SPOKANE VALLEY — Hannah James tallied a goal and an assist Thursday as Pullman High School blanked East Valley 5-0 in a nonleague girls’ soccer match.
Freshman goalkeeper Lillian Cobos recorded her first high school shutout and her twin sister Amelia notched an assist while playing a role in the Greyhounds’ sharp defense, coach Doug Winchell said.
The Hounds (2-1) beat East Valley for the third consecutive time after ending a seven-year drought against the school.
Because these teams meet three times this season, this first matchup doesn’t count in the 2A Greater Spokane League standings.
Also scoring goals were Alene Itani, Meg Limburg, Kyla Shulenberger and Elise French.
Pullman 3 2—5
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman — Alene Itani, 4th.
Pullman — Meg Limburg (Hannah James), 15th.
Pullman — Kyla Shulenberger (Amelia Cobos), 66th.
Pullman — Elise French, 66th.
Pullman — James, 76th.
Shots — Pullman 8, East Valley 2.
Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 2. East Valley: Madison Gordon 3.
Moscow 3, Clarkston 2
Hannah Spaulding scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute as Moscow edged nonleague opponent Clarkston on the Bantams’ field.
Meghan Poler led the Bears with two goals.
“Moscow capitalized on their few chances and we didn’t,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We are still working things out as a team and we’re getting better.”
Moscow goalkeeper Makai Rauch notched 13 saves.
Moscow 1 2—3
Clarkston 0 2—2
Moscow — Meghan Poler, 20th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Joanna Schnatterle), 41st.
Moscow — Poler (Angela Lassen), 50th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 79th.
Moscow — Hannah Spaulding, 80th.
Shots — Clarkston 15, Moscow 6.
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett, 5; Moscow: Makai Rauch: 13.
VOLLEYBALLMoscow splits pair of matches
POST FALLS — Moscow split its tri-match against Post Falls and Gonzaga Prep.
Moscow defeated Post Falls 23-25, 25-17, 11-25, 27-25, 15-12.
“This was the best we’ve played as a team,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We served and received really well. We also had some big digs at the end to win the match.”
In the second, the Bears fell to Gonzaga Prep 21-25, 25-19, 25-18. 21-25, 14-16.
“We were down 14-7 in the final set,” Claus said. “We came back toward the end. The girls refused to die.”
Potlatch downs Prairie
COTTONWOOD — In a duel of undefeated teams, Potlatch topped Prairie 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 in a Whitepine League Division I match.
The Loggers were effective at the service line, missing only four times.
“Serving has been our strength all season and that continued tonight,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We just beat Prairie at their own game. We outserved them.”
Dani Howard was 13-for-13 at the service line, adding 14 digs, seven kills and two aces.
Potlatch improved to 5-0 overall and in league.
Maniacs rally vs. Bulldogs
GRANGEVILLE — Visiting Orofino came back from two sets down to defeat Class 2A Central Idaho League opponent Grangeville 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-9.
“We started slow, but, they picked it up toward the end of the second set,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “Our serving and receiving improved in the final three sets. Which allowed our hitters to attack.”
Riley Schwartz led in digs with 27. Grace Beardin had 10 kills with three blocks.
The Maniacs improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league.
Wildcats rally for first win
KAMIAH — In Whitepine League Division I competition, Lapwai came from two sets down to upend Kamiah 23-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-8, for the Wildcats’ first win of the season.
“I think we were playing pretty timid in the first two just trying to get the ball over the net,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance-Leighton said. “We kind of came out with our offense a little bit more.... The energy picked up from there, and we took momentum.”
The Wildcats (1-2, 1-2) combined for eight blocks. Krisalyn Bisbee totaled nine kills, including three in the fifth set. Lauren Gould contributed 26 assists.
“I think our defense just did really well in movement,” Dance-Leighton said. “Some of our key players in that defense are Alexis Herrera and our libero Keasha Henry.”
JV — Kamiah def. Lapwai 35-33 25-17, 12-15
Panthers pull out win
POMEROY — Asotin withstood a Pomeroy comeback for a 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 15-8 win in nonleague play.
Haylee Appleford had 16 assists and three blocks for the Panthers (2-0), while Kayla Paine made six kills, and Makayla Wheeler added six digs and four aces.
“We had a couple young girls really step up and play well for us tonight,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “Sophomore Kylee Aldous hit outside, and freshman Kelsey Thummell was a defensive specialist and dug some great balls up.”
For Pomeroy (1-1), Elizabeth Ruchert collected seven kills, Kendall Dixon served 21-for-21 and had five kills, and Jillian Herres went 22-for-23 serving with assists and 0 digs.
In a result that was inadvertently omitted from Wednesday’s edition, Pomeroy beat DeSales 25-12, 25-11, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Tigers sweep SJB
KENDRICK — Kendrick converted 93 percent of its serves en route to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-20 Whitepine League Division II victory against St. John Bosco.
Hailey Taylor went 18-for-18 at the service line and provided five kills. Rose Stewart added five kills.
Bantams drop opener
COFLAX — Clarkston fell to Colfax 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 in straight sets to start its season Wednesday.
