In a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball showdown that was deadlocked at intermission, a strong second-half showing saw Pullman overcome host Clarkston 64-53 on Tuesday as the Greyhounds enjoyed double-digit scoring performances by four different players.
“I just think our kids moved the ball pretty well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Lucky for us, our kids hit shots when they were open. Both Payton Rogers and Tanner Barbour hit big clutch 3s for us and expanded the lead a couple times. We were just fortunate our kids hit their shots when they had the opporutnities.”
Jaedyn Brown (18 points), Grayson Hunt (15), Rogers (15) and Barbour (11) spearheaded the victory for Pullman (17-2, 8-1). For the Bantams (12-6, 6-3), Austin Steinwand racked up 24 points and Xavier Santana added 10 more.
“I love the progress we’re making as a team,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We’re getting there.”
Pullman returns to action facing West Valley on Friday at home in a game that will determine the regular-season Greater Spokane League championship.
PULLMAN (17-2, 8-1)
Grayson Hunt 7 0-2 15, Payton Rogers 4 4-4 15, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 11, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 0 0-0 0, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 5 6-6 18, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-12 64.
CLARKSTON (12-6, 6-3)
Xavier Santana 4 0-0 10, Tuff Tallbull 0 2-2 2, Landon Taylor 1 2-2 5, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 4 1-2 9, Dawson Blunt 0 1-2 1, Conrad Dudley 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 8 4-4 24, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-12 53.
Pullman 13 18 14 19—64
Clarkston 16 15 8 14—53
3-point goals — Rogers 3, Barbour 3, Brown 2, Hunt, Sykes, Steinwand 4, Santana 2, Taylor.
Lapwai 86, St. Maries 56
LAPWAI — The unbeaten Wildcats delivered a substantially more convincing victory than last time in their second meeting of the season with Idaho Class 2A heavy-hitter St. Maries.
Lapwai (20-0) had prevailed by a mere six points against St. Maries at 59-53 in the Wildcats’ season debut on Dec., but expanded the margin to 30 on the second try.
Kase Wynott amassed 28 points for Lapwai, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A Division I media polling, while Titus Yearout scored another 20. The Wildcats also enjoyed 12 points and 11 rebounds from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, 11 points from Kross Taylor, and four points and nine boards from AJ Ellenwood.
Tristan Gentry-Nelson had a team-high 13 for St. Maries (13-3), which placed fourth in the most recent 2A poll.
“I just think that we’re playing our best basketball right now, and it’s at the perfect time right before Districts and State,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “That’s the same thing that happened last year — we had growing pains during the year, and then we started playing our best basketball at the end.”
ST. MARIES (13-3)
Tristan Gentry-Nelson 6 1-2 13, Greyson Sands 4 2-4 12, Coleman Ross 5 0-0 11, Jared Badgett 0 0-0 0, Sean Elliott 2 1-1 5, Trace Wicks 0 0-0 0, Tyler Renner 1 0-0 2, Colby Renner 1 0-0 2, Tristun Hill 4 1-2 9, T. Gibson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-9 56.
LAPWAI (20-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 4-5 12, Titus Yearout 8 2-2 20, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 11, AJ Ellenwood 1 2-2 4, Kase Wynott 11 0-0 28, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 4, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 1 2-2 5, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 10-11 86.
St. Maries 12 13 17 14—56
Lapwai 30 20 19 17—86
3-point goals — Sands 2, Ross, Wynott 6, Taylor 3, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout 2, M. Brown.
JV — Lapwai 49, St. Maries 28
Timberline 52, Clearwater Valley 43
WEIPPE — Avenging a defeat from early in the season, the Spartans of Weippe rode strong showings in the first and third quarters to a nonleague victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Timberline (8-9) was led by Parker Brown with 18 points, while Gavin Christopherson provided another 13. Laton Schlieper of Clearwater Valley (6-10) was the game’s overall high-scorer with 20 points, 18 of those coming from his half-dozen 3-point goals.
The Spartans led 22-19 at halftime, then opened a commanding lead with a 17-8 showing in the third quarter.
