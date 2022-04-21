SPOKANE VALLEY — Kaden Hamilton earned four victories as the Pullman boys track and field team beat host East Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet Wednesday.
Pullman beat East Valley 96-40, winning 13 events.
Hamilton won the 100 (11.84 seconds) and 200 (24.46), also taking the 110 (16.78) and 300 (46.24) hurdle events to pace the Greyhounds.
On the girls side, East Valley won 92-57. Pullman won seven events.
Nicole Avery was victorious in the 100 hurdles (17.27), the long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and the javelin (104-4) to lead the Greyhounds.
BOYS
100 — 1. Kaden Hamilton, Pul, 11.84; T2. Maxwell Dugan, Pul, 12.21; T2. Terran Page, Pul, 12.21.
200 — 1. Hamilton, Pul, 24.46; 2. Dugan, Pul, 25.26; 3. Ryan Clark, Pul, 25.64.
400 — 1. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 53.16; 2. Clark, Pul, 54.98; 3. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 55.16.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:06.01; 2. Donavan Brown, EV, 2:15.66; 3. Raul Najera, Pul, 2:16.38.
1,600 — 1. Peter Jobson, Pul, 5:04.36; 2. Oscar Coronel. EV, 5:23.84; 3. Alvin Fu, Pul, 5:34.86.
3,200 — 1. Fitzgerald, Pul, 10:51.99; 2. Brown, EV, 11:12.97; 3. Seth Hathaway, Pul, 11:38.51.
110 hurdles — 1. Hamilton, Pul, 16.78; 2. Ethan Bloom, EV, 19.78; 3. Asa Fischer, Pul, 20.56.
300 hurdles — 1. Hamilton, Pul, 46.24; 2. Bloom, EV, 47.12; 3. Fischer, Pul, 49.95.
400 relay — 1. Pullman A 53.17.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman A 3:42.22; 2. East Valley A 4:02.08; 3. Pullman B 4:09.30.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 43-0; 2. Everett Callihan, EV, 39-1; 3. Samuel Sears, Pul, 38-9.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 119-11; 2. Samuel Sears, Pul, 101-7; 3. Callihan, EV, 97-9.
Javelin — 1. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 130-2½; 2. Joe Hofstee, EV, 123-10; 3. Maxwell Brayton-Smith, Pul, 119-5½.
High jump — T1 Anthony Nguyen, EV, 5-4; T1. Bloom, EV, 5-4; 3. Pettitt, Pul, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Andrew Strawn, EV, 10-0; 2. Kurtis Johnson, Pul, 9-0; 3. Chris Druffel, Pul, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Jacob Coffin, EV, 18-11; 2. Barbour, Pul, 18-10; 3. Page, Pul, 18-5.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Alex Stave, EV, 13.67; 2. Berlyn Stern, EV, 14.39; 3. Justus Anderson, EV, 14.40.
200 — 1. Stave, EV, 28.91; 2. Magdaline Isitt, Pul, 30.66; 3. Anderson, EV, 30.82.
400 — 1. Logan Hofstee, EV, 1:05.00; 2. Victoria Gotishan, EV, 1:11.91; 3. Afryea Charles, Pul, 1:12.22.
800 — 1. Hofstee, EV, 2:33.59; 2. Poppy Edge, Pul, 2:42.85; 3. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 2:44.97.
1,600 — 1. Hofstee, EV, 5:25.67; 2. Edge, Pul, 6:00.07; 3. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 6:03.47.
3,200 — 1. Hofstee, EV, 13:02.10; 2. Kunkel, Pul, 13:09.62; 3. Abigail Wacker, Pul, 13:41.85.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 17.27; 2. Sarah Payne, EV, 18.52; 3. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 19.31.
300 hurdles — 1. Harris, Pul, 50.89; 2. Sarah Payne, EV, 51.22; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 55.71.
400 relay — 1. East Valley A 54.11; 2. Pullman A 56.21.
800 relay — 1. Pullman A 2:02.29.
1,600 relay — 1. East Valley A 4:44.55; 2. Pullman A 4:48.64.
Shot put — 1. MacKenzie Weekly, EV, 31-5; 2. Lily Sullivan, EV, 31-1; 3. Samantha Fisher, Pul, 28-8½.
