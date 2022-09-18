SPOKANE — Caleb Northcroft had three touchdown passes as the Pullman Greyhounds routed the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane 37-0 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League football contest at Union Stadium on Saturday.
Northcroft finished 13-for-17 passing for 140 yards for Pullman (2-1, 1-0). Brady Coulter’s only two receptions went for scores, and he ran for 58 yards. Terran Page had 89 yards rushing on 14 attempts with a 25-yard score.
Pullman 0 7 9 21—37
North Central 0 0 0 0— 0
Pullman — Brady Coulter 6 pass from Caleb Northcroft (Carlens Dollin kick).
Pullman — Coulter 13 pass from Northcroft (Dollin kick).
Pullman — Safety.
Pullman — Gavin Brown 14 pass from Northcroft (Dollin kick).
Pullman — Terran Page 25 run (Dollin kick).
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Dollin kick).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERPullman 8, Connell 0
PULLMAN — Benefiting from two goals apiece by Sidney Johnson, Keely Franklin and Hannah James, the Greyhound girls blanked nonleague foe Connell for their first win of the season.
A freshman, Johnson provided the first two goals of the game, which were also the first two of her high school career. Franklin assisted Johnson’s first goal and went on to score two herself, while James assisted a Meg Limburg scoring play in between her own two goals. Vanna Chun also assisted one goal and scored another for Pullman (1-3).
“Yesterday against Ferris, we actually generated good shots, but the keeper made great saves and we hit a crossbar; we created scoring opportunities, but they weren’t getting in,” Greyhounds coach Doug Winchell said. “Today, we found the back of the net.”
Connell 0 0—0
Pullman 3 5—8
Pullman — Sidney Johnson (Keely Franklin), 8th.
Pullman — Johnson (Vanna Chun), 20th.
Pullman — Franklin (Johnson), 30th.
Pullman — Hannah James, 56th.
Pullman — Chun, 60th.
Pullman — Meg Limburg (James), 62nd.
Pullman — James, 72nd.
Pullman — Franklin, 74th.
Shots — Pullman 15, Connell 3. Saves — Connell: Robinson 7. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 3.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLRams handle Huskies
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia eked out the first set and gradually took more command in a 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 nonleague victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Brooklyn Barger led the Rams (2-8) with seven kills and five aces while recording all three of the team’s blocks.
“We had everyone come in and all do something positive for the team,” CV coach Kamm Mangun said, “which is, I think, what you want to have happen at this point of the season.”
JV — CV def. Highland 25-22, 25-20, 15-10.
C — CV def. Highland 19-25, 19-25, 15-12.
Bengals break even at Sundome Festival
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Lewiston volleyball team gave as well as it took at Yakima’s 32-team SunDome Festival tournament.
The Bengals started off the day going 1-1-1 in three pool-play contests — each scheduled for a total of two sets regardless of outcome — then split two best-of-3 set matches in bracket play.
In pool play, Lewiston topped Pasco 2-0 before going 1-1 against Mountain View of Vancouver, Wash., and losing 2-0 to Wenatchee. In the bracket play rounds later in the day, the Bengals fell 16-25, 25-22, 15-13 to Chiawana, then rebounded to close out their tournament with a 25-14, 25-19 victory against Sunnyside.
“It was good competition for us,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “The girls got a lot better today just playing as a team, and you could tell that they were having fun out there regardless of the outcome. We served really well today.”
The Bengals (6-8) return to action Monday facing Coeur d’Alene at home.
Panthers can’t catch Mustangs
RITZVILLE — Asotin lost in straight sets to nonleague rival Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
The Panthers fell to 3-3 on the season. Complete information was not available at press time.
Bulldogs felled by Lumberjacks
GRANGEVILLE — Host Grangeville battled to the end but lost a Class 2A Central Idaho league contest to St. Maries 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23.
Adalei Lefebvre led Grangeville (2-5, 1-2) with 11 kills. Mattie Thacker added seven.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYKnights shine, Greyhounds grind at Asotin Invite
Timberline of Boise swept the team and individual awards in the boys and girls races at the second Les MacDowell Invitational hosted by Asotin High School at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Course.
Sara Casebolt finished fifth with a time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds for Logos to lead the Knight girls team to a second-place finish. Geneva McClory finished ninth with a 20:26 to help Moscow finish third.
Pullman finished third on the boys side with 125 points, Moscow was fourth with 132, Logos took seventh with 194 and Lewiston 10th with 205 points.
The Greyhounds’ Leonardo Hoffman had the top area time with a 16:57, good enough for 12th place.