“We had a good first half — solid for us, but we just talked about trying to pick up the defensive intensity, apply a little more pressure,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We were able to get quite a few deflections and steals an capitalized on that. Clearwtaer Valley shot really well in that fourth quarter tried to make a comreback they were in foul trouble a lot tonight so that hurt Clearwater Valley. We controlled the tempo at the finish.
“They really handled us early in the season, so this was a good win for us to come back. ...The boys played hard and finished tonight.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-10)
Landon Schlieper 1 0-0 2, Nakiyah Anderson 1 0-0 3, Austin Curtis 4 1-2 9, Laton Schlieper 7 0-0 20, Edoardo Miconi 4 0-2 9, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-4 43.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (8-9)
Parker Brown 6 4-6 18, Micah Nelson 3 2-4 8, Logan Hunter 2 1-2 5, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 2 0-0 4, Jude Nelson 1 2-2 4, Gavin Christopherson 5 2-4 13, Cody Bird 0 0-0 0, Tim Short 0 0-0 0, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-18 52.
Clearwater Valley 9 10 8 16—43
Timberline 15 7 17 13—52
3-point goals — Lat. Schlieper 6, Anderson, Miconi, Brown 2, Christopherson.
Prairie 38, Grangeville 36
COTTONWOOD — Zach Rambo made a layup off a screen from Lane Schumacher to give the Pirates of Cottonwood their winning two-point edge in what Prairie coach Shawn Wolter called “a good battle all the way through” against visiting nonleague foe Grangeville.
Rambo (12 points), Lee Forsmann (11) and Schumacher (nine) were the top scorers for the Pirates (14-4). Cody Klement led Grangeville (2-13) with 14 points, while Caleb Frei added another eight and had a shot at a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to reverse the outcome that missed the mark.
GRANGEVILLE (2-13)
Miles Lefebvre 3 0-0 6, Cody Klement 5 3-3 14, Sam Lindsley 3 0-2 6, Caleb Frei 3 2-3 8, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-8 36.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-4)
Wyatt Ross 1 1-2 4, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 9, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 4 2-3 12, Lee Forsmann 3 4-5 11, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-10 38.
Grangeville 6 8 10 12—36
Prairie 7 8 12 11—38
3-point goals — Klement, Schumacher 3, Rambo 2, Ross, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville.
Potlatch 43, Kendrick 34
POTLATCH — Buoyed by an 18-point showing from Jaxon Vowels, the Loggers avenged an early-season defeat to Kendrick in nonleague play.
A low-scoring opening quarter ended with the teams tied at 6 before Potlatch (11-6) exploded with an 18-point second to take command.
“We lost to these guys earlier in the year, so it was a really good job by these guys,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “It was a really good defensive effort by these guys, and we were able to get stops in the second and third quarter and help our offense out. I think they all contributed when they needed to, and it guaranteed a winning season for us, which we’re all proud of. I’m really proud of these young men.”
KENDRICK (10-7)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 2 1-4 5, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylo 2 0-0 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 0-0 12, Dallas Morgan 3 3-8 9. Totals 14 4-12 34.
POTLATCH (11-6)
Dominic Brown 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 6-6 10, Everett Lovell 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Vowels 7 1-1 18, Tyler Howard 4 0-2 8, Patrick McManus 0 1-2 1, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-11 43.
Kendrick 6 5 9 14—34
Potlatch 6 18 5 14—43
3-point goals — Vowels 3, Lovell 2, Taylor 2.
Council 63, Salmon River 37
COUNCIL, Idaho — The Lumberjacks used a 27-5 first-quarter run to cruise to a Long Pin Conference victory against the Savages.
Thatcher McLinn led a balanced attack from Council (17-4, 13-0), which is ranked No. 4 in this week’s state Class 1A Division II medial poll, with 13 points. Macen Glenn chipped in 11 and Decker McLinn tallied 10.
Garret Shepherd had a game-high 22 points for Salmon River (4-13, 3-8).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-13, 3-8)
Levi Cereghino 1 0-0 2, Riley Davis 0 1-4 1, Garret Shepherd 7 3-4 22, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 6, Dawson Whitney 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 4-8 37.
