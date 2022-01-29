PULLMAN — The Greyhound boys basketball team totaled 18-for-30 from 3-point range and scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarters of an 87-46 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win Friday for Pullman against East Valley of Spokane Valley.
“We did a great job on moving the basketball,” said Pullman coach Craig Brantner, whose team moved to 14-2 overall and 5-1 in league this season. “...I don’t remember us ever making 18 3s in a game.”
Pullman’s Jaedyn Brown put up a game-high 31 points with eight 3-pointers and a 3-for-3 showing from the foul line. Champ Powaukee had another four 3-pointers for 12 points, and Payton Rogers scored 12 of his own. Luke Holecek led the way for East Valley (5-10, 1-4) with 26 points.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (5-10, 1-4)
Luke Holecek 8 5-6 26, Taylor Hofstee 0 0-0 0, J. Stevens 4 0-0 10, Colton Hansen 1 0-0 2, D. Wilkinson 2 1-1 5, M. Callihan 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 6-7 46.
PULLMAN (14-2, 5-1)
Grayson Hunt 3 2-2 8, Payton Rogers 5 0-0 12, Tanner Barbour 2 0-0 5, Riley Pettitt 3 0-0 6, Thomas Cole 2 0-0 5, Luke Pendry 1 0-0 3, Jaedyn Brown 10 3-3 31, Champ Powaukee 4 0-0 12, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 5. Totals 32 5-5 87.
East Valley 11 5 13 16—46
Pullman 20 18 23 26—87
3-point goals — Holecek 5, Stevens 2, Brown 8, Powaukee 4, Sykes 3, Rogers 2, Barbour, Cole, Pendry.
Colfax 76, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 61
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Colfax had four double-digit scorers and went 18-for-18 from the foul line with 16 of those coming in the fourth quarter of a Northeast 2B League win against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
The Bulldogs (12-3, 5-1) were led to victory by John Lustig with 31 points, while Damian Demler added another 19, Seth Lustig scored 12 and Mason Gilchrist had 10. For the Broncos (9-5, 5-3), Chase Galbreath provided a team-high 23 points.
“Proud of those kids for being able to step up and make free throws in that fourth quarter and kind of ice that game,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
COLFAX (12-3, 5-1)
Damian Demler 6 2-2 19, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 2-2 12, John Lustig 10 10-10 31, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 3 4-4 10, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Wick. Totals 25 18-18 76.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (9-5, 5-2)
Hayden Melcher 1 2-3 4, Jayce Kelly 6 2-2 15, Hunter Dinkins 3 0-0 8, Nick Lobes 1 0-0 2, Cooper Miller 0 0-0 0, Chase Galbreath 8 6-9 23, Brody Boness 1 0-0 2, Brock Kinch 2 0-0 5, Lance Williamson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-14 61.
Colfax 22 14 19 21—76
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 16 9 16 20—61
3-point goals — Demler 5, S. Lustig 2, J. Lustig, Dinkins 2, Kelly, Galbreath, Kinch.
Moscow 56, Lakeland 40
MOSCOW — The Bears jumped ahead early and rolled to a Class 4A Inland Empire League win versus the Hawks.
Jamari Simpson led the way with 22 points. Simpson had four 3-pointers and five steals. Byden Brown added another 13 points, while Taylor Strong added 11 points and had five rebounds and three blocks.
“Strong had a great game for us,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “He just played an all-around game for us; he gives us a lot of energy.”
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (6-7, 2-2)
Nick Nowell 0 0-0 0, Collin Cameron 2 0-0 5, Jared Rings 1 0-0 2, Bryce Henry 4 4-7 13, Abe Munyer 4 0-0 8, Scotty Hocking 1 0-0 2, Grant Roth 1 0-0 2, Josh Haug 0 0-0 0, Caysen Loutzenhiser 2 2-2 6, Tommy Pearson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 40.
MOSCOW (10-6, 3-0)
Bryden Brown 3 4-4 13, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 8 2-2 22, Taylor Strong 4 1-1 11, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 0 2-2 2, Sam Kees 1 1-4 4, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-13 56.
