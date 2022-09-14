PULLMAN — The host Pullman Greyhounds narrowly escaped defeat in a down-to-the-wire fourth set before prevailing 20-25, 25-14, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11 against nonleague foe Colfax in high school volleyball action Tuesday.
Margot Keane led the effort for the Greyhounds (2-1) on offense and defense alike, totaling 11 kills and 25 digs along with four aces. Pullman’s Gabriella Oliver had 12 assists and four aces of her own.
For Colfax, which was making its season debut, Brynn McGaughy racked up 15 kills and seven blocks while Jaisha Gibbs had 24 assists.
Trojans bring Bulldogs to heel
TROY — The Troy Trojans dominated the Genesee Bulldogs in a battle of the top two teams in Whitepine League Division I standings, prevailing 25-18, 25-10, 25-11.
Jolee Ecklund led the way for Troy (6-3, 5-0) with 12 kills, and Olivia Tyler provided 23 assists.
“We love playing (Genesee) — a lot of long rallies that could have gone either way,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “Thought my girls served really well.”
Genesee dropped its first match of the season and is now 6-1 in league play.
JV — Genesee def. Troy 2-1.
Loggers chop down Knights
MOSCOW — After suffering its first loss of the season last week to Troy, Potlatch rebounded with a 19-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-15 win against Whitepine League Division I rival Logos of Moscow.
Ali Aiken led the Loggers (6-1, 5-1) in kills with 13 and added 17 digs. Jordan Reynolds was right behind her with 12 kills, and Delaney Beckner was 22-for-23 at the line with five aces.
Tigers prey on Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Visiting Kendrick rolled to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 victory against Nezperce to remain perfect in Whitepine Leage Division II play.
Hailey Taylor served 15-for-15 with five aces for the Tigers (4-1, 4-0), who also benefited from 12 assists by Ruby Stewart and five kills and three aces from Rose Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce 2-0.
Mustangs outpace Huskies
CRAIGMONT — Deary made a dominant start and withstood a late fightback from host Highland of Craigmont for a 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 25-21 Whitepine League Division II victory.
Kenadie Kirk notched 15 assists and nine aces for the victorious Mustangs (4-2, 2-1), while Dantae Workman made seven kills and Emily Mottern had 15 digs.
JV — Deary def. Highland 25-12, 25-14, 9-15.
Bulldogs fend off Wildcats
GRANGEVILLE — In a nonleague encounter, Grangeville handled visiting Colton 25-13, 25-12, 25-14.
Mattie Thacker put down a team-high eight kills to help the Bulldogs improve to 2-4 on the season.
Kubs serve up league win
KAMIAH — Host Kamiah had just four service errors in a 25-17, 25-7, 25-1 Whitepine League Division I win against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Nicki Proskine and Logan Landmark each had six kills for Kamiah (5-4, 2-4).
“Thought we kept our head in our own game, (we) served amazingly,” Kamiah coach Jackie Landmark said “Really (played) off the high energy of the crowd.”
Pirates whip Wildcats
LAPWAI — Prairie of Cottonwood dominated the opening set and rallied from early deficits in the second and third to prevail 25-10, 25-21, 25-18 against Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai.
Coach Julie Schumacher credited the straight-set finish for Prairie (3-5, 2-3) to strong serving from Riley Enneking, who went 16-for-16 with fives aces from the line.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai 2-0.
Bengals can’t catch Hawks
LAKELAND — After a slow start, Lewiston rallied to take a set but could not keep it up in a 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17 nonleague defeat to Lakeland of Rathdrum.
For the Bengals (5-6), Evanne Douglass provided 34 digs and three aces, Katy Wessels had 10 kills and three blocks, and Brooklyn Hidlreth had “some really key kills” and served well, according to coach Lisa Davis.
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland 3-0.
Vikings can’t conquer Indians
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings lost 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 to the Reardan Indians in a season-opening match that was postponed from Sept. 6.