COUNCIL (17-4, 13-0)
Malachi Goodwin , Porter McLinn 3 1-1 7, Wade Vining 1 2-2 4, Dahlton Bingham 1 0-0 2, Macen Glenn 5 1-4 11, Josh Gipe 3 0-0 6, Aiden Adkisson 1 0-0 2, Decker McLinn 4 1-2 10, Wyatt Vining 4 0-0 8, Bryan Jordan 0 0-0 0, Thatcher McLinn 6 0-0 13. Totals 26 5-9 63.
Salmon River 5 12 11 9—37
Council 27 11 14 11—63
3-point goals — Shepherd 5, Swift 2, T. McLinn.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 58, Pullman 38
All five seniors scored as the Bantams started fast and came out victorious against Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman on senior night at Kramer Gym.
The Bantams (11-6, 6-2) were led by 11-point showings from both Maggie Ogden and Lexi Villavicencio. The Greyhounds (7-12, 6-3) were competitive in the final three quarters of the game, being outscored 39-34, but a 15-point opening-quarter deficit proved too large to overcome.
“I am super happy for our seniors,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “They deserve to have a special game. They set the tone every day in practice and every game all season.”
This win by the Bantams gives them a half-game lead over Pullman in league, standing second to the Greyhounds’ third.
PULLMAN (7-12, 6-3)
Elise McDougle 4 0-0 10, Audrey Pitzer 4 2-2 10, Lacie Sines 1 0-2 2, Ava Petrino 4 0-0 8, Marissa Carper 1 1-1 3, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 1-2 5, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-7 38.
CLARKSTON (11-6, 6-2)
Maggie Ogden 5 0-0 11, Alyssa Whittle 2 2-2 6, Avah Griner 1 0-0 2, Nani Woodbury 2 0-0 4, Kendall Wallace 2 0-0 4, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 9 , Eloise Teasley 1 3-4 5, Lexi Villavicencio 5 0-0 11, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-6 58.
Pullman 4 11 8 15—38
Clarkston 19 12 10 17—58
3-point goals — Perez 3, Villavicencio, Ogden, McDougle 2.
Post Falls 62, Lewiston 44
POST FALLS — The Bengals’ season concluded with a defeat to Post Falls in a Class 5A district tournament elimination game.
“The outcome wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but our girls still came out and fought and played a competitive game,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “I just want to hand it to my seniors — the whole season they came out to compete and we’re really going to miss them. We’re graduating six seniors, and they’ve been a big part of our program, and they’ll be greatly missed.”
Ahnika U’Ren (four points, six assists), Emily Collins (six points), Jenika Ortiz (five points), Karli Taylor (eight points), Eve Riddle (four points) and Assiya Salim were the six who played their final game with the Bengals.
Katy Wessels notched a double-double for Lewiston (9-13) with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Capri Sims of Post Falls (16-6) led all scorers with 20 points.
LEWISTON (9-13)
Katy Wessels 4 6-9 14, Emily Collins 1 4-4 6, Karli Taylor 3 1-2 8, Ahnika U’Ren 1 1-2 4, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 3, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 2 0-0 4, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 1 2-2 5, Reese DeGroot 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-19 44.
POST FALLS (16-6)
Kinlee McLean 0 1-1 1, Trinidie Nichols 2 3-4 7, Lexi Heath 5 0-0 14, Ashley Grant 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Brennan 0 0-0 0, Capri Sims 9 1-1 20, Katie Berg 0 0-0 0, Letti Asper 4 1-1 10, Americus Crane 3 0-0 7, Kaysha Walton 0 0-2 0, Hanna Christensen 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 6-9 62.
Lewiston 10 8 14 12—44
Post Falls 21 11 17 13—62
3-point goals — Taylor, U’Ren, Kessinger, Ortiz, Taylor, Heath 4, Crane, Sims, Asper, Christensen.
Clearwater Valley 46, Troy 41
Clearwater Valley senior leaders Tobie Yocum and Kadance Schilling both posted double-doubles as the Rams from Kooskia defeated Troy in a Class 1A Division I district tournament consolation final at Lewiston High School.
Yocum finished with a matching 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Schilling added 11 points and 14 boards for Clearwater Valley (15-8). For the Trojans (13-11), Alaura Hawley and Isabelle Raasch put up 14 points apiece, while Morgan Blazzard notched 11.
