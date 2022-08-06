A recent heat wave in the valley left officials with Beautiful Dowtown Lewiston to consider moving the Hot August Hoops tournament, that takes place at 9 a.m. today, indoors.
But the 3-on-3 basketball tournament will be taking place on Main Street as planned.
The tournament features boys and girls divisions for third and fourth graders, fifth and sixth graders, seventh and eighth graders, ninth and 10th graders, 11th and 12th graders as well as open men’s, women’s and coed divisions.
The event is sponsored by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley and Inland Cellular.
Brenda Morgan, executive director at Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, said putting together the event was different for her.
“This tournament idea was a tricky one for me, specifically, because I am so new to athletics in this format,” Morgan said in an email Friday. “But I have enjoyed learning about how to make this a fun, family-friendly event that brings foot traffic downtown. Our Main Street businesses have been wonderful to work with and instrumental in the vitality of our downtown corridor.”
Morgan also detailed the help the Boys and Girls Club have provided.
“I can say that (the Boys and Girls Club) have helped BDL share information to students while school was in session, as well as marketing efforts on social media and radio,” Morgan said. “We had a slow start for registrations but are happy with the outcome for this first-time event.”
Morgan went on to mention that Beautiful Downtown Lewiston wanted the Hot August Hoops tournament to remind residents of the “Heat in the Street” event of a similar format that took place years ago.
MEN’S GOLFThree players, UI team honored by GCAA
MOSCOW — Three Idaho men’s golf players were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf NCAA Division I All-American scholars and the team earned 2021-22 Outstanding Team Academic Award honors, it was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Jack Plaster, Colt Sherrell and Jose Suryadinata all earned All-American Scholar honors. To be eligible, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and athletically; participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient also must be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
Suryadinata finished tied for second at the Big Sky Conference championship and had four top-25 finishes in 2021-22. Sherrell had three top-25 finishes this season and was eighth at the conference tournament. Plaster had a 16th-place finish in the Joust at Goose Creek.
To earn the team award, a team must carry a 3.0 team GPA or higher.
WOMEN’S GOLFUI’s Bruggeman named to WGCA scholar team
MOSCOW — Idaho sophomore Jenna Bruggeman was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-American scholar team, it was announced.
To earn All-American Scholar honors, a player must hold a 3.5 grade-point average or higher and play in 50 percent of the school’s events.
Bruggeman played in eight events for the Vandals and earned Big Sky player of the week honors after finishing ninth at the Texas State Invite on Feb. 7-8.
The Vandals have placed at least one student-athlete on the team for the past 18 years.