Discus — 1. Fisher, Pul, 92-4; 2. Sullivan, EV, 87-11½; 3. Lillias Estell, EV, 79-0.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 104-4; 2. Haylee Thomas, EV, 90-1; 3. Isabelle Downing, EV, 82-2.
High jump — 1. Avy Phillpot, EV, 4-10; 2. Peyton Miller, EV, 4-10; 3. Samantha Dorris, EV, 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Lacy Acre, EV, 6-1; T1.JehYanna Luton, EV, 6-1; T3. Faith McBribe, EV, 5-6; T3. Annika Honeywell, Pul, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Avery, Pul, 15-9; 2. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 15-1½; 3. Miller, EV, 13-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Kapofu, Pul, 32-0; 2. Sarah Payne, EV, 31-2½; 3. Katie Payne, EV, 28-9.
Clarkston takes on Rogers
The Bantams took on the Pirates of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
On the girls side, Avah Griner won the triple jump (31-0), the pole vault (7-6), the 400 (1:03.37) and the 800 (2:43.83). Alyssa Whittle was victorious in the 300 hurdles (51.13) and the high jump (4-8). Ava Schmid won the 1,600 (6:22.87) and 3,200 (14:30.32).
For the boys, Mark Tadzhimatov claimed victories in the 800 (2:14.59) and the 3,200 (11:20.03).
Team scores were not available at press time.
BOYS
100 — 1. Anthony Dearfield, Rog, 11.04; 2. Joshua Reed, Rog, 11.77; 3. Alex Munteanu, Rog, 11.82.
200 — 1. Dearfield, Rog, 22.93; 2. Munteanu, Rog, 24.27; 3. Aaron Kinsey, Rog, 24.49.
400 — 1. Luke Siler, Clk, 56.19; 2. Ryken Craber, Clk, 57.63; 3. Sykarie Robinson, Rog, 57.82.
800 — 1. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 2:14.59; 2. Louis Mwange, Rog, 2:15.35; 3. Siler, Clk, 2:18.21.
1,600 — 1. Levi Lee, Rog, 4:51.74; 2. Tadzhimatov, Clk, 4:53.84; 3. Mwange, Rog, 5:02.24.
3,200 — 1. Tadzhimatov, Clk, 11:20.03; 2. Lee, Rog, 11:47.23; 3. Gabe Erickson, Clk, 12:08. 90.
110 hurdles — 1. Joshua Reed, Rog, 18.02; 2. Josiah Reed, Rog, 18.14; 3. Zakary Young-Martin, Rog, 19.53.
300 hurdles — 1. Joshua Reed, Rog, 47.95; 2. Justin Taylor, Rog, 49.35; 3. Young-Martin, Rog, 49.78.
400 relay — 1. Rogers A 45.20.
1,600 relay — 1. Rogers A 4:07.08; 2. Rogers B 4:31.06.
Shot put — 1. Sebastien Hansen, Clk, 38-6; 2. Ryan Flack, Rog, 38-5½; 3. Marcus Erlinso, Rog, 38-2½.
Discus — 1. Alex Knight, Clk, 106-1; 2. Nicholas Livingstone; Rog, 99-7; 3. Blaise Cross, Rog, 99-6.
Javelin — 1. Aiden Cain, Rog, 114-9; 2. Hansen, Clk, 112-1; 3. Knight, Clk, 111-11.
High jump — 1. Treshon Green, Rog, 5-0; 2. Hansen, Clk, 4-8; 3. Steven Knapp, Rog, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Michael Athos. Rog, 11-0; 2, Kenneth Hansche, Rog, 9-0; 3. Cross, Rog, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Ryken Craber, Clk, 18-5; 2. Joshua Reed, Rog, 18-5; 3. Vernon Glass, Rog, 16-9.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rog, 12.88; 2. Claire Dooley, Clk, 13.64; 3. Taylor Celigoy, Clk, 15.15.
200 — 1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rog, 28.0; 2. Dooley, Clk, 28.75; 3. Laila Williams, Rog, 30.23.
400 — 1. Avah Griner, Clk, 1:03.37; 2. Ellabelle Taylor, Rog, 1:05.18; 3. Ashley Johnson, Rog, 1:12.05.
