SPOKANE — A 24-0 Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League high school baseball whitewash for Pullman against Rogers of Spokane on Tuesday started with the Greyhounds circling the bases 20 times in the first two innings.
Seven different batters for Pullman (2-3) registered multiple hits, and nine scored multiple times. Joey Hecker went 4-for-6 with two doubles, four runs and four RBI. The game ended after five innings via mercy rule.
Pitcher Caleb Northcroft struck out six in the win. Northcroft also batted 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Pullman 9(11)0 04—24 20 1
Rogers 0 0 0 00— 0 4 7
Caleb Northcroft, Calvin Heusser (4) and Joey Hecker; Jackson Abels, Owen Norden (1), Jaysen McMillan (2), Mike Hoffman (4) and Karim Gutierrez. W—Northcroft. L—Abels.
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 4 (2 2B), Max McCloy 3 (2B), Caleb Northcroft 3, Marcus Hilliard 2, Brady Coulter 2 (2B), Brendan Doumit 2, Cade Hill 2, Calvin Heusser, Nicholas Robison.
Rogers hits — Jaysen McMillan 2 (2B), Jaxon Brewer, Brayden Crossley.
Pomeroy 6, Liberty 5
POMEROY — Colby Ledgerwood hit a walkoff double to score two in the bottom of the seventh inning and clinch a nonleague victory for Pomeroy against the Liberty Lancers.
Ollie Severs batted 3-for-3 on the day with a double for the Pirates (4-2), while Trevin Kimble held Liberty scoreless through three innings pitched and made two hits with a double of his own.
Liberty 000 010 4—5 7 5
Pomeroy 000 400 2—6 9 1
Jeske, Goodwin (4) and Materne; Trevin Kimble, Trace Roberts (4) and Ollie Severs, Trevin Kimble (4). W—Kimble. L—Goodwin.
Liberty hits — Jeske 3, Sego 2, Goodwin, Stern
Pomeroy hits — Severs 3 (2B), Kimble 2 (2B), Richie Vecchio 2, Colby Ledgerwood (2B), Roberts, Jeremiah Lemont.
Northwest Christian 15-11, Asotin 3-0
COLBERT, Wash — The Panthers scored the first two runs but were outscored 26-1 the rest of the way as they lost both ends of a doubleheader versus the Crusaders in 2B Bi-County League play.
Asotin (1-5, 1-3) lost in the first game 15-3, then 11-0 in Game 2.
Gavin Ells, Cooper Biery and Justin Boyea all singled in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.
Cody Ells would score in the fourth inning as Northwest Christian (5-0, 2-0) threw out Cameron Clovis on an attempted steal of second base.
Aiden Tibbetts led the Crusaders with five hits, including two doubles and a triple, in the two games. Tibbetts also struck out 10 in a complete game victory in the first game.
GAME 1
Asotin 200 10— 3 4 5
Northwest Christian 294 0x—15 13 0
Justin Boyea, AJ Olerich (2) and Cameron Clovis; Aidan Tibbetts and Zach Patrick. L—Boyea.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells, Cooper Biery, Cody Ells, Justin Boyea.
Northwest Christian hits — Aiden Tibbetts 3 (2 2B), Emmett McLaughlin 2, Zach Wing 2, Titus Spuler 2, Colton Farr (3B), Zach Patrick (2B), Ryan Waters, Jacob Bell.
GAME 2
Asotin 000 00— 0 2 4
Northwest Christian 311 6x—11 7 0
Gavin Ells, Cameron Clovis (3) and Justin Boyea; Jacob Bell and Zach Patrick. L—Ells.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells, Sam Hall.
Northwest Christian hits — Aiden Tibbetts 2 (3B), Colton Farr 2 (2B), Jacob Bell (2B), Ryan Waters, Titus Spuler.
Four teams rated in 1A coaches poll
Four teams from the area cracked the top five in the first Idaho Class 1A coaches poll of the season, it was announced.
Genesee came in at No. 1 overall, with Kendrick and Prairie tied for third and Kamiah in fifth. Troy, Clearwater Valley and Potlatch also received votes.
Orofino and Grangeville received votes in the Class 2A poll, as did Lewiston in Class 5A.
The Bengals were No. 2 in the MaxPreps rankings this week.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLAsotin 13-8, Northwest Christian 2-5
COLBERT, Wash. — The Panthers got solid performances in the circle and at the plate in a doubleheader sweep against the Crusaders in Class 2B Bi-County League action.
Lily Denham scored seven times in the two games. Denham also picked up the win in the second game for Asotin (8-0, 4-0).
Caylie Browne struck out six in going the distance in the opener. Browne then took the circle in the middle of the third inning and allowed just two hits in 4ž innings of relief in Game 2.
Emily Elskamp went a combined 5-for-7 with eight RBI.
Kaitlyn Waters was a home run away from the cycle in Game 2 for Northwest Christian (3-2, 3-2). Waters was a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and knocked in two in the game.