Lakeland 9 11 6 14—40
Moscow 21 12 18 5—56
3-point goals — Cameron, Henry, Simpson 4, Strong 2, Kees.
JV — Moscow won.
Prairie 50, Potlatch 27
COTTONWOOD — Lee Forsmann buoyed the Pirates of Cottonwood with 21 points and 15 rebounds in a Whitepine League Division I victory against Potlatch.
Prairie (13-3, 9-3) got another 18 points from Zach Rambo, while Jack Clark led scoring for Potlatch (8-5, 5-5) with eight points.
“Holding them to 27 points, that’s a great team effort defensively,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Everybody showed up to play, willing to go all-out on the defensive end.”
POTLATCH (8-6, 5-5)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 3, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 0-0 8, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 1 2-2 5, Tyler Howard 3 1-1 7, Patrick McManus 1 0-2 2, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-5 27.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-3, 9-3)
Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 2 2-2 8, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 8 0-0 18, Lee Forsmann 7 6-7 21, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 1-2 1, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-11 27.
Potlatch 12 4 5 6—27
Prairie 14 9 16 11—50
3-point goals — Clark 2, Brown, Vowels, Schumacher 2, Rambo 2, Forsmann.
JV — Potlatch def. Prairie.
St. John Bosco 54, Salmon River 37
COTTONWOOD — The Patriots of Cottonwood used a 17-7 second-quarter run to break an 11-11 tie and sailed to a nonleague victory against the Savages of Riggins.
Cody Wassmuth led St. John Bosco (6-5) in scoring with 17 points and Clay Weckman added 11 for the Patriots, who went up 39-23 after three periods. Levi Wassmuth was “really instrumental,” according to St. John coach Alex Frei, providing 17 rebounds to go with his six points.
Garret Shepherd paced Salmon River (4-12) with 19 points, making all five of his field goals from beyond the arc.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-12)
Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Garret Shepherd 5 4-10 19, Cordell Bovey 2 4-5 9, Gabe Zavala 1 0-0 2, Tyrus Swift 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 8-15 37.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (6-5)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 7 2-3 17, Sam Weckman 1 0-0 2, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Clay Weckman 4 3-3 11, Torry Chmelik 3 0-0 6, Levi Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 7-8 54.
Salmon River 11 7 5 14—37
St. John Bosco 11 17 11 15—54
3-point goals — Shepherd 5, Davis, Bovey, C. Wassmuth.
Davenport 61, Asotin 52
ASOTIN — Preston Overberg of Asotin scored 25 points and had five assists as he played a “near-perfect game,” according to coach Perry Black, but the Panthers still fell to Davenport in Northeast 2B League play.
Nick Heier added another 12 points and 10 rebounds for Asotin (8-6, 2-4), and Kamea Kauhi provided 10 boards of his own along with four points. Brenick Soliday led three double-digit scorers for Davenport (13-3, 5-2) with 19 points.
“Overall, we played very good,” Black said. “Davenport’s a top-10 team in the state at our level and definitely played like it tonight.”
DAVENPORT (13-3, 5-2)
Brenick Soliday 7 1-7 19, Jarret Jacobson 4 3-4 11, Tennessee Rainwater 5 5-7 16, Evan Gunning 2 0-0 4, Cash Collbert 0 0-0 0, Jaeger Jacobson 1 0-0 3, Jake Coffman 1 0-0 3, Wyatt Teleky 1 1-2 5. Totals 22 10-20 61.
ASOTIN (8-6, 2-4)
Nick Heier 6 0-0 12, Tanner Nicholas 1 1-2 3, Preston Overberg 8 4-5 25, Kamea Kauhi 2 0-1 4, Cooper Biery 1 0-2 2, Gavin Ells 1 0-0 2, Cameron Clovis 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 6-12 52.
Davenport 20 7 16 18—61
Asotin 16 9 13 14—52
3-point goals — Soliday 4, Rainwater, Jacobson, Coffman, Overberg 5, Ells.
JV — Davenport def. Asotin.