“Good, hard-fought game,” Clearwtaer Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “Good way to close out the district. The girls are excited to be traveling up for that play-in game at Post Falls this weekend.”
The Rams return to action on 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake City facing an opponent to be determined in a state play-in game.
TROY (13-11)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 6-8 14, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 1-6 11, Dericka Morgan 0 0-3 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 5 3-5 14, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 12-24 41.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (15-8)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 1-1 9, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 4-4 6, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 2 7-16 11, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 5 4-7 15, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 16-28 46.
Troy 8 10 8 15—41
Clearwater Valley 10 10 14 12—46
3-point goals — Raasch 2, Hawley, Simmons, To. Yocum.
Nezperce 37, St. John Bosco 29
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks did what they needed to do to protect the ball in the first three quarters and hung on to beat the rallying Patriots of Cottonwood in a Class 1A Division II district elimination game.
“Taking care of the ball” was what Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said distinguished her team’s effort in the first 24 minutes, adding that in the fourth quarter, “the girls were able to gather some composure and get it to the kids who needed to score.”
Erica Zenner paced the Nighthawks (12-9) with 17 points. Jade Prigge led St. John Bosco (5-9) with nine points. Zenner said keeping her in check was a huge factor in the win.
“That was one of main focuses, that if she had the ball, we had someone on her contesting shots and able to grab rebounds,” she said.
Nezperce faces the loser of today’s Deary-Kendrick district final at 6 p.m. Thursday for a spot in the state play-in game.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (5-9)
Jade Prigge 4 1-3 9, Dani Sonnen 1 1-2 3, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 1 5-10 7, Julia Wassmuth 3 2-2 8, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 1 0-2 2. Totals 10 9-19 29.
NEZPERCE (12-9)
Grace Tiegs 0 4-4 4, Jillian Lux 3 3-7 10, Katharine Duuck 1 0-1 2, Erica Zenner 7 1-2 17, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-2 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-16 37.
St. John Bosco 4 3 2 20—29
Nezperce 12 5 10 10—37
3-point goals — Zenner 2, Lux.
WRESTLINGLakeland takes down Moscow
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The visiting Bears earned five victories but fell 56-27 to the Hawks of Rathdrum in a Class 4A Inland Empire League dual match.
Skyla Zimmerman (113 pounds), Eli Lyon (152) and Andrew Bollinger (160) each earned pinfall victories for Moscow. Keira Zimmerman (106) won by forfeit. Jason Swam earned a 9-3 decision at 120 pounds.
98 — Jaren Knopp (L) by forfeit; 106 — Keira Zimmerman (M) by forfeit; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Justin Baxter 1:49; 120 — Jason Swam (M) dec. Austin Howell 9-3; 126 — Reilly Saxe (L) p. Kai Reynolds 4:24; 132 — John Meredith (L) dec. Aidan Prakash 10-6; 138 — Lucas Williams (L) p. James Greene 5:19; 145 — Payden Wysong (L) tech fall Diego Deaton 15-0; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) p. Thayer Sabatke 0:55; 160 — Andrew Bollinger (M) p. Dylan Scott 3:23; 170 — Colin Kelley (L) by forfeit; 182 — Devon Suko (L) p. Wyatt Hartig 0:47; 195 — Gage Oles (L) by forfeit; 220 — Devon Howell (L) by forfeit; 285 — Preston Jeffs (L) by forfeit.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLeger-Walker a finalist for Meyers Drysdale Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is among the 10 finalists for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, it was announced.
Leger-Walker leads the Pac-12 Conference in points scored (361) and field goals made (130) this season. She is No. 67 in Division I in points scored as the reigning Pac-12 freshman of the year is averaging 17.2 points per game, the second-highest in the nation. She has been in double digits in 18 of 21 games so far, and her eight 20-plus-point performances is tied with California’s Jayda Curry for most in the conference.
The award, in its fifth year, recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC adds player from Idaho
The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team announced the addition of Dallas Shockey to the roster this fall.
Shockey, of Paul, Idaho, spent four years playing at Minico High School. She finished sixth twice in the state tournament, then was the runner-up in 2021. She also was a member of the National Honor Society off the course.