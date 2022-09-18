SPOKANE — Caleb Northcroft had three touchdown passes as the Pullman Greyhounds routed the North Central Wolfpack of Spokane 37-0 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League football contest at Union Stadium on Saturday.

Northcroft finished 13-for-17 passing for 140 yards for Pullman (2-1, 1-0). Brady Coulter’s only two receptions went for scores, and he ran for 58 yards. Terran Page had 89 yards rushing on 14 attempts with a 25-yard score.

Tags

Recommended for you