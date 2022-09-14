PULLMAN — The host Pullman Greyhounds narrowly escaped defeat in a down-to-the-wire fourth set before prevailing 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11 against nonleague foe Colfax in high school volleyball action Tuesday.

Margot Keane led the effort for the Greyhounds (2-1) on offense and defense alike, totaling 11 kills and 25 digs along with four aces. Pullman’s Gabriella Oliver had 12 assists and four aces of her own.

