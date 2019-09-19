Pomeroy senior volleyball player Heidi Heytvelt was named the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Athlete of the Week in her sport, the organization announced Wednesday.
Heytvelt earned the accolade thanks to her performance in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 victory Sept. 11 at home against St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse. She finished with 38 assists, 16 digs and four aces.
GIRLS’ SOCCERWest Valley 4, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — The Eagles broke the game open with two second-half goals in taking down the Bantams in Great Northern League action Tuesday.
West Valley was ahead 2-0 when Joanna Schnatterly pulled Clarkston to within a goal in the 38th minute. However, the Eagles got goals from Madison Maloney and Alyssa Amann in the second half to put the game away.
Erika Pickett had 12 saves in goal for the Bantams.
“We are still working some things out,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We played some solid soccer throughout, but were beat on hustle plays and we made a couple critical errors in front of our goal.”
Clarkston 1 0—1
West Valley 2 2—4
West Valley — Madison Carr, 19th
West Valley — Allen Littleworth, 35th
Clarkston — Joanna Schnatterly, 38th
West Valley — Madison Maloney, 65th
West Valley — Alyssa Amann
Shots — Clarkston 9, West Valley 15.
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 12. West Valley: Madison Maloney 5, Kaih Gary 4.
COLLEGE GOLFWSU 5th, Idaho 12th in Cougar Cup
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s golf team finished fifth and Idaho was 12th at the Cougar Cup on Tuesday at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
The Cougars finished with a 1-under-par 863. The Vandals were 12th at 21-over 885.
Team champion — Oregon State 844.
Final Washington State placing — 5th, 863.
Final Idaho placing — 12th, 885.
Washington State individuals — T5. Marie Lund-Hansen, 211; T5. Darcy Habgood, 211; T42. Amy Chu, 222; T47. Emily Baumgart, 223. T47. Jiye Ham, 223.
Idaho individuals — 12. Vicky Tsai 213; T16. Valeria Patino 215; T55. Eddie Hsu 226; T76. Danika Palm 231; T84. Laura Gerner 236.
WSU 13th, Idaho 15th in Husky Invitational
BREMERTON, Wash. — Washington State’s men placed 13th and Idaho 15th at the rain-shortened the Husky Invitational at the Gold Mountain-Olympic Course on Tuesday.
The Cougars finished at 27-over-par 597, 43 shots behind meet champion Washington. The Vandals shot a 29-over 605.
Team champion — Washington, 554.
Final Washington State placing — 13th, 597.
Final Idaho placing — 15th, 605.
Individual champions — Spencer Tibbits (Oregon State) 138, Owen Avrit (Long Beach State) 138, Jan Schneider (Washington) 138, Noah Woolsey (Washington) 138.
Washington State individuals — T5. Daniel Kolar, 139; T54. Clayton Thatcher, 150; T67. Tianyu Wu, 154; 74. Pono Yanagi, 156; 75. Scott Redelsperger, 157.
Idaho individuals — T47. Colt Sherrell, 148; T50. Joseph Glenn, 149; T67. Jack Plaster, 154; T67. Jackson Jacob, 154; 77. Cole Chrisman, 175.