PULLMAN — The weather made for some interesting play Thursday at the Palouse Ridge Invitational for high school girls golfers, but the area’s teams did well to get through the rain and the wind.
The Greyhounds took third place out of 11 teams at the event, recording the top team score and the best individual result among area schools.
“It was a great tournament and a really strong field with teams throughout the Inland Northwest,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “(The) course played really tough with the weather, but some really outstanding scores.”
The Greyhounds finished at 366, well behind meet champion Southridge’s 317. Lewiston tied for sixth place with Coeur d’Alene at 404. Moscow tied for ninth with Selah at 455.
The medalist was Mead’s Taylor Mularski, who fired a 9-under-par 63.
Pullman senior Lauren Greeny led the area’s individuals by shooting a 1-over-par 73.
Mollie Seibly led the Lewiston players with a 19-over 91. Moscow’s Myah Parsons had her team’s best score with a 31-over 103.
Team scores — 1. Southridge 317; 2. Mead 325; 3. Pullman 366; 4. Kamiakin 369; 5. Gonzaga Prep 378; T6. Coeur d’Alene 404; T6. Lewiston 404; 8. Ridgeline 436; T9. Moscow 455; T9. Selah 455; 11. Lewis & Clark 507.
Medalist — Taylor Mularski (Mead) 63.
Pullman individuals — Lauren Greeny 73; Ryliann Bednar 91; Matiline Rink 95; Emma Bobo 107; Alexis Hendrickson 114.
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 91; Julia Brume 92; Abbigail Tellez 96; Aeena White 125; Lexi Casey 110; Avery Martin 117.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 103; Hayes Brown 115; Emily Sanford 117; Hannah Gregory 120; Marissa Lewis 111.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClearwater Valley 17, Nezperce 2
KOOSKIA — On senior night for Clearwater Valley, the Rams of Kooskia defeated the visiting Nighthawks in Whitepine League play.
The 12th-graders showed out for Clearwater Valley (12-8, 8-5), with Laton Schlieper, Ridge Shown and Daring Cross combining for four hits. Schlieper secured the win on the mound.
“Glad we were able to send our seniors off right and beat the rain,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said.
Sophomore Landon Schlieper led all hitters with four hits including a double. CV’s Trebor Altman and Anthony Fabbi each had three hits, with Altman notching a double and a triple.
Nezperce 002 0—2 2 4
Clearwater Valley 941 3—17 17 1
Brycen Danner and Nic Kirkland; Laton Schlieper, Daring Cross (2), Ridge Shown (3) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi (3), Tiago Pickering (4). W—Lat. Schlieper. L—Danner.
Nezperce hits — Nic Kirkland, Brycen Danner.
Clearwater Valley hits — Landon Schlieper 4 (2B), Trebor Altman 3 (2B, 3B), Anthony Fabbi 3, Laton Schlieper 2, Jake Fabbi 2, Cross 2, Pickering.
Asotin 12-11, Davenport 1-1
ASOTIN — The Panthers roared to an easy Class 2B Bi-County League sweep of the Gorillas.
Cameron Clovis batted 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in the opener for Asotin (9-9, 6-7), which put the game away with six fourth-inning runs. Gavin Ells, who allowed two hits and struck out four in going the distance on the mound, was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI. Justin Boyea and Cooper Biery each had two hits and two runs scored. Carson Reedy was 2-for-3.
In the second game, Sam Hall went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and five RBI to pace the Panthers, who scored all of their runs in the first three innings. Cooper Thomas was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Ells went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Biery finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI.
AJ Olerich scattered three hits and struck out five in pitching all five innings to pick up the Game 2 victory.
GAME 1
Davenport 010 00—1 2 5
Asotin 402 6x—12 13 1
Ashton Lebo and Leonardo Chavelas; Gavin Ells and Justin Boyea.
Davenport hits — Denton Deal (2B), River Crandall.
Asotin hits — Cameron Clovis 3 (2B), Cooper Biery 2, Gavin Ells 2, Justin Boyea 2, Carson Reedy 2, Sam Hall, Sawyer Biery.
GAME 2
Davenport 001 00—1 3 2
Asotin 344 0x—11 12 0
Grayson Danekas, River Crandall (3) and Justin Jacoby, Jacob Furman (3); AJ Olerich and Justin Boyea, Chase Engle (5). L—Danekas.
Davenport hits — Gustafson (2B), Leonardo Chavelas, River Crandall.
Asotin hits — Sam Hall 3 (2B), Cooper Thomas 3, Cooper Biery 2, Gavin Ells 2, Cameron Clovis (2B), Carson Reedy.
Troy 18, Lapwai 0
LAPWAI — The Trojans decimated the Wildcats in three innings to take a Whitepine League win at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
“It was extremely wet and muddy conditions,” Troy coach Travis House said. “It wasn’t the cleanest or prettiest game but we were able to get seven or eight hits in the first inning.
Cameron House, Austin Trout and Makhi Durrett paced the Trojans (12-4, 11-2) with two hits apiece. House also doubled. Dominic Holden earned the win for Troy.