GAME 1
Asotin 106 303—13 12 2
Northwest Christian 200 000— 2 8 0
Caylie Browne and Cady Browne; Katie Coriell, Abi Iverson (6) and Maddie Chaney. L—Coriell.
Asotin hits — Lily Denham 3 (2B), Caylie Browne 2 (2B), Emily Elskamp 2 (2B), Ally Bittle 2 (3B), Abby Hall, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj, Cady Browne.
Northwest Christian hits — Eme Brown 2, Clarisa Brown 2, Abi Iverson, Kaitlyn Waters, Maddie Chaney, Katie Coriell.
GAME 2
Asotin 240 200 0—8 7 2
Northwest Christian 410 000 0—5 7 2
Lily Denham, Caylie Browne (3) and Cady Browne; Abi Iverson, Katie Coriell (3) and Maddie Chaney, Aiden Ainsworth. W—Denham. L—Iverson.
Asotin hits — Emily Elskamp 3 (3B), Izzy Bailey 2 (2B), Lily Denham, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj.
Northwest Christian hits — Kaitlyn Waters 4 (2 2B, 3B), Eme Brown, Lauren Heinrich, Maddie Chaney.
Pullman 18, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — Sophie Armstrong and Kinsey Rees combined for a one-hitter and the Greyhounds got their first win of the season with an 18-0 blitz of Rogers of Spokane in Greater Spokane League play.
Armstrong went three innings, allowing one hit and one walk, striking out seven. Rees closed it out by retiring all six batters she faced, striking out three.
Ava Petrino and Keleigh Myers both connected on home runs for Pullman (1-2, 0-1). Petrino finished 3-for-4 with three runs and six runs batted in.
Every starter scored in the game for the Greyhounds.
Rogers 000 00— 0 1 0
Pullman 357 3x—18 11 6
K. Tillett, H. Tima and Dexter; Sophie Armstrong, Kinsey Rees and Keleigh Myers, Cori Stewart. W—Armstrong. L—Tillett.
Rogers hit — H. Bernard.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 3 (2B, HR), Cori Stewart 2 (2B, 3B), Elise McDougle (3B), Keleigh Myers (HR), Taylor Wolfe, Sophie Armstrong, Marissa Carper, Suhailey Reyes.
Liberty 16, Pomeroy 1
POMEROY — Liberty of Spangle routed Pomeroy in nonleague play, exploding for eight runs in the sixth inning to prevail by mercy rule.
A double from Elizabeth Ruchert and a single for Jillian Herres were the only hits the Pirates (1-3) could manage against Liberty’s Jaidyn Stephens, who pitched the full game and also hit a home run.
Liberty 202 138—16 4 0
Pomeroy 000 100— 1 2 4
Jaidyn Stephens and L. Kettner; Keely Maves and Elizabeth Ruchert.
Pomeroy hits — Elizabeth Ruchert (2B), Jillian Herres.
Liberty hits — Stephens (HR), Kettner, S. Stout, A. DeLeon.
Three ranked in Class 1A poll
Three teams from the area cracked the top five in the Idaho Class 1A softball coaches poll, it was announced.
Potlatch is tied for No. 2, Genesee came in at No. 4 and Prairie is No. 5.
Kendrick also received votes in Class 1A, as did Lewiston in Class 5A.
Orofino is No. 11 in this week’s MaxPreps rankings in the state.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERPullman 7, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Carlens Dollin scored three of the first four goals to spark Pullman in a 7-0 runaway Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against East Valley.
Dollin put the Greyhounds (6-2, 2-0) on the board in the fifth minute, and they carried their 1-0 lead until late in the first half before they exploded for four goals in a 12-minute stretch of play from the 36th to the 48th minutes.
“All six wins that we’ve had this year have been shutouts, so the defensive crew and (goalkeeper) Tom Cole have held it together well,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell noted. Cole totaled six saves on the day.
East Valley 0 0—0
Pullman 3 4—7
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Phillipp Kirchhoff), 5th.
Pullman — Evan French (Leon Lange), 36th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, 40th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin, (Ian Oatley), 46th.
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Clarens Dollin), 48th.
Pullman — Aden Athar (Kirchhoff), 61st.
Pullman — Aaron Oatley (Athar), 69th.
Shots — Pullman 15, East Valley 6. Saves — East Valley: Cooper Bledsoe 6. Pullman: Tom Cole 6.
West Valley 5, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — With eligibility and injury issues having delayed their schedule multiple weeks, the Bantams made their season debut in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League defeat to West Valley.
Lukas Peterson scored two goals and assisted the other three for West Valley, while Clarkston got four saves from goalkeeper Logan Spinelli.
“I’m really proud of the effort that the guys played with,” Clarkston coach Jerry McGowen said. “They showed a lot of heart today. We didn’t have any subs due to the low numbers, and that didn’t intimidate our guys at all.”
Clarkston 0 0—0
West Valley 5 0—0
West Valley — Lukas Peterson, 3rd.