Orofino 48, Kendrick 38
OROFINO — Slade Sneddon scored 15 points while Joel Scott and Loudan Cochran added 11 apiece to lead Orofino in a nonleague win against Kendrick.
The Maniacs (3-4) led 42-25 through three quarters and withstood a late rally from the Tigers (8-6). Jagger Hewett and Ty Koepp put up 13 apiece for Kendrick.
KENDRICK (8-6)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 5 2-5 13, Preston Boyer 1 0-1 2, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 0-2 4, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Noah Littlefield 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 0-0 13, Dallas Morgan 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 4-10 48.
OROFINO (3-4)
Easton Schneider 0 0-0 0, Nick Drobish 1 0-0 2, Slade Sneddon 4 6-6 15, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 4 3-4 11, Nick Graham 2 0-0 4, Reid Thomas 1 0-0 3, Loudan Cochran 4 0-0 11, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0, Joel Sneddon 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 9-12 48.
Kendrick 6 10 9 13—38
Orofino 12 16 14 6—48
3-point goals — Hewett, Koepp, Cochran 3, Sneddon, Thomas.
JV — Orofino 50, Kendrick 38.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPullman 74, East Valley 33
PULLMAN — Four Greyhound girls racked up double-digit point totals in Pullman’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League rout of East Valley.
Ava Petrino (15 points), Marissa Carper (14), Elise McDougle (13) and Sehra Singh (13) did the bulk of the night’s scoring for Pullman (4-11, 3-2), which established dominance with a 29-point showing in the opening quarter.
Ellie Syverson of East Valley (0-11, 0-3) led all scorers with 18 points.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (0-11, 0-3)
Kyra Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Syverson 8 2-4 18, Makenzie Ervin 1 0-0 2, Willow Burrill 3 3-4 9, Hannah Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Cecilia Syam 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 33.
PULLMAN (4-11, 3-2)
Elise McDougle 5 1-2 13, Audrey Pitzer 3 0-0 7, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 3, Ava Petrino 6 0-0 15, Marissa Carper 7 0-0 14, Shelby Paul 2 0-0 4, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 0-0 13, Ryliann Bednar 1 1-2 3. Totals 30 2-4 74.
East Valley 10 6 6 11—33
Pullman 29 11 21 13—74
3-point goals — Petrino 3, Singh 3, McDougle 2, Pitzer, Sines.
Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Asher Cai of Colfax converted six 3-point goals and totaled 24 points on the night in a Northeast 2B League win for the Bulldogs against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Brynn McGaughy put up another 18 points for Colfax (12-1, 5-0), while Jaisha Gibb had five points and five steals in leading what coach Jordan Holmes praised as a strong defensive effort on the night.
Harlee Hennings was the top scorer for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (4-7, 1-1) with eight points.
COLFAX (12-1, 5-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Hailey Demler 0 1-2 1, Lauryn York 3 0-0 6, Harper Booth 1 0-0 2, Asher Cai 9 0-0 24, Brynn McGaughy 9 0-0 18, Ava Swan 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 1-4 59.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (4-7, 1-1)
Dakota Killian 1 4-4 6, Sydney Kinch 1 2-4 4, Grace Fedie 2 0-0 6, Harlee Hennings 3 1-2 8, Zoe Galbreath 3 0-0 7, Amelia Court 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 7-10 35.
Colfax 21 11 21 6—59
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 10 8 9 8—35
3-point goals — Cai 6, Baerlocher, Gibb, Fedie 2, Henning, Galbreath.
Prairie 71, Potlatch 47
COTTONWOOD — Several seniors helped lift the Pirates to a Whitepine League Division I victory over Potltach on senior night at Prairie.
Laney Forsmann (16 points, five assists), Delanie Lockett (12 points, nine rebounds), Olivia Klapprich (one point, five steals), Ali Rehder (three points), Josie Remacle (six points), Gracie Farr (one point) and Molly Johnson contributed to the victory in the final home game of their prep careers. Underclassmen Tara Schlader (18 points, five assists) and Kristin Wemhoff (14 points) were also major leaders for the Pirates (15-3, 13-1).
