PULLMAN — Leo Hoffman and Elly Kunkel each placed first Wednesday as the Pullman boys’ cross country team won a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet against Rogers on the hilly Pullman High School course.
The Greyhounds beat the Pirates 24-33 on the boys’ side. Rogers didn’t have enough athletes to earn a team score on the girls’ side.
Hoffman, a sophomore, won the boys’ race in a time of 18 minutes on the 5,000-meter course. Kunkel, a senior, was the first girl to finish, in 22:24.
“It was a very strong day for both teams,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 24; 2. Rogers 33.
Individual — Leonardo Hoffman (Pullman) 18:00.
Other Pullman individuals — 4. Raul Najera 18:50; 5. Abdur Islam 18:51; 6. Peter Jobson 19:02; 8. Seth Hathaway 19:11; 10. Brendan Doumit 19:48; 11. Kolby Uhlenkott 19:58.
GIRLS
Team score — 1. Pullman 15.
Individual — Elly Kunkel (Pullman) 22:24.
Other Pullman individuals — 3. Abigail Wacker 23:08; 4. Abigail Hulst 23:11; 5. Alison Hathaway 24:34; 6. Erin Tolleson 25:16; 8. Jordan Hendrickson 26:11; 9. Chloe Jones 26:23; 11. Audrey Tan 26:43; 12. Shahad Akasha 28:13; 14. Hazel Welling 28:49.
Tadzhimatov third for Clarkston
SPOKANE — The Clarkston boys’ sent four runners to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet at Shadle Park. The remaining team members are under COVID-19 protocol.
Junior Mark Tadzhimatov led the way for the Bantams with a third-place finish on the 3-mile course in 17:32.
BOYS
Team score — Shadle Park 15.
Individual — Luke Hammond (Shadle Park) 16:53.
Clarkston individuals — 3. Mark Tadzhimatov 17:32; 8. Caleb Daniel 20:36; 9. Gabe Erickson 20:45; 10. Stanley Hochrein 22:18.
VOLLEYBALLKamiah tops Grangeville
KAMIAH — Laney Landmark rang up 10 kills and 23 digs as the Kamiah volleyball team downed Grangeville 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24 in a nonleague match.
Zayda Loewen added six kills, four aces and two blocks for the Kubs (5-10), who also got six kills, four aces and two blocks from Emma Godwin.
Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said her team fell behind by a few points in the fourth set but showed more resiliency than they had in similar situations in the past.
It was Hudson’s second win this year against her alma mater.
PRO/AMATEUR GOLFNunn, partner in top five
PULLMAN — University of Idaho coach David Nunn and his amateur partner are among seven teams tied for fourth place at the PGA PNW Pro-Amateur Championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Nunn and partner Kevin Tucker, who plays out of Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick, Wash., shot a 9-under-par 63 to sit two shots behind the teams of Corey Prugh/Reid Hatley and Jeff Gove/Darren Slackman, who each shot 11-under 61.
Pro Loren Jegulm and amateur partner Eric Johnson, playing on their home course, along with pro Chris Lien and amateur partner Dave Strerath, playing out of Lewiston Golf and Country Club, are part of a group tied at 7-under 65.
The final round of the two-round event starts at 9 a.m. today.