BOISE — Moscow’s boys’ swimming team had four individuals in six events and all three relays qualify for the finals at the Idaho state swimming meet at the Boise City Aquatic Center/West YMCA.
The top six in each event advance to the final round, which takes place starting at 7:30 a.m. today.
Reid Johnson, Micah Wolbrecht and Ethan Baird led the way for the Bears with top-six finishes in two individual events. Johnson qualified first in the 100 butterfly in a time of 53.28 seconds and was second in the 200 free at 1:49.17. Wolbrecht was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.40 and second in the 50 free at 22.40. Baird was third in the 100 backstroke in 57.70 and sixth in the 100 free in 50.79. Ian Schlater also qualified in 100 back in fifth at 59.48.
The 200 medley relay of Schlater, Baird, Johnson and Luke Zimmer was first in preliminaries in 1:43.53. The 400 free relay of Johnson, Baird, Zimmer and Wolbrech was third in 3:31.40. The 200 free relay of Wolbrecht, Schlater, Malachi McMillan and Zimmer took fourth in 1:36.27.
For the girls’ team, Megan Crossland was fourth in the 100 breastroke in 1:16.51 and fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.65. The 200 medley relay of Brenna Newlan, Crossland, Mia Ellis and Hannah Hoesman tok fourth in 2:07.91.
Lewiston’s Mastroberardino out to final rounds
BOISE — Luke Mastroberardino was the lone qualifier to the finals of the Class 5A state swim meet, as he made it out in two individual events at at the Boise City Aquatic Center/West YMCA.
The top six in each event advance to the final round, which takes place starting at 2:30 p.m. today.
Mastroberardino was second in the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.95, and he took fifth in the 100 backstroke in a time of 57.82.
The 200 free relay of Kaden DeGroot, Deegan Everett, Mastroberardino and Isaiah Bennett placed 10th in the preliminaries in 1:41.49, and Kaden DeGroot finished 18th in the 50 free.
On the girls’ side, Grace Qualman finished in ninth in the 50 free in 25.94 and was ninth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.94.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC men take second at conference meet
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Buyoed by three top-10 finishes, the Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team finished second of 10 teams at the Cascade Conference championship meet, hosted by Oregon Tech, at Running Y Ranch.
The Warriors tallied 56 points to just miss the conference automatic berth into the NAIA national championship, which will take place Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Wash. College of Idaho won with 52 points.
The top 15 individuals in each race earn all-conference honors, and could be eligible for an at-large berth into the national meet if their respective teams don’t receive an at-large bid.
Senior Cole Olsen has the Warriors’ best time with a second-place finish in 25 minutes, 3.60 seconds on the 8K course. Senior Clayton VanDyke was fifth (25:29.30) and senior Chase Barrow took ninth (25:48.50).
On the women’s side, LCSC was fourth in the nine-team event with 103 points. The Yotes also won the team competition with 33 points.
Senior Emily Adams was the Warriors’ best finisher, taking eighth in 19:42.50 on the 5K course.
MEN
Team scores — 1. College of Idaho 52; 2. Lewis-Clark State 56; 3. Oregon Tech 73; 4. Southern Oregon 76; 5. Eastern Oregon 113; 6. Northwest 119; 7. Bushnell 244; 8. Corban 249; 9. Multnomah 272; 10. Walla Walla 282.
Individual — Logan Hunt (College of Idaho) 24:52.10.
LCSC individuals — 2. Cole Olsen 25:03.60; 5. Clayton VanDyke 25:29.30; 9. Chase Barrow 25:48.50; 18. Brycen Kempton 26:12.80; 22. Brycen Brown 26:24.40; 29. Carter Gordon 26:42.60; 33. Connor Turpin 26:49.50; 39. Dillon Dawson 27:09.70; 48. David Phillis 28:15.40.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. College of Idaho 33; 2. Southern Oregon 87; 3. Oregon Tech 90; 4. Lewis-Clark State 103; 5. Northwest 114; 6. Eastern Oregon 163; 7. Multnomah 178; 8. Bushnell 194; 9. Corban 220.
Individual — Ellyse Tingelstad (College of Idaho) 19:06.30.