POTLATCH (7-10, 5-8)
Emma Chambers 3 6-7 13, Tayva McKinney 2 1-2 5, Jaylee Fry 5 2-2 13, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-4 6, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 2 1-1 5, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 14-18 47.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (15-3, 13-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 6 2-3 14, Olivia Klapprich 0 1-2 1, Delanie Lockett 4 4-6 12, Ali Rehder 0 3-3 3, Josie Remacle 3 0-4 6, Tara Schlader 8 2-4 18, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 8 0-0 16, Gracie Farr 0 1-2 1, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Ali Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-24 71.
Potlatch 14 14 10 9—47
Prairie 17 24 16 14—71
3-point goals — Chambers, Fry.
Troy 49, Kamiah 35
TROY — Isabelle Raasch had 21 points as the Trojans used a 15-8 third-quarter run to create separation and beat the Kubs in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“I thought we came out and started moving the ball a little more,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “We started to sit down and defend a bit.”
Raasch added four steals for the Trojans (9-8, 5-7), who were playing their second game in as many days. Morgan Blazzard chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Laney Landmark finished with 15 points and Logan Landmark had 10 for Kamiah (6-10, 3-10), which also was playing their second contest in as many days.
KAMIAH (6-10, 3-10)
Logan Landmark 4 1-3 10, Laney Landmark 5 5-6 15, Delaney Beckman 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 1 0-0 2, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 1 0-4 3, Maddie Brotnov 0 1-2 1, Zayda Loewen 0 0-0 0, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-15 35.
TROY (9-8, 5-7)
Isabelle Raasch 6 8-13 21, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 5 4-6 14, Dericka Morgan 2 3-3 8, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 15-24 49.
Kamiah 6 7 8 14—35
Troy 10 9 15 15—49
3-point goals — Lo. Landmark, Porter, Raasch, Morgan.
JV — Kamiah def. Troy.
Orofino 51, Nezperce 25
OROFINO — Jaelyn Miller and Riley Schwartz scored 13 points apiece for Orofino as the Maniacs bested Nezperce in nonleague play.
“We transitioned the ball well,” said Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix, whose team moved to 9-9 on the season. “We finished on our transitional fast break. We had 15 assists this game which was probably a season high.”
Jillian Lux scored a team-high nine points for Nezperce (10-8).
NEZPERCE (10-8)
Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 3 2-2 9, Katharine Duuck 0 1-2 1, Erica Zenner 1 3-4 5, Brianna Branson 1 0-1 2, Morgan Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Faith Tiegs 0 0-2 0, Mia Horton 1 0-0 2, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-11 25.
OROFINO (9-9)
Grace Beardin 3 0-2 6, Riley Schwartz 5 2-2 13, Miley Zenner 2 0-0 4, Peyton Merry 3 0-0 7, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 4 5-6 13, Livia Johnson 0 2-2 2, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 0 6-10 6. Totals 17 15-22 51.
Nezperce 6 5 7 7—25
Orofino 10 14 17 10—51
3-point goals — Lux, Schwartz, Merry.
Garfield-Palouse 41, Oakesdale 22
OAKESDALE, Wash. — All six Vikings to see playing time got on the board with six scoring double-digit totals in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory for Garfield-Palouse against Oakesdale.
Kennedy Cook led the way for Gar-Pal (12-4, 7-1) with a hat-trick of 3-point goals and 12 points, while Kenzi Pedersen scored 11 and Mak Collier had 10. For Oakesdale (5-7, 2-5), Kaylee Hinnenkamp scored the vast majority of her team’s total points with 18.
Vikings coach Garrett Parrish was particularly proud of his squad’s defensive effort.
“The turnovers were big,” he said. “We forced them into 28 turnovers.”
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (12-4, 7-1)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 4 1-2 12, Madi Cloninger 1 0-0 3, Mak Collier 3 3-5 10, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 5 1-2 11. Totals 15 5-9 41.