“Almost our entire team hit lifetime PRs or were very close to their best career times today,” Pullman coach Alexandra Potratz-Lee said. “Given how early it is in the season and how many races they’ve put on their legs in a short time period, we couldn’t be more excited about the direction our team is heading. They were outstanding today.”
Some times for boys competitors were unavailable at press time.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Timberline 23; 2. Chewelah 105; 3. Pullman 125; 4. Moscow 132; St. George’s 155; 6. College Place 177; 7. Freeman 179; 8. Logos 194; 9. Valley Christian 199; 10. Lewiston 205; 11. Northwest Christian 222.
Individual — Wil Ihmels (Timberline) 15:40.
Pullman individuals — 12. Leonardo Hoffman 16:57; 20. Raul Najera 14:20; 29. Peter Jobson 17:45; 33. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:01; 37. Brendan Doumit 18:29; 41. Lucas Mooney 18:39; 42. Lucian Pendry 18:43.
Moscow individuals — 16. Kieran Long 17:05; 21. Jason Swam 17:28; 22. Mick Perryman 17:29; 28. Noah Lingo 17:42; 51. Sayer Latta 19:16; 53. Kelton Long 19:26.
Logos individuals — 15. Zach Atwood 17:04; 30. Simeon Rauch 17:46; 38. Bear Lopez 18:30; 57. Ethan Bremer N/A; 58. Clive Miller N/A; 59. Bo Whitling N/A; 60. David Daniels N/A.
Lewiston individuals — 13. James Stubbers 17:01; 24. Jordan Poulsen 17:35; 46. Lee Miller 18:52; 62. Greyson O’Connor N/A; 64. Ryan Larkin N/A; 66. Reuben James N/A.
Other area individuals — 34. Jake Williams (Asotin) 18:05; 35. Tanner Baerlocher (Colton) 18:28; 52. Blayne Mosman (Nezperce) 19:26; 54. Blaise Kern (Asotin) 19:30.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Timberline 19; 2. Logos 70; 3. Moscow 79; 4. St. George’s 106; 5. Freeman 135; 6. Pullman 157; 7. Northwest Christian 190; 8. College Place 199; 9. Lewiston 219.
Individual — Sophie Cooper (Timberline) 18:54.
Logos individuals — 5. Sara Casebolt 19:33; 8. Mari Calene 20:18; 15. Alyssa Blum 21:32; Lizzie Crawford 21:41; 26. Chloe Jankovic 22:43; 28. Josephine Wyrick 22:49; 32. Cora Johnson 23:15.
Moscow individuals — 9. Geneva McClory 20:26; 10. Anna Lynn 20:43; 13. Indigo Wulfhorst 21:09; 24. Christine Hall 22:36; 33. Maggie Abrams 22:41; 37. Laura Pollard 24:38.
Pullman individuals — 19. Shahad Akasha 22:12; 31. Alison Hathaway 23:06; 33. Abigail Hulst 23:27; 38. Jordan Hendrickson 24:46; 41. Chloe Jones 24:55; 46. Eloise Clark 25:34; 48. Audrey Tan 26:22.
Lewiston individuals — 29. Joely Slyter 22:57; 43. Alexis Keller 25:10; 49. Ali Van Mullem 26:32, 52. Breanna Albright 27:57; 58. Cassidy Rehder 33:42.
Pirates, Trojans field champs at Prairie Invite
COTTONWOOD — Troy and host Prairie of Cottonwood produced the top performers in the boys and girls races, respectively, at the Prairie Invitational.
Troy’s Alden Chamberlin won the boys race with a hand time of 19:31, followed closely by Clearwater Valley-Kamiah’s Wyatt Anderberg in 19:37 and Prairie’s Ryan Detweiler at 19:45.
In the girls race, Kylie Rasmussen of Prairie took first place by more than a minute with a time of 25:27. Evelyn Ward of CV-K was second in 26:43, while the Pirates’ Natalie Goeckner finished third in 26:58 after running the home stretch with only one shoe.
Official team scores were not available at press time because of technical difficulties.
“It was a good day out there,” Prairie coach Glenn Poxleitner said. “Just overall a good effort by everybody.”
BOYS
Individual — Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 19:31
Prairie individuals — 3. Ryan Detweiler, 19:45; 5. AJ Rose 20:38; 6. Simeon Sanchez 20:42; 11. Ben Secrest 21:52; 12. Jackson Enneking 21:56; 15. Gabe Bybee 22:44; 17. Ayden Arnett 23:36.
Other Troy individuals — 4. Noah Johnson 19:49; 10. Draveun Buchanan 21:39; 16. Rowen Tyler 22:56; 20. Derrick Chamberlin 24:14; 21. Asher Wilson 24:37; 26. Aaron Price 26:17.
