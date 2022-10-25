MOSCOW — Moscow High School girls basketball coach Alexa Hardick recently was named the school’s interim activities director, it was announced.
Hardick, who has led the girls basketball program since the 2020-21 season, takes over for Lance Abendroth, who died Sept. 30 after a long battle with melanoma. He was 51.
Hardick — whose husband, Kenny Tripp, has been an assistant on the University of Idaho men’s basketball staff for four years — took over the Bears’ girls program after Karlee Stefancik (nee Wilson) left to become the girls coach at her alma mater Lewiston. The four-time state champion at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas has led Moscow to a 8-30 overall record in her two seasons on the bench.
But she is a rising star in coaching circles. Hardick, who played for San Francisco and was an assistant for the Dons, is the women’s program director for Select Basketball, a travel basketball program in the region. She oversees the formation of rosters and hires the coaches for all of the teams in that program.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax downs Clarkston
The Bulldogs earned their 10th win of the season with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 nonleague road win versus the Bantams.
Brynn McGaughy had 15 kills and two blocks for Colfax (10-2).
Jaisha Gibb had 18 assists. Hailey Demler added 10 digs.
Clarkston (6-9) was led by Leah Copeland with 15 digs and Maddie Kaufman with 15 assists.
Spokane Classical drops Pullman Christian
SPOKANE — The Eagles dropped a Mountain Christian League match to Spokane Classical in three identical set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
Annie Goetz had 11 kills, six assists, four blocks and four digs for Pullman Christian (7-5, 7-5).
Lydia Carrier had 15 assists, three digs and two aces.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Five from Moscow honored
A total of five boys soccer players from Moscow were honored when the Inland Empire League recently released their Class 4A all-league teams.
Seniors Zachary Skinner, Lucas Ting and Tyler Woolley, along with sophomores Ty Kindelspire and Nicholas Odberg, all earned spots.
Sandpoint swept the top league awards.
FIRST TEAM
Zachary Skinner, Moscow; Ty Kindelspire, Moscow; Nicholas Odberg, Moscow; Lucas Ting, Moscow; Tyler Woolley, Moscow; Hudson Drake, Lakeland; Jacob Ukich, Lakeland; Henry Barnes, Sandpoint; Randy Lane, Sandpoint; Emmett Morgan, Sandpoint; Eoin Eddy, Sandpoint.
MVP — Evan Dickenson, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the year — Logan McGrann, Sandpoint.
Coach of the year — Tanner French, Sandpoint.
Fitzgerald bros. lift Pullman Christian
SPOKANE — Little brother Judah Fitzgerald outscored his brother as Pullman Christian rolled past Spokane Classical 7-3 in a Mountain Christian League game.
Freshman Judah Fitzgerald scored a hat trick while senior Liam Fitzgerald scored two goals.
Chilton Gleason and John Cimijotti recorded the other two goals for the Eagles (6-4-2, 4-4-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow players, coach earn honors
A total of six from the Moscow girls soccer program recently were honored as the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A all-league teams.
The Bears’ Jessica Brown earned coach of the year honors after leading Moscow to a 9-6-1 overall record and a spot in the district final. Freshman Ellie Rainer also was named newcomer of the year.
Four players — junior Jessika Lassen, Punk Knott and Araya Wood, along with senior Megan Poler — were named to the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Hadley West, Lakeland; Evelyn Bowie, Lakeland; Jessika Lassen, Moscow; Megan Poler, Moscow; Punk Knott, Moscow; Araya Wood, Moscow; Hannah Harvery, Sandpoint; Kesley Cessna, Sandpoint, Aliya Strok, Sandpoint; Kimbo Yarnell, Sandpoint; Cecilia Digman, Sandpoint.
MVP — Lilliana Brinkmeier, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the year — Ellie Rainer, Moscow.
Coach of the year — Jessica Brown, Moscow.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU’s Gueye named first team
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye was named to the Pac-12 Conference’s preseason first team in voting by media members, it was announced.
Gueye averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds to help the Cougars to a 22-15 record, including a run to the NIT semifinal round. He also finished with 33 blocks, fourth on the program’s all-time list for a freshman, and his 181 rebounds were the fifth-best for a first-year player in the program’s history.
Gueye also was named to the Pac-12 freshman team in 2021-22.
The Cougars begin the season at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at home against Texas State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU’s Walker named to conference preseason team
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named to the Pac-12 Conference’s preseason first team in voting by media members, it was announced.
She averaged 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in helping the Cougars to a 19-11 overall record, a second-place finish in the conference and a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament. Leger-Walker was one of 20 players selected to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list last week.
She is a two-time All-Pac-12 first-team selection.
Senior center Bella Murekatete, who was named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list a week ago, was an honorable mention preseason selection.
WSU opens the regular season at noon Nov. 7 against Loyola Marymount at Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Harris wins Big Sky honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior middle blocker Travel Morris was named the Big Sky Conference’s defensive player of the week, it was announced.
Morris had 14 blocks in seven sets in a pair of matches this past week. She had a career-high 11 total blocks in Saturday’s four-set victory against Northern Arizona that broke a seven-match losing streak for the Vandals. It was the most blocks by a player in a conference match this season.
Jehlarova wins weekly honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s defensive player of the week, it was announced.
She finished with eight total blocks in Friday’s five-set win against Arizona, then tallied four total blocks and had seven kills in Sunday’s straight-set win against Arizona State, with a .462 attack percentage.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Vandals in top 10
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Yvonne Vinceri holds on to a share of the individual lead and Idaho moves into the top 10 after the second round at The Clash at Boulder Creek.
Vinceri carded four birdies and three bogies for a 1-under 71.
Vicky Tsai led the Vandals with a 2-under 70 for the day. Tsai sits in a tie for 43rd at a 6-over 150.
Idaho has a team score of 597 and is 10th out of 17 teams with one round to play.
The Vandals are 31 strokes behind leading Nevada.
The final round will be played today.
Team scores — 1. Nevada 284-282-566; 2. Long Beach State 294-282-576; 3. UTEP 292-285-577; 4. Seattle 297-282-579; 5. Cal State Fullerton 295-291-586; 6. Boise State 293-297-590; 7. California Baptist 299-292-591; T8. UC Irvine 297-297-594; T8 Northern Arizona 295-299-594; 10. Idaho 304-293-597; 11. San Francisco 295-304-599; 12. UC Riverside 308-295-603; 13. Utah Valley 305-299-604; 14. Texas Rio Grande Valley 308-300-608; 15. Montana State 311-298-609; 16. Southern Utah 314-297-611; 17. Utah Tech 319-316-635.
Leaders — Yvonne Vinceri (Idaho) 68-71-139; Leah John (Nevada 68-71-139.
Other Idaho individuals — T43. Vicky Tsai 89-69-150; T59. Nattavadee Khunsri 82-72-154; T79. Jenna Bruggeman 77-81-158; T84. Kyndall Newman 79-80-159.