Morgan Lentz provided Gar-Pal with six kills, while Megan Olson had six assists and Payton Pfaff had five digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho sweeps Big Sky honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho women’s soccer team swept Big Sky Conference player of the week honors after the Vandals won twice the past week.
Junior forward Maddy Lasher was named offensive player of the week after registering a goal and two assists total in wins against Louisiana and Santa Barbara.
Freshman Kira Witte earned her second goalkeeper of the week honors after notching her fourth and fifth consecutive shutouts of the season. She has six total shutouts this year.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho takes fourth in the first tourney of year
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Idaho women’s golf team had the fourth-best round of the day and surged to finish fourth overall out of 18 teams at the season-opening Hobble Creek Classic at Hobble Creek Golf Course.
The Vandals finished with a 909, 26 strokes behind meet champion Boise State’s 883.
Senior Nattavadee Khunsri had a third-round 3-over-par 74 and finished with a three-round total of 9-over 222 and a 10th-place finish.
The Vandals next play Sept. 26-28 at the Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colo.
Team scores — 1. Boise State 883; 2. Weber State 901; 3. UC Davis 904; 4. Idaho 909; T5. Fullerton 910; T5. Portland State 910; 7. Riverside 911; 8. Wyoming 917; 9. Northridge 918; 10. Utah Valley A 921; 11. Tarleton State 925; 12. North Dakota State 926; 13. Lamar 937; 14. Motnana 942; 15. Idaho State 949; 16. Southern Utah 951; 17. Utah Tech 961; 18. Utah Valley B 962.
Medalist — Tiffany Le (Riverside) 216.
Idaho individuals — 10. Nattavadee Khunsri 222; T14. Yvonne Vinceri 225; T43. Vicky Tsai 233; T48. Jenna Bruggeman 234; T73. Kyndall Newman 240.
LCSC places second at C of I tourney
CALDWELL, Idaho — Freshman Kylee Hughes registered the lone under-par round of the tournament for the Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team at the College of Idaho Invitational at TimberStone Golf Course.
The Warriors placed second out of five teams with a 625, well behind champion British Columbia’s 574.
Hughes carded a 1-under-par 71 in the second round and finished in ninth place overall with a two-round total of 9-over 153.
LCSC next plays Sept. 26-27 at the Multnomah Invitational at Elk Ridge Golf Course in Carson, Wash.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 574; 2. Lewis-Clark State 625; 3. Northwest Nazarene 629; 4. Oregon Tech 636; 5. Walla Walla 727.
Medalist — Sonja Tang (British Columbia) 142.
LCSC individuals — 9. Kylee Hughes 153; T12. Kyla Currie 157; T12. Alexandra Schmidt 157; 14. Deana Caruso 158; 15. Dallis Shockey 160; 19. Reece Garey 166.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC places third at C of I tourney
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team tied for the third-best round of the day and took third place overall in the 10-team College of Idaho Invitational at TimberStone Golf Course.
The Warriors finished with an 886, 18 shots behind champion British Columbia and one shot in back of second-place Northwest Nazarene.
Senior Jorgen Viken had a final-round 3-over-par 75 to finish in a tie for 12th place with a three-round total of 6-over 222.
LCSC next plays Sept. 26-27 at the Multnomah Invitational at Elk Ridge Golf Course in Carson, Wash.
Team scores — 1. British Columbia 868; 2. Northwest Nazarene 885; 3. Lewis-Clark State 886; 4. College of Idaho 896; 5. Bushnell 897; 6. Multnomah 908; 7. Oregon Tech 913; 8. Southern Oregon 934; 9. Walla Walla 950; 10. Corban 965.
Medalist — Grayson Gibboney (Northwest Nazarene) 212.
LCSC individuals — T12. Jorgen Viken 222; T15. Sondre Andresen 223; T15. Devon Caruso 223; 21. Eli Theodossopoulos 226; T32. Carlos Davila 235.