Timberline individuals — 8. Gabe Skinner 21:24; 13. Kyd Bonner 22:04; 18. Devyn Sparrow 23:38; 23. Wyatt Traylor 24:50; 30. Isaiah Wisher 32:34.
Genesee individual — 14. Ben Farr 22:15.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 2. Wyatt Anderberg 19:37; 7. Charlie Denmark 21:18; 9. Dayton Mitzkis 21:37; 19. Ryan Sackett 24:02; 28. Hayden Bremer 26:23.
GIRLS
Individual — Kylie Rasmussen (Prairie) 25:27.
Other Prairie individuals — 3. Natalie Goeckner 26:58; 6. Kacee Evans 27:44; 8. Elizabeth Severns 29:56; 10. Kassi Miller 30:28; 12. Miranda Klapprich 34:31; 14. Breanna Spencer 35:24.
Troy individuals — 5. Gretchen Fiedler 27:36; 7. Lydia Richmond 28:02; 9. Brianna O’Dea 30:09; 11. Grace Nordin 32:48; 13. Sophia Tibbals 35:00.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 2. Evelyn Ward 26:43; 4. Kelsee Hunt 27:21.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGLewiston competes in quad meet
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston boys and girls swimming teams each registered one event victory as they competed in a quad meet with Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint and Lakeland of Rathdrum.
For the boys, senior Luke Mastroberardino took the 50 freestyle in 22.86 seconds. On the girls side, senior Grace Qualman also won the 50 free, that coming in 25.78.
BOYS
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston (Luke Mastroberardino, Isaiah Bennett, Kaden Antonich, Deegan Everett) 2:06.34.
200 freestyle — 6. Jase Hendren 2:44.62.
50 free — 1. Mastroberardino 22.86.
100 butterfly — 6. Antonich 1:24.56.
100 free — 12. Julian Lentz 1:42.76.
500 free — 5. Everett 6:53.34.
200 free relay — 2. Lewiston (Mastroberardino, Antonich, Everett, Bennett) 1:43.83.
100 backstroke — 2. Mastroberardino 1:00.57.
100 breaststroke — 4. Bennett 1:21.17.
GIRLS
200 medley relay — 3. Lewiston (Grace Qualman, Maggie Carr, Ellie Hoover, Corinne Sawyer) 2:05.05.
200 freestyle — 7. Sawyer 2:24.95.
200 IM — 4. Carr 2:33.37.
50 free — 1. Qualman 25.78.
100 butterfly — 2. Qualman 1:01.57.
100 free — 12. Mercedes Moore 1:36.51.
500 free — 5. Sawyer 6:38.85.
200 free relay — 2. Lewiston (Qualman, Carr, Sawyer, Hoover) 1:51.96.
100 backstroke — 6. Carr 1:10.30.
100 breaststroke — 5. Hoover 1:19.05.
400 free relay — 6. Lewiston (Chloe Bartschi, Jaylia Ackerland, Moore, Katelyn Graber) 6:05.78.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho takes down Nicholls
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Idaho volleyball team knocked off Nicholls 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 to complete a 3-0 trip to the UniWyo Invitational at UniWyo Sports Complex.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner led the Vandals (3-9) with 12 kills and senior outside hitter Allison Munday added 10. Freshman setter Kate Doorn chipped in 38 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 14 digs and freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling finished with 10.
“Today was difficult; there was a great deal of emotional energy expended in our last match Friday,” Idaho coach Chris Gonzalez said. “We struggled to find a high level of concentration, this led to several unforced errors. In the final set, we did come from behind to win 3-0 so we are happy with the result.”
Idaho starts Big Sky play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gym against Sacramento State.
WSU downed in four
MINNEAPOLIS — The Washington State volleyball team fell 25-16, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20 to No. 7 Minnesota in the Minnesota Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion.
“Minnesota is a great team and runs such a fast offense to the outside,” coach Jen Greeny said. “It was a tough weekend but our eyes are now on the Pac-12 and I think these two matches have really helped get us ready for that.”
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen led the Cougars (8-3) with 16 kills, sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan added 15 and senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 12. Junior setter Argentina Ung chipped in 44 assists. Senior defensive specialist Julia Norville had 10 digs.
Washington State opens Pac-12 play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Washington.
LCSC falls in four
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team dropped an 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 Cascade Conference decision to Northwest at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez paced the Warriors (7-5, 3-4) with 14 kills. Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, finished with 20 assists, and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi added 12. Senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 19 digs.
“I was wondering how long we could go before our injuries would hold us back and I guess the answer to that is five weeks,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “I thought we were going to get to the other side of it, but with two starters being out this week and a possible third from this match, our dexterity went to almost nothing so when we are stuck in a rotation we have no options.”
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Multnomah.