TUMWATER, Wash. — Freshman Clarens Dollin executed a triple-scissor move before passing to his older brother Carlens for an assist in what Pullman coach Doug Winchell called “one of the best high school goals I’ve seen at Pullman in a long time,” highlighting a 4-0 nonleague victory for the Greyhounds in Friday’s season opener.
Also scoring for Pullman were Ian Oatley, Philipp Kirchoff and Aidan Crossler, with Clarens Dollin notching another assist on Crossler’s goal. Greyhound goalkeeper Tom Cole made five saves to keep the game a shutout.
“It was a great night,” Winchell said. “Really great weather, an amazing facility at Black Hills, and we played a lot of quality possessions, which should be nice to see. Overall, it was a good way to start the season.”
Pullman 2 2—4
Black Hills 0 0—0
Pullman — Ian Oatley, 15th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 26th.
Pullman — Philipp Kirchoff (Leon Lange), 69th
Pullman — Aidan Crossler (Clarens Dollin), 73rd
Shots — Pullman 14, Black Hills 5. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 5, Black Hills: NA 9.
JV — Pullman def. Lewis & Clark 1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLOrofino 9, Bonners Ferry 8
OROFINO — A Dash Barlow triple drove in Silas Naranjo for the walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure a season-opening victory for Orofino against Bonners Ferry.
The Maniacs trailed 3-0 through five innings before getting on the board and tying things up in a high-scoring seventh inning to force the eighth.
“We weathered the storm,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “Our bats weren’t alive 1-through-5 innings. I think we left 15 runners on base, so we struggled with situational hitting to start the season. We took advantage of some walks, got some timely hits there at the end of the game.”
Bonners Ferry 001 200 50—8 6 0
Orofino 000 002 61—9 6 2
Teigan Banning and Bo Bateman, David Hammons (6); Nick Drobish, Easton Schneider (3), Dash Barlow (4), Drew Hanna (6), Landon Hudson (7), Steven Bradbury (8) and Silas Naranjo.
Bonners Ferry hits — Banning 2 (2B), Hammons 2, Bateman, Roger Nailor (2B).
Orofino hits — Barlow 2 (3B), Schneider, Slade Sneddon, Bodey Howell, Hanna.
New Plymouth 13, Grangeville 10
NEW PLYMOUTH — A mid-to-late-game Grangeville rally did not quite lift the Bulldogs to victory in their nonleague season debut game after New Plymouth reasserted itself in the sixth inning.
“A typical Grangeville High School baseball opener,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger said. “We haven’t been able to practice on our field due to the weather. I thought we hit the ball pretty well for our first game.”
Complete information was not available.
Grangeville 001 222 3—10
New Plymouth 431 005 x—13
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLOrofino 20-19, Bonners Ferry 6-2
OROFINO — Hanna Johnson of Orofino pitched her first game in two-and-a-half years — disproving doctors’ predictions that she would never pitch again following surgery — as the Maniacs routed visiting Bonners Ferry in both installments of a season-opening doubleheader.
Orofino registered three in-the-park home runs in Game 2, getting one apiece from Rilee Diffin, Tatum Tilley and Miley Zenner. The Maniacs won the two games via the mercy rule.
“We swung the bat pretty well tonight,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said. “I was pretty happy.”
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 023 01—6 11 2
Orofino 673 4x—20 11 1
J. Curtis and S. Rickter; Kasey Hudson and Rilee Diffin.
Bonners Ferry hits — Owens 3, Pruitt 2, Falck (2B), Curtis (2B), Fredrickson, Sumpter, Rickter, Elliston.
Orofino hits — Peyton Cochran 3, Hannah Noah 2, Jaelyn Miller 2, Delrae Harris, Livia Johnson, Tatum Tilley, Miley Zenner.
GAME 2
Bonners Ferry 100 1—2 4 0
Orofino 5(10)4 x—19 10 1
C. Pruitt and M. Shotsanana, S. Rickter (3); Hanna Johnson and Diffin.
Bonners Ferry hits — Falck (2B), Fredrickson, Sumpter, Baterman.
Orofino hits — Diffin 2 (HR), Tilley (HR), Zenner (HR), H. Miller (2B), J. Miller (3B), Cochran, Harris, Hudson, L. Johnson.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLFBronze for Brown at Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Moscow’s Bryden Brown opened his season taking third place among individuals with a 1-over-par 67 in the Kennewick Invitational golf tournament held at Zintel Creek Golf Club.
Lewiston tied for sixth place in the 15-team field and led area schools with a total score of 325, while Moscow was a single stroke behind at 326. The Bengals were led by Carson King with a ninth-place 71-stroke showing.
Ty Anderson of Mead topped individual competition with a course-record score of 64, and Coeur d’Alene won the team honors at 273.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 273; 2. Mead 278; T3. Gonzaga Prep 303; T3. Richland 303; 5. Kamiakin 316; 6. Lewiston 325; 7. Mt. Spokane 325; 8. Moscow 326, 9. Pasco 330; 10. University 342; 11. Southridge 347; 12. Chiawana 351; 13. Hanford 356, 14. Walla Walla 377; 15. Hermiston 389.
COLLEGE TRACKBrixey advances in 60 hurdles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Washington State senior Sam Brixey advanced to today’s final of the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA indoor championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Brixey, a two-time indoor All-American, finished fourth in the first heat with a time of 7.69 seconds, tying his best time of the season. For the second time this year, the mark tied Kip Ngeno’s 47-year-old school record in the event.
The top two times in each heat plus the four fastest times after that move on to the final, which will take place at 2:40 p.m. Pacific today.
Colton Johnsen, a senior, will compete in 1,600 and 3,000 final events at 2 and 3 p.m., respectively.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLFLCSC 19th in first regular-season poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is No. 19 in the first NAIA poll of the regular season, it was announced. The Warriors also are No. 19 in the latest Golfstat and Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.
Freshman Kristof Panke is No. 57 in the individual Golfstat rankings, averaging 72.99 strokes per 18 holes.
LCSC next plays at the RMC Intercollegiate on Tuesday and Wednesday in Henderson, Nev.