Troy (16)20—18 10 1
Lapwai 000—0 3 8
Dominic Holden and Makhi Durrett; Jonathan Broncheau, N/A (2) and N/A. L—Broncheau
Troy hits — Cameron House 2 (2B), Austin Trout 2, Durrett 2, Boden DeMeerleer, Joseph Bendel, Holden, Kaiden Strunk
Lapwai hits — William Picard, Kayden Williamson, James H.
Colfax-LRS postponed
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A Class 2B Bi-County League baseball doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Broncos was postponed because of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for noon today.
Genesee-Kendrick postponed
JULIAETTA — The scheduled Whitepine League baseball game between the Bulldogs and the Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather. It is unknown whether the game will be made up, because of next week’s district tournament.
Bears game nixed
MOSCOW — A nonleague game between the Manaics and the Bears was canceled because of inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLClearwater Valley 16, Prairie 2
KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola had 13 strikeouts for the Rams of Kooskia, who registered a 10-run fifth inning to wrap things up early in a Whitepine League victory against the Pirates of Cottonwood.
“She’s a force to be reckoned with,” Clearwater Valley coach Vincent Martinez said of Ketola.
The Rams (11-5, 8-3) enjoyed hits from all 10 players on their roster, including three apiece from Macy Morrow, Rayne Marintez and Ariana Davy.
“These girls are playing as a team,” Martinez said. “The team was happy with their performance.”
Clearwater Valley 411 0(10)—16 20 x
Prairie 000 2 0— 2 3 x
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez; M. Key and Josie Remacle.
Clearwater Valley hits — Macy Morrow 3, Martinez 3, Ariana Davy 3, Kayleigh Tavernier 2, Ketola 2, Chloe Spencer 2, Angel Dominguez, Whitney Andrews, Meg’n Lindell, Alex Palmer.
Prairie hits — Delanie Lockett, Tara Schlader, Riley Enneking.
Asotin claims two victories
ASOTIN — The Panthers (17-4, 10-4) claimed a pair of Class 2B Bi-County League victories against Davenport because of forfeiture by the Gorillas.
Bear-Hawk meeting rained out
MOSCOW — The Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader between the Hawks of Rathdrum and the Bears was canceled because of inclement weather. No make up date is known at this time.
Lapwai-Potlatch postponed
POTLATCH — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Wildcats and the Loggers was postponed because of inclement weather. It is not known if the games will be made up because of the district tournament starting next week.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNISClarkston 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Aiden Schnatterle of Clarkston battled to a three-set victory at No. 1 singles while the Bantams’ top doubles pairing of Norbert Kulesza and Zane Leslie posted a 6-0, 6-0 shutout to lead a sweep of East Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual Tuesday that was omitted.
Clarkston (2-6, 2-5) enjoyed another shutout at No. 2 singles courtesy of Nathan Gall, and won 13 of 14 sets contested on the day.
“We have a full squad, and hope to be at full strength the rest of the year,” said Clarkston coach John Kowatsch, whose team played much of the early part of the season shorthanded because of illness and eligibility issues, but has gained momentum recently.
Singles — Aiden Schnatterle, Clk, def. Ben Donohue 7-5, 1-6, 6-2; Nathan Gall, Clk, def. Ben Pritchard 6-0, 6-0; Alex Shaw, Clk, def. Brayson Kirby 6-1, 6-2; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Juan Morales 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie, Clk, def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleave 6-0, 6-0; Espen Williams/Ikaika Millan, Clk, def. Brandon Beeler/Conner McGiveran 6-0, 6-1; Clarkston won by forfeit.
Hounds, Bantams postponed
The scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League meeting between host Pullman and Clarkston was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pullman.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNISClarkston-Pullman postponed
The scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League meeting between Pullman and host Clarkston was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Clarkston.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERRogers 10, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — The Pirates of Spokane came out victorious against the Bantams in a first-round Class 2A district tournament match.
“It’s the end of our season and we played the whole season with eight or nine guys,” Clarkston coach Jerry McGowen said. “Normally, we have 11 (players). The fact that these guys showed up to practice and games every day knowing it was probably going to be a loss shows the character of these guys. I just want to coach players who want to play soccer.”
McGowen also noted Ean Ullrich was praised by teammates, coaches, players and officials the whole season for how he played the game.
Clarkston’s Keegan Heath ended the game with 20 saves.
Clarkston 0 0— 0
Rogers 4 6—10
Rogers — Musa Mahdi, 3rd.
Rogers — Mahdi, 14th.
Rogers — Peter Sang (Hasib Satar), 39th.
Rogers — John Gomez, 40th.
Rogers — Osvaldo Valvdovinos, 43rd.
Rogers — Valens Byiringiro, 49th.
Rogers — Own goal, 60th.
Rogers — Smith, 62nd.
Rogers — Dieuveu Mukunzi, 65th.
Rogers — Hasib Satar, 74th
Shots — Rogers 40, Clarkston 3. Saves — Clarkston: Keegan Heath 20. Rogers: Mario Hernandez 1.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC in the top 15
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is ranked No. 13 in the final regular-season NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors dropped a spot in the latest poll after placing second to British Columbia in the Cascade Conference tournament April 26 in Klamath Falls, Ore.
LCSC is ranked No. 14 in the Golfstat rankings. Freshman Kristof Panke is No. 31 in the individual rankings.
The Warriors will find out their postseason fate today as the NAIA will announced the field for the national championship, which takes place May 17-20 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.