West Valley — Gavin Sobota (Ty Milligan), 7th.
West Valley — Peterson, 8th.
West Valley — Ashton Zettle (Peterson), 17th.
West Valley — Parker Simpson (Peterson), 27th.
Shots — West Valley 22, Clarkston 0. Saves — West Valley: 0, Clarkston: Logan Spinelli 4.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISSandpoint 9, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — Lynnsean Young of Moscow was dominant in the boys No. 1 singles position with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash of Sandpoint’s Evan Wiley, but the Bears fell as a team to the Bulldogs in season-opening Idaho Class 4A Inland Empire League competition.
Also winning for Moscow were the mixed doubles pairings of Mark Sproull/Rose Fountain and Miles Tomlin/Abigail Duke. Sandpoint swept all of the girls contests and both boys doubles matches.
“I have a lot of new players who haven’t had any match experience, so from top to bottom, it was nice to see everyone play competitive and put a lot of effort into their initial competitive matches,” Moscow coach Matt Scott said.
Girls singles — Neva Rececka, San, def. Natalie Rice 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Webb, San, def. Aneesha Shrestha 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Aubree Knowles, San, def. Mili Richards 6-3, 7-5.
Girls doubles — Olivia Petruco/Denali Terry, San, def. Samantha Unger/Kacie Clyde 6-2, 6-3; Malie Evans/Patch Howard, San, def. Audrey Pollard/Taryn Hemming 6-0, 6-2.
Mixed doubles — Mark Sproull/Rose Fountain, Mos, def. Ivan Steinbachs/Elly Pincher 6-2, 6-3; Miles Tomlin/Abigail Duke, Mos, def. Caleb Bradshaw/Maya Vorhies, 6-1, 6-4.
Boys singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Evan Wiley 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Norton, San, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-4, 6-2; Noah Spinney, San, def. Jack Landis 7-5, 6-4.
Boys doubles — Tyler Korn/Kayden Kindred, San, def. Brayden Picard/Bryce Hansen 6-0, 6-2; Aden Heitz/Owen Larson, San, def. Ellis Jackel/Lucas Ting 6-2, 6-2.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC sweeps team, individual titles in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team ran away with the title and the women’s team edged out the competition at the Wine Valley Invitational at Wine Valley Golf Course.
The Warrior men shot an 861 to outdistance Multnomah’s 884. The women’s team carded a 653, two shots better than Corban’s 655.
Senior Carlos Davila won the third individual title of his career, shooting a 4-under-par 212 in the two-day, three-round event. He beat Montana Tech’s Sean Ramsbacher by one shot after firing a final-round 2-under 70, tying for the low round of the day. Davila’s previous win came almost a year to the day, on March 16, 2021, at the Warrior Spring Invitational at Clarkston Golf and Country Club.
Junior Deana Caruso, a former Pomeroy standout, was one of just two players to break 80 in the second round of the women’s tourney, shaving five strokes off her round the previous day to finish with a 4-over 76 on the day and a 13-over 157 for the event to earn her first collegiate victory.
The teams next play April 11-12 at the Corban Invitational in Salem, Ore.
NEWSWSU announces local NIL marketplace
PULLMAN — The Washington State athletic department announced the launch of Icon Suite, a name, image and likeness tool for Icon Source for all student-athletes and community members.
The Icon Suite local exchange application software will enhance the NIL experience for those involved with the school. It connects local companies through a custom marketplace, also simplifying the administrative process for WSU’s athletic administrators tied to deal with disclosure and compliance. Business and WSU supporters will be able to identify and engage with potential student-athlete partners through the software.
“Our student-athletes have been proactive in taking advantage of new opportunities afforded by NCAA NIL legislation,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “In a very fluid environment, we’ve witnessed our athletes becoming entrepreneurs, brand ambassadors and non-profit advocates, while continuing to exceed expectations on the field and in the classroom. We’re excited about the new opportunities Icon Source will provide our student-athletes ...”
WSU’s Chun recognized
PULLMAN — Washington State athletic director Pat Chun was selected as part of Sports Business Journal’s ongoing recognition, “All In: Leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” the publication announced.
“Diversity, equity, and inclusive excellence are core tenets of the Washington State University system,” president Kirk Schulz said in a news release. “During his tenure, Pat has worked assertively to ensure that these principles are fully embraced within WSU Athletics.”
Individuals selected represent leaders at sports properties and organizations who are change agents and tireless advocates in the sports business. Broadening the scope of ideas and perspectives throughout an organization while making sports business a welcoming and open forum were key components in the selection process.
Under Chun’s leadership, the WSU athletic department has focused on many DEI initiatives, including creating a Black Student-Athlete Association, the Cougar Pride Student-Athlete Alliance (LGBTQ+), diversity and inclusion were named key objectives within the department’s strategic plan, as well as the creation of a diversity “report card” within the athletic department to regularly measure staff diversity and create one more tool for accountability.