800 — 1. Griner, Clk, 2:43.83; 2. Mikto Grimm, Clk, 2:55.65.
1,600 — 1. Ada Schmid, Clk, 6:22.87; 2. Grimm, Clk, 6:26.04; 3. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6:48.26.
3,200 — 1. Schmid, Clk, 14:30.32; 2. Bunce, Clk, 15:12.56.
100 hurdles — 1. Laila Williams, Rog, 18.65; 2. Emma Taylor, Clk, 19.05; 3. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 19.12.
300 hurdles — 1. Whittle, Clk, 51.13; 2. Williams, Rog, 52.99; 3. Emma Taylor, Clk, 58.18.
Shot put — 1. Taalisha Garrett, Rog, 28-0; 2. Alyxandria Daniel, Rog, 22-8; 3. Viktoriya Dovhoruka, Rog, 22-5.
Discus — 1. Daniel, Rog, 70-6; 2. Garrett, Rog, 58-3; 3. Jaelyn Roberton, Clk, 58-2.
Javelin — 1. Viktoriya Dovhoruka, Rog, 61-5; 2. Brielle Ripley, Clk, 47-7; 3. Emma Taylor, Clk, 45-5.
High jump — 1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-8; 2. Andrea Clayton, Rog, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Griner, Clk, 7-6; 2. Ada Schmid, Clk, 7-0; 3. Dovhoruka, Rog, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Dooley, Clk, 14-4; 2. Chloe Jones, Clk, 13-0½; 3. Andrea Clayton, Rog, 12-1.
Triple jump — 1. Griner, Clk, 31-0; 2. Whittle, Clk, 31-10; 3. Dooley, Clk, 27-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLake City 9-5, Lewiston 3-6
The Bengals split a pair games with the Timberwolves in a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader at Church Field.
Lewiston (12-4, 7-3) found themselves down 5-0 going to the bottom of the fourth of the first game. The Bengals tried to rally but to no avail. Cruz Hepburn had two hits, including a double, and Zach Massey singled twice.
Game 2 went Lewiston’s way. Kyson Barden had three hits, with two doubles, as the Bengals took a 5-3 lead after two. The two teams each scored a run in the fourth and the defenses took charge from there.
Tucker Konkol absorbed the Game 1 loss. Ricard, who hit a solo home run offensively, allowed four hits, four walks and four runs, three earned in the first five innings of the second game to get the win. Hepburn picked up the save by striking out the only two batters he faced in the seventh.
“I was happy for our seniors and to celebrate them on Senior Day,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “Definitely not our best effort but we just have to get back at it tomorrow and prepare for Sandpoint on Saturday.”
GAME 1
Lake City 102 203 1—9 13 0
Lewiston 000 201 0—3 6 3
AJ Currie, Camdyn Martindale (5) and Ethan Taylor; Tucker Konkol, Brice Bensching (4), Elliott Taylor (6) and Wyett Lopez. W—Currie. L—Konkol.
Lake City hits — Joe DuCoeur 3 (3B), Ethan Taylor 3 (2B), Braeden Newby 2 (2B), Cooper Smith (2B), Calvin Carrol (2B), Martindale, Eric Bumbaugh, Chris Reynolds
Lewiston hits — Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B), Chris Ricard 2, Killian Fox, Zach Massey.
GAME 2
Lake City 030 100 1—5 6 2
Lewiston 230 100 x—6 9 2
Zach Garza, Karl Schwarzer (3), Nate Weatherhead and Calvin Carrol; Chris Ricard, Kaden Daniel (6), Cruz Hepburn (7) and Jake Feger. W—Ricard. L—Garza. S—Hepburn.
Lake City hits — Braeden Newby 2, Camdyn Martindale (2B), Joe DuCoeur, Calvin Carrol, Weatherhead
Lewiston hits — Kyson Barden 3 (2 2B), Zach Massey 2, Killian Fox (2B), Elliott Taylor (2B), Jared Jelinek, Chris Ricard.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 2, Lakeside 0
PULLMAN — Ian Oatley’s goal in the 12th minute was the difference as the Greyhounds beat the Eagles of Nine Mile Falls despite missing four starters because of injuries.
Oatley finished a pass from Adawh Mohamed to give the Greyhounds (11-2) the early lead. Then Carlens Dollin’s goal in the 77th minute allowed Pullman to have some insurance.