OAKESDALE (5-7, 2-5)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Henley 2 0-0 4, Lucy Hockett 0 0-0 0, Jenna Rawls 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 7 3-4 18. Totals 9 3-4 22.
Garfield-Palouse 10 15 10 6—41
Oakesdale 6 5 6 5—22
3-point goals — Cook 3, Blomgren, Cloninger, Blomgren, Hinnenkamp.
Davenport 38, Asotin 35
ASOTIN — The Panthers were shut out in the fourth quarter and lost in a Northeast 2B League game to the Gorillas.
Asotin (2-11, 1-5) took a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Davenport (3-8, 2-4) scored 10 points in the final eight minutes to rally for the win.
“We didn’t get the fouls called that they were calling in the first half,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “We just didn’t get to the line and that affected our offense.”
Caylie Browne led the Panthers with nine points in the loss.
DAVENPORT (3-8, 2-4)
Libby Mattox 0 0-0 0, Hanna Orvis 0 0-2 0, Glenna Soliday 0 4-6 4, Kiersten Kemmerer 2 0-0 5, Jensyn Jacobsen 5 1-2 11, Clare Lathrop 5 0-0 10, Lena Waters 3 2-6 8. Totals 15 7-16 38.
ASOTIN (2-11, 1-5)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 1 0-0 3, Emmalyn Barnea 2 1-3 5, Lily Denham 0 2-4 2, Kayla Paine 2 4-5 8, Haylee Appleford 0 1-2 1, Emalie Wilks 3 0-0 9, Caylie Browne 1 0-0 3, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 10-18 35.
Davenport 14 9 5 10—38
Asotin 11 15 9 0—35
3-point goals — Kemmerer, Wilks 3, Ball, Browne.
JV — Asotin def. Davenport.
Deary 43, Timberline 11
DEARY — The Mustangs held the Spartans of Weippe scoreless in the opening quarter and raced to a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Deary (9-4, 6-2) was led by Kenadie Kirk with 12 points and Araya Wood with 11, while Emiley Scott was “big on defense,” according to coach Kendra Keen, finishing with five steals. Sam Brown and Carlie Harrell scored four apiece for Timberline (1-12, 0-9).
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-12 0-9)
Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 2 0-0 4, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Carlie Harrell 2 0-2 4, Gracie Warner 0 1-1 1, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Embree Thomson 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-3 11.
DEARY (9-4, 6-2)
Madelyn Proctor 1 0-0 3, Kenadie Kirk 5 1-2 12, Emiley Scott 0 1-2 1, Araya Wood 3 4-5 11, Karmen Griffin 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 3 0-1 6, Dantae Workman 2 4-4 8. Totals 15 10-14 43.
Timberline 0 3 4 4—11
Deary 11 9 12 11—43
3-point goals — Proctor, Wood, Kirk.
Pullman Christian 43, Spokane Classical Christian 13
SPOKANE — Faith Berg racked up 16 points to lead Pullman Christian in a Mountain Christian League win against Spokane Classical Christian.
Grace Berg added another nine points for the Eagles (6-3).
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-3)
Faith Berg 7 2-4 16, Annie Goetze 2 0-0 4, Elena Mack 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Gabby Mack 2 0-1 4, Christina Lindstrom 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasakaran 2 0-0 4, Grace Berg 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 2-5 43.
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN
Addy F. 2 0-2 4, Josie A. 1 1-2 3, Addie N. 1 0-0 2, Isabel B. 1 0-1 2, Callie C. 1 0-1 2.
Pullman Christian 11 8 12 12—43
Spokane Classical 5 2 4 2—13
3-point goals — G. Berg.
Colton-Pomeroy postponed
POMEROY — The girls basketball game between the Wildcats and the Pirates was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Wildcats’ program. The teams will make up the game 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
WRESTLINGSix make it to final four at North Idaho Rumble
COEUR D’ALENE — Six area wrestlers have made into the semifinal round of the North Idaho Rumble at Coeur d’Alene High School.
Lewiston is in seventh place out of 18 teams with 59 points. Potlatch is 15th with 41 points and Moscow is 17th with 28.
