PULLMAN — Former Pullman High School standout Lauren Greeny finished with a 3-over-par 75 and outdistanced the rest of the field to win the girls 16-18-year-old title Tuesday at the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Greeny, who will play for Montana State in the fall, won the event with a two-round score of 3-over 147, taking the crown by 14 shots over Pinehurst, Idaho’s Braylyn Bayer and Spokane’s Spencer Cerenzia.
Greeny will move on to play in the WJGA state championship, which takes place Aug. 2-4 in Blaine, Wash.
In her second round, she carded an eagle on the par-5 No. 9, three birdies, four bogeys and an other.
Braylyn Bayer, Cerenzia and Avery Bayer also all qualified to the state event in the division.
Pullman junior-to-be Ryliann Bednar finished in seventh with a two-round total of 37-over 181.
Also qualifying for the state tournament is Pullman sophomore-to-be Parker Legried. He tied for fourth in the boys 14-15-year-old division with a 9-over 153. In his second round, Legried had the second-best score of the day with a 2-over 74. He finished 11 shots behind winner Cameron Kuchar, of Harrison, Idaho.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Trae Frederickson had a second-round 90 and finished in 14th place at 34-over 178.
In the boys 16-18-year-old division, Lewiston senior-to-be Carson King finished in 23rd place with a two-day total of 27-over 171.
Arnone tied for 54th in Adaptive Open
PINEHURST, N.C. — Lewiston’s Trevor Arnone had his second consecutive 17-over-par 89 and sits in a tie for 54th place after the second round in the inaugural United States Adaptive Open on Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s No. 6 course.
Arnone, 34, is among 96 players from 29 states and 12 foreign countries ranging from ages 15-80 competing in the first-time event. A player’s Handicap Index was the primary determining factor for entry, with the USGA reserving at least five spots for men and two for women per impairment category.
Arnone, who is competing in the short stature category and whose home course is the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, had a 4.4 handicap index. His irons are custom fit but plays with a full-length driver.
He had a birdie on the par-5 No. 11, six bogeys and five others in his round. Arnone teed off at No. 10 in the final round early this morning. For updates, go to usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2022/u-s--adaptive-open.html#!mens-overall
NEWSLCSC hires Hinrichs-Palmer as assistant AD
The Lewis-Clark State athletic department announced it has hired former volleyball standout Katie Hinrichs-Palmer as an assistant athletic director.
“With her experience at other institutions as a coach, as well as an LC alum, she has so much to offer the Warriors and our community,” athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release.
Hinrichs-Palmer, who played for the Warriors from 2007-10, will be in charge of the department’s marketing and promotion efforts. Her responsibilities include oversight of athletic operations, event management and collaborating with the Warrior Athletic Association. She also will be the Avista NAIA World Series assistant tournament director.
Hinrichs-Palmer is second in the college’s record book for career digs (1,585), helping LCSC to four consecutive Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
Previously, she was director of volleyball operations at Washington, served two years as an assistant at Montana State and was an assistant at Gonzaga the past three seasons.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU to host four meets this year
PULLMAN — The Washington State swimming program will host four meets this year, it was announced.
The Cougars will open the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 7-8 at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Fresno, Calif., then host California (Oct. 15) and Stanford (Oct. 28) along with a nonconference meet Oct. 29 against Northern Colorado.WSU also will compete in the U.S. Open from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C., before taking the winter off and resuming in mid-January with three consecutive Pac-12 dual meets. The team’s final home meet takes place Feb. 3 against Idaho.
SCHEDULE
Oct. 7-8 — Chick-Fil-A Invitational; 15 — California, 10 a.m.*; 28 — Stanford, 5 p.m. *; 29 — Northern Colorado, 10 a.m.; Nov. 17-19 — Art Adamson Invitational; 30-Dec. 3 — U.S. Open; Jan. 13 — at Arizona*/Northern Arizona; 14 — at Arizona State*; 20 — at Utah, 4 p.m.*; Feb. 3 — Idaho, 5 p.m.; 22-25 — Pac-12 championship; 26 — Pac-12 last chance; March 9-11 — CSCAA National Invitational; 15-18 — NCAA championships
* — Pac-12 meet
TRACK AND FIELDAtkin to compete in Worlds
EUGENE, Ore. — Former Lewis-Clark State track standout and current assistant Sam Atkin will be competing in the 5,000 on Thursday at the World Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hawyard Field.
Atkin, who competed for Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics, will run in the 5,000. He also will compete for Team England in the 5,000 on Aug. 6 and the 10,000 on Aug. 2 in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
The Lincolnshire, England, native became the British champion in the 10,000 with a time of 27:31.98.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC players, team honored
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball players, along with the team were honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, it was announced.
Al Sommerfield, Grant Ellison and Kai Warren were named to the Honors Court, and the team earned the academic excellence award.
The individiual honor goes to student-athletes who are at least a junior in standing and maintain a 3.2 grade-point average. The team honor goes to those who have a 3.0 GPA or higher.