Tom Cole made six saves for the Greyhounds. Gavin Shields stopped five shots for Lakeside (9-3).
“They’re good and they gave us a challenge and we had no rest coming off yesterday’s game,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “Now we got to suck it up and play East Valley tomorrow.”
Pullman 1 1—2
Lakeside 0 0—0
Pullman — Ian Oatley (Adawh Mohamed), 12th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 77th.
Shots — Pullman 9, Lakeside 8. Saves — Lakeside: Gavin Shields 5. Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFUI’s Vinceri places third in Big Sky
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho freshman Yvonne Vinceri finished at 1-over-par 217 to take third place at the Big Sky Championship at Talking Stick Golf Club.
Vinceri, who was tied for second after two rounds, carded a 1-over 73 in the final round. She had a birdie and two bogeys in her round. In Tuesday’s second round, Vinceri finished with six birdies and four bogeys in a 2-under 70.
Vinceri finished nine shots behind medalist Ekaterina Malakhova of Northern Arizona. Senior Valeria Patino finished tied for ninth at 5-over 221.
The Lumberjacks won the team title, and the Vandals placed fourth.
WSU’s Habgood earns top 10
EUGENE, Ore. — Washington State senior Darcy Habgood carded a 4-over-par 220 to finish in a tie for ninth place at the Pac-12 Championship at Eugene Country Club.
Habgood finished a weather-delayed second round with an even-par 72 earlier in the day, then had a 1-over 73 in the third round. She had two birdies and two bogeys in the second round, then she carded three birdies and four bogeys in the final round.
She finished 10 shots behind medalist Hsin-Yu Lu of Oregon. The Ducks won the team title, and the Cougars placed 10th.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC teams remain in top 20
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s track team moved up three spots and the women slid three spots, but the two teams remained in the top 20 of the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation index, it was announced.
The men moved up to No. 6. The 3,200 relay of seniors Clayton VanDyke, Dillon Dawson, sophomore Conner May and freshman Griffen Parsells hit a B standard, setting the program record, with a time of 7:46.52 at this past weekend’s Whitworth Twilight. The time is the fourth-best in the nation.
The women now are No. 17. The 3,200 relay of sophomore Geraldin Correa, seniors Rylee Brown and Maja Plaznik, and junior Brooklyn Shell ran a 9:43.76 this past weekend, the ninth-best nationally. The 400 relay of junior Ashley Britt, sophomore Anika Grogan and freshmen Jennah Carpenter and Madigan Kelly hit a B standard with a program record of 48.25.
The teams will have competitors in the Cascade Conference mutlis today and Friday in LaGrande, Ore.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC inks Barger to roster
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team announced the signing of Grangeville’s Camden Barger for the 2022-23 season.
Barger, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.1 steals to lead the Bulldogs to a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament this season. She will leave Grangeville as the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball with 1,202 points. Barger was a two-time all-state honoree and three-time Central Idaho League player of the year.
Her mother, Michelle, who also is the coach at Grangeville, played basketball at LCSC from 1995-97 as well as golf in 1997. Her father, Kevin, was on the 1995 baseball team.
“She had an outstanding high school career and we think she is a perfect fit for our program,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “She has a high basketball IQ and passion for the game.”
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERUI promotes Mapson
MOSCOW — University of Idaho women’s soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger promoted Sean Mapson to assistant coach, it was announced.
Mapson came to the program in 2018 and has helped the goalkpeers. The 2018 team conceded the fewest goals in program history. In 2021, the Vandals had six shutouts, with two in Big Sky play. Avrie Fox, an honorable mention All-Big Sky pick, had 97 saves and an ..815 save percentage.
“Each year he has become more influential to our success,” Clevenger said in a news release.
Beforce coming to Idaho, Mapson led Mississippi Valley State to back-to-back Southwest Athletic Conference tournament appearances. He was an assistant at Southern Mississippi from 2011-15.
RUNNINGSobotta competes in Boston
BOSTON — Clarkston’s Kage Sobotta finished in 3,336th place in Monday’s Boston Marathon.
Sobotta, 26, had a time of three hours, one minute and 41 seconds. He took 2,255th place in his division.