Three Bengals and three Loggers each are undefeated heading into today’s action, which begins at 9 a.m.
Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132) and Robert Storm (285) each are in the final four of their respective classes for Lewiston. Eli Prather (152), Tyson Tucker (160) and Izack McNeal (170) all are in the semifinal round for Potlach.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 141; 2. Post Falls 120; 3. Caldwell 98.5; 4. American Falls 98; 5. Lakeland 82; 6. Buhl 80; 7. Lewiston 59; 8. Lake City 56; 9. Timberlake 52; T10. Kellogg 51; T10. St. Maries 51; 12. Bonners Ferry 50; 13. Priest River 48.5; 14. Mountain Home 43; 15. Potlatch 41; 16. Gooding 34; 17. Moscow 28; 18. Sandpoint 20.
Lewiston results
113 — Jase Hendren 0-2.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 2-0.
126 — Zander Johnson 0-2.
132 — Tristan Bremer 2-0.
138 — Koby Sanderson 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 0-2.
160 — Gunner Meisner 0-2.
170 — Logan Meisner 2-1.
182 — Asa McClure 0-2.
195 — Brenden Thill 2-1.
220 — Zak Meyers 1-1.
285 — Robert Storm 1-0.
Moscow results
120 — Jason Swam 1-1.
132 — Aidan Prakash 1-1.
138 — James Greene 1-2.
145 — Diego Deaton 1-1.
152 — Eli Lyon 1-1.
Potlatch results
145 — Avery Palmer 1-1.
152 — Eli Prather 2-0.
160 — Tyson Tucker 2-0.
170 — Izack McNeal 2-0.
CV among best at home meet
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia won four of their five matches on the first day of the Clearwater Valley North-South Duals.
Clearwater Valley finished in a tie for first place in the Red Pod along with McCall. Moscow’s JV team was fifth at 1-4.
In the Black Pod, Grangeville was third with a 2-2 mark. Orofino was fourth at 1-3 and Lewiston’s JV team took fifth at 0-4.
The event continues at 9 a.m. today.
Red Pod Dual
Team records — T1. Clearwater Valley 4-1; T1. McCall 4-1; 3. Salmon 3-1; 4. Challis 2-2; 5. Moscow JV 1-4; 6. Tri-Valley 0-5.
Scores
Salmon def. Moscow JV 48-36.
Clearwater Valley def. Challis 57-28.
Challis def. Moscow JV 48-33.
Clearwater Valley def. Tri-Valley 58-16.
Clearwater Valley def. Moscow JV 57-18.
McCall def. Moscow JB 42-21.
Salmon def. Clearwater Valley 45-42.
Moscow JV def. Tri-Valley 36-21.
Clearwater Valley def. McCall 39-30.
Black Pod Dual
Team records — 1. Ririe 4-0; 2. Melba 3-1; 3. Grangeville 2-2; 4. Orofino 1-3; 5. Lewiston JV 0-4.
Scores
Grangeville def. Lewiston JV 48-24.
Ririe def. Orofino 72-16.
Melba def. Grangeville 52-24.
Melba def. Orofino 48-36.
Ririe def. Lewiston JV 72-10.
Orofino def. Lewiston JV 42-24.
Ririe def. Grangeville 78-6.
Grangeville def. Orofino 45-24.
Melba def. Lewiston JV 61-6.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC athletes earn academic honor
NEW ORLEANS — A total of 11 Lewis-Clark State runners and both the men’s and women’s teams earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic honors, it was announced.
Seven athletes won the award for a second time, and six women were honored.
For the men, Cole Olsen, Connor Turpin and Clayton VanDyke earned the award for the second time, and Brycen Brown and Carter Gordon were first-time honorees.
On the women’s side, Emily Adams, Rylee Brown, Callie Johnson and Brooklyn Shell all repeated, and Abigail Gorton and Abigail Peightal each were honored the first time.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, individuals must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25 and qualify for the national championship meet. Honored teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0, including the most recent grading period, among other qualifiers.