Pul, 10:29.85.
110 hurdles — 1. Kaden Hamilton, Pul, 15.67.
400 relay — 3. Pullman 44.05.
1,600 relay — 2. Pullman 3:32.70.
Discus — 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 129-10.
Javelin — 3. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 139-1.
GIRLS
200 — 3. Claire Dooley, Clk, 28.04.
400 — 3. Aubree Cobos, Pul, 1:07.58.
800 — 2. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:35.33.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16.04.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 48.80.
400 relay — 3. Pullman 54.50.
800 relay — 2. Pullman 1:53.36.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman (Avery, Cobos, Fitzgerald, Harris) 4:28.88.
High jump — 3. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-8.
Long jump — 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16-4.
Triple jump — 2. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 32-7½.
Javelin — 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 95-4½.
TENNISLewiston sparkles at district tourney
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals took first overall, first in boys and first in girls competition and qualified 14 of 18 possible players for state competition.
Lewiston boys singles No. 1 Dylan Gomez dominated the competition, going undefeated throughout the tournament and not giving up more than three games in a single match.
Cristina Piedrola played six total matches throughout the tournament, finishing 4-2 and finishing fourth in the event.
The Lewiston boys doubles teams of Emmett Heiss/Henry Parkey and Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez played each other in the final. Heiss and Parkey won 6-3, 6-4 but the two teams qualified for state.
It was the same case for the girls doubles teams of Allison Olson/Morgan Moran and Lexi Ahlers/Megan Halstead. Olson and Moran won the final but both teams qualified.
The No. 1 mixed doubles team of Kayden Laferriere and Shelby Hobbs defeated Couer d’Alene’s No. 1 mixed doubles team to qualify for state.
Lewiston No. 2 mixed doubles team Cathryn Ho and Garrett Beardsley finished third and qualified for state.
Riley Carper finished third in girls singles competition and qualified for state.
“It’s crazy,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “I’ve never sent this many kids to state before.”
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 140; 2. Coeur d’Alene 84; 3. Lake City 21; 4. Post Falls 9.
Singles district records — Dylan Gomez (3-0), Cade Hill (2-2), Francesco Ceruti (3-2), Riley Carper (3-1), Cristina Piedrola (4-2), Addison Falkenstein-Barker (0-2).
Doubles district records — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran (2-0), Lexi Ahlers/Megan Halstead (2-1), Emmett Heiss/Henry Parkey (3-0), Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez (2-1), Kayden Laferriere/Shelby Hobbs (3-0), Garrett Beardsley/Cathryn Ho (3-1).
Moscow takes boys singles and mixed doubles title
MOSCOW — The Bears finished third overall at the 4A district tennis meet and sent three competitors to state competition.
Lynnsean Young took the championship for boys singles, going 3-0 throughout the tournament and qualifying for the state tournament.
The mixed doubles team of Ellis Joeckel and Sam Unger were the other champions for the Bears.
“(Young, Joeckel and Unger) deserved it and they played well,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said. “It’s normally a two-day, two-loss elimination tournament but with the weather we had to shorten it to one day and one-loss elimination so you feel bad for the other kids that fight so hard to get there.”
Moscow finished third in overall score for the tournament.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint; 2. Lakeland; 3 Moscow.
Singles tournament records — Lynnsean Young (3-0), Jack Landis (1-1), Micah Wolbrecht (0-1), Taryn Hemming (1-1), Aneesa Shrestha (1-1), Natalie Rice (0-1).
Doubles tournament records — Mark Sproull/Colin Wessel (0-1), Brayden Pickard/Bryce Hansen (0-1), Kaci Clyde/Rose Fountain (1-2), Mili Richards/Audrey Pollard (0-1), Abigail Duke/Miles Tomlin (0-1), Ellis Joeckel/Sam Unger (3-0).
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDArea teams each record a win
The three area college teams each registered at least one victory on the first day of their respective conference championship meets.
Lewis-Clark State’s men scored two victories at the Cascade Conference championship at Raider Stadium in Ashland, Ore. Senior Clayton VanDyke won the 1,500 meters in a time of 3 minutes, 45.71 seconds. Senior Cole Olsen came through with a victory in the 10,000, clocking in at 30:30.23.
Washington State’s men earned a win at the Pac-12 championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Senior Jacob Englar cleared 16 feet, 9¼ inches in the pole vault to earn the first-place finish.
Idaho’s women registered a victory at the Big Sky championship at Davis Field in Pocatello. Sophomore Maya Kobylanski took first in the 3,000 steeplechase in a time of 10:23.33.
The three conference meets continue today.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC inks Division II transfer
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball coaching staff announced the signing of Madison Kammuller, a former libero for NCAA Division II Fresno Pacific, to the roster for the fall.
The product of Burlingame (Calif.) High School led her 2019 team to the California Interscholastic Federation’s Central Coast Section Division 3 championship.
“When we were looking for a libero in this class, Maddie is exactly what and who we were looking for,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. She is able to execute at a high level, has a strong presence on the court, holds a high-competitive mindset, and is driven toward connection.”