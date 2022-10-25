Hardick named interim AD at Moscow High School

Moscow girls basketball coach Alexa Hardick directs a practice on Nov. 19, 2020, at Bear Den in Moscow. Hardick was named interim athletic director at the school.

 AP

MOSCOW — Moscow High School girls basketball coach Alexa Hardick recently was named the school’s interim activities director, it was announced.

Hardick, who has led the girls basketball program since the 2020-21 season, takes over for Lance Abendroth, who died Sept. 30 after a long battle with melanoma. He was 51.