“We just struggled with our serve and receive,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “Colfax is a really consistent team all around. They went on a few runs and it was hard to get any momentum going.”
Avah Griner led in kills for Clarkston with six. She also added three aces. Maddie Kaufman ended the night with 14 assists.
GIRLS’ SWIMMINGHounds top dogs at home
PULLMAN — In a three-team season debut, the Pullman Greyhound girls topped Clarkston and Cheney.
Pullman defeated Central Washington Athletic Conference foe Clarkston 115-23 and nonleague rival Cheney 98-75. The Hounds’ Maya Reed and Poppy Edge each finished first in two individual events, and Reed swam a leg of a winning 400 freestyle relay. Natalie Graham provided the Bantams’ sole first-place finish of the night, winning the 100 backstroke in 1:05.40.
“Coming off the COVID season of swimming, these ladies are coming back stronger than expected,” Clarkston coach Savannah Kaschmitter said.
Pullman and Clarkston winners
200 medley relay — Pullman (Giao, Hemphill, Lam, Leonard), 2:06.27
200 freestyle — Poppy Edge, Pul, 2:03.92
200 IM — Maya Reed, Pul, 2:24.22
50 freestyle — Bree Meyers, Pul, 27.20
100 freestyle — Reed, Pul, 56.26
500 freestyle — Meyers, Pul, 5:54.88
100 backstroke — Natalie Graham, Clk, 1:05.40
100 breaststroke — Estelle Jberoaga, Pul, 1:18.83
400 freestyle — Pullman (Edge, Adams, Weber, Reed), 3:53.52
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU picks up first win
PULLMAN — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 12 kills as the Washington State volleyball team earned its first win of the season, a 25-20, 29-27, 25-16 decision against Long Beach State in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis chipped in 33 assists and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 12 digs for the Cougars (1-4).
Kashauna Williams tallied 16 kills and Erykah Lovett had 10 for the Beach (3-3). Tia Chavira contributed 30 assists and 15 digs, and Nicole Hoff had 19 digs.
WSU next plays at 12:30 p.m. today against Northern Iowa and 8 p.m. today against Gonzaga in the same event at the same site.
Idaho out of Thin Air Challenge
MOSCOW — Idaho pulled out of the Thin Air Challenge because of COVID-19 protocols within the program.
The Vandals (2-4) were scheduled to play at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today against Cal State Fullerton and at Air Force, with another match set for noon Saturday at Denver. Instead, Idaho will not play this weekend.
The Vandals are scheduled to compete in the Jackrabbit Classic starting Sept. 17, with matches at 11 a.m. against Drake and 5 p.m. against South Dakota State.
WOMEN’S SOCCERSeattle 2, Washington State 1
PULLMAN — Jourdyn Curran’s goal with less than 10 minutes remaining gave the Redhawks a nonconference win against the Cougars at Lower Soccer Field.
Washington State (3-1-1) had taken a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute as junior forward Enzi Broussard took a pass from junior defender Bridget Rieken and converted. However, Seattle (5-1-1) got the equalizer about five minutes later when Hallie Bergford scored off assists from Synder Carr and Curran. Curaan then converted the game-winner on a pass from Michele Adam.
The Cougars held a 25-6 advantage on shots, including a 10-4 edge on target. WSU also had a 7-3 cushion in corner kicks.
Jessica Berlin finished with nine saves, while senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto had two stops.
The Cougars next play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Kansas.
Seattle 0 2—2
WSU 0 1—1
WSU — Enzi Broussard (Bridget Rieken), 56th.
Seattle — Hallie Bergford (Sydney Carr, Jourdyn Curran), 61st.
Seattle — Curran (Michele Adam), 81st.
Shots — Washington State 25, Seattle 6.
Saves — Seattle: Jessica Berlin 9. Washington State: Marissa Zucchetto 2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLPac-12 announces weekly matchups
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 announced its weekly matchups and sites for the women’s basketball season.
Specific dates and times for each game will be announced at a later date.
Washington State will open the conference season around the new year by hosting California and Stanford. The Cougars then will be on the road for four games before coming home to conclude the month of January for four games. WSU will have a four-game homestand in February before concluding with games at Cal and Stanford.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 — Saint Martin’s#, TBA; Nov. 5 — Northwest Nazarene#, TBA; 9 — San Jose State, TBA: 12 — Northern Arizona, TBA; 21 — at Idaho, TBA; 25 — Miami (Fla.)+, TBA; 27 — NC State+, TBA; Dec. 2 — San Francisco, TBA; 4 — at UC Davis, TBA; 8 — at Gonzaga, TBA; 12 — Boise State, TBA; 18 — at BYU, TBA; 31-Jan. 2 — California*/Stanford*, TBA; Jan. 7-9 — at Arizona*/at Arizona State*, TBA; 14-16 — at UCLA*/at USC*, TBA; 21-23 — Oregon*/Oregon State*, TBA; 28-30 — Washington*, TBA; Feb. 4-6 — at Colorado*/at Utah*, TBA; 11-13 — UCLA*/USC*, TBA; 18-20 — Arizona*/Arizona State*, TBA; 24-26 — at California*/at Stanford*, TBA
# — exhibition
+ — Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
* — Pac-12 games