LCSC individuals — 8. Emily Adams 19:42.50; 18. Geraldin Correa 20:25.40; 21. Rylee Brown 20:38.60; 27. Callie Johnson 20:54.70; 30. Brookyln Shell 20:58.40; 33. Abigail Peightal 21:12.10; 40. Abigail Gorton 21:26.70; 49. Madison Howe 22:03.10; 51. Grace McCormick 22:10.80; 63. Rainey Gallup 23:27.30.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 4, Washington 2
SEATTLE — The Cougars scored three unanswered goals in a stretch of 17 minutes in the second half to take care of the Huskies in Pac-12 play at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Sophomore forward Alyssa Gray had a goal and an assist for Washington State (13-2-4, 7-1-3), which moved into third place all alone with the three points for the victory. Junior midfielder Grayson Lynch, senior midfielder Sydney Pulver and sophomore forward Margie Detrizio each had one goal apiece for the Cougars.
McKenzie Weinert had a goal late in the second half for Washington (6-8-4, 4-4-3), which also had an own goal in the first half.
WSU held a 21-15 edge in shots, including 11-3 on target, and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman Nadia Cooper had two saves for the Cougars, and Olivia Sekany finished with seven saves for Washington.
WSU now awaits a possible NCAA tournament bid. The Selection Show takes place at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Washington State 1 3—4
Washington 1 1—2
WSU — Grayson Lynch, 31st.
UW — own goal, 34th.
WSU — Alyssa Gray, 51st.
WSU — Sydney Pulver (Gray), 62nd.
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Sydney Studer), 68th.
UW — McKenzie Weinert (Summer Yates), 76th.
Shots — Washington State 21, Washington 15. Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 2. Washington: Olivia Sekany 7.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWashington State 113, Northwest Nazarene 43
PULLMAN — Six of 10 Cougars that played scored in double figures in a rout of the Nighthawks in the final exhibition game before the season begins at Beasley Coliseum.
Junior guard Johanna Teder led the way for Washington State with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker added 17 points, eight assists and seven steals. Sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior forward Ula Motuga tallied 15 points and six rebounds and junior center Bella Murekatete chuipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Tara Wallack came off the bench to score 12 points and added six boards.
Jordan Pinson paced Northwest Nazarene with 10 points.
The Cougars open the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against San Jose State.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE
Thabach 0-3 0-0 0, Nieto 1-3 2-2 4, Knishka 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 3-7 0-0 9, Eubanks 2-5 1-2 5, Clark 1-2 0-0 0, Pinson 4-6 1-2 10, Bohner 0-2 0-0 0, Thurman 3-11 1-2 8, Gall 1-8 0-0 2, Sylve 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 5-8 43.
WASHINGTON STATE
K. Leger-Walker 6-7 2-2 17, C. Leger-Walker 6-18 1-4 16, Motuga 6-10 2-3 15, Teder 7-13 1-3 20, Murekatete 7-10 4-4 18, Wallack 5-7 1-2 12, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nankervis 3-6 1-2 7, Levy 0-5 1-2 1, Sarver 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 43-82 14-23 113.
Northwest Nazarene 10 14 6 13—43
Washington State 34 20 29 30—113
3-point goals — Northwest Nazarene 6-18 (Jenkins 3-6, Clark 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Thurman 1-4, Thabach 0-1, Nieto 0-1, Knishka 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, Bohner 0-1), Washington State 13-34 (Teder 5-9, K. Leger-Walker 3-3, C. Leger-Walker 3-11, Wallack 1-1, Motuga 1-3, Jones 0-1, Sarver 0-2, Levy 0-4). Rebounds — Northwest Nazarene 23 (Thurman 7), Washington State 58 (Murekatete 11). Assists — Northwest Nazarene 5 (Clark, Pinson 2), Washington State 27 (K. Leger-Walker 8). Total fouls — Northwest Nazarene 20, Washington State 14. A — N/A.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC falls in three
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson had 10 kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team fell 25-17, 25-18, 30-28 to No. 23 Bushnell in Cascade Conference action at the Activity Center.
Senior setter Jess Ruffing finished with 10 assists and junior libero Kenzie Dean added 10 digs for the Warriors (16-13, 11-10).
Halle Neumann led the Beacons (19-6, 15-6) with nine kills. Makenna Northern contributed 31 assists. Callie Wilkins tallied nine digs.
LCSC finishes the regular season at 5 p.m. today against No. 7 Corban. The Warriors should be in the conference tournament, which takes place next weekend, because they own a three-way tiebreaker between College of Idaho and Northwest.
WSU sweeps past Arizona
PULLMAN — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 12 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat Arizona 25-16, 25-12, 25-22 in Pac-12 Conference play at Bohler Gym.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis added 28 assists and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with 12 digs for the Cougars (15-8, 9-4).
Puk Stubbe tallied nine kills and seven digs for the Wildcats (14-10, 6-7). Emery Herman added 19 assists and Kamalie Hiapo also had seven digs.
The Cougars next play at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at home against Arizona State.