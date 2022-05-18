SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny ran away with the girls individual title and her Pullman Greyhounds claimed the team championship Tuesday in a Washington Class 2A district golf tournament.
Greeny shot an even-par 144 in the two-day event to win by 33 strokes.
Ryliann Bednar and Matiline Rink finished third and fourth for the Hounds, and Parker Legried took second among the boys.
Clarkston’s Tierney McKarcher finished fifth on the girls’ side.
Bednar and Rink were named to the All-GSL first team and Greeny was player of the year. McKarcher and Ava Mendoza were named to the first team from Clarkston.
Pullman golfers Greeny, Bednar, Rink, Legried, Fredrickson and Wieser all qualified for the state tournament.
Also headed to the state tournament is Clarkston’s Eloise Teasley.
Boys team scores — 1. Shadle Park 64; 2. Pullman 54; 3. West Valley 34.5; 4. Rogers 13.5; 5. East Valley 4; 6. Clarkston 1
Girls team scores — 1. Pullman 42; 2. Clarkston 30; T3. Shadle Park 13; T3. West Valley 13; 5. East Valley 6; 6. Rogers 0
Pullman boys individuals — Parker Legried 152; Trae Fredrickson 162; Rawley Larkin 177; Karson Wieser 177; Tate Fredrickson 185.
Pullman girls individuals — Lauren Greeny 144; Ryliann Bednar 177; Matiline Rink 178; Alexis Hendrickson 214.
Clarkston boys individual — Caleb Daniel 179.
Clarkston girls individuals — Tierny McKarcher 180; Eloise Teasley 194; Ava Mendoza 203; Hailey Mendenhall 222; Sammy Hudgins 225.
Seibly, King lead way for Bengals
NAMPA, Idaho — Mollie Seibly of Lewiston tied for ninth in the girls compeititon and the Bengals’ Carson King did the same among the boys at the Idaho Class 5A state golf tournament at RedHawk Golf Club.
King carded a second-round 75, then lost a scorecard tie-breaker, settling for 10th.
Lewiston’s Jack Seibly tied for 12th among the boys.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Boise 59; 2. Eagle 614; 3. Coeur d’Alene 630; 4. Madison 632; 5. Timberline 647; 6. Lewiston 659; 7. Highland 663; 8. Capital 688.
Medalist — Reid Piron, Boise, 143.
Lewiston scores — 10. Carson King 153; T12. Jack Seibly 155; 32. Christian Lybyer 174; T34. Noah Acord 178; T40. Christian Reed 189.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 611; 2. Boise 653; 3. Mountain View 706; 4. Coeur d’Alene 722; 5. Lewiston 733; 6. Thunder Ridge 781; 7. Highland 782.
Medalist — Lauren Parish, RM, 136.
Lewiston scores — T9. Mollie Seibly 164; T24. Abbigail Tellez 181; 30. Julia Brume 188; 34. Avery Martin 200; 42. Lexi Casey 224.
Brown ties for 17th in 4A
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Moscow’s Bryden Brown tied for 17th in the boys competition and the Bears’ Myah Parsons tied for 28th among the girls in the Class 4A tournament at Lakeview Golf Club.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 652; 2. Twin Falls 652; 3. Middleton 661; 4. Shelley 678; 5. Canyon Ridge 708; 6. Moscow 711; 7. Preston 711; 8. Skyline 723; 9. Columbia 729; 10. Jerome 780.
Medalist — Curtis Seidel, Midd, 147.
Moscow scores — T17. Bryden Brown 168; T20. Ben Mack 169; T41. Parker Beebe 189; T49. Luke Zimmer 197. T51. Cam Roeder 198.
GIRLS
Moscow scores — T28. Myah Parsons 203.
Orofino’s Grimaldo places 13th
KUNA, Idaho — Orofino’s Julia Grimaldo took 13th in the Class 2A girls tournament, and Chris Brown of Lapwai placed 24th among the boys at Falcon Crest Golf Club.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Cole Valley Christian 639; 2. Community 672; 3. Declo 684; 4. St. Maries 712; 5. Nampa Christian 725; 6. Genesis Prep 740; 7. Bear Lake 745; 8. Lapwai 759; 9. Grace 783; 10. Ririe 832; 11. Salmon 869.
Medalist — Parker Wallace, CV, 147.
Lapwai scores — 24. Chris Brown 178.
GIRLS
Winner — Kelli Ann Strand, Challis, 129.
Orofino scores — 13. Julia Grimaldo 201.
SOFTBALLPullman 11, East Valley 9
SPOKANE — The visiting Greyhounds came back from five runs down against East Valley to win in the first round of a Washington Class 2A district softball tournament.
East Valley opened with seven runs in the first. Pullman relief pitcher Sophie Armstrong held the Knights to two runs the rest of the way to earn the win.
The Greyhounds (7-13) hit the ball consistently and had only one scoreless inning and four multiple-run innings en route to the comeback.
Elise McDougle led the Hounds with five hits, Armstrong had three, and Suhailey Reyes and Keleigh Meyers had two each.
Pullman 232 110 2—11 16 0
East Valley 701 010 0— 9 6 2
Kinsey Rees, Sophie Armstrong (1) and Keleigh Meyers; Jameson Peterson, Shelby Swanson (5) and Lauren Renskers, Sahara Hinkley (5). W—Armstrong. L—Swanson
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 5, Armstrong 3, Suhailey Reyes 2 (2B), Meyers 2, Marissa Carper (2B), Frances Lindberg, Corrine Stewart, Ava Petrino.
East Valley hits — Sahara Hinkley (2B), Sydney Peterson (2B), Jameson Peterson, Swanson, Jersey Dorian, Rachel Throckmorton.
Asotin splits in district tournament
SPANGLE, Wash. — Lily Denham drove in five runs and fired a five-inning six-hitter as Asotin clobbered Kettle Falls 15-2 in a Washington 2B district tournament game.
But Liberty of Spangle then defended its home diamond against the Panthers (18-5), winning 14-5.
Against Kettle Falls, Denham batted 4-for-4 while Abby Hall homered and joined teammate McKenzie Adler-Nowoj in driving in three runs.
Liberty jumped to a 7-1 lead against Asotin and continued to build from there.
Asotin tried to get back in the game with its hitting. Adler-Nowoj and Ally Biddle each had two hits with a homer, while Denham and Cady Browne each had two hits.
Kettle Falls 002 00—2 6 2
Asotin 244 5x—15 12 0
Hughes and McInelly. Denham and Browne.
Kettle Falls hits — Langerhr 2, McInelly, Larsen, Edwards, Prouty.
Asotin hits — Denham 4 (2B), Hall 2 (HR), Adler-Nowoj 2 (2B), Browne 2, Elskamp (2B), Hurlbert.
———
Asotin 001 220 0— 5 11 0
Liberty 160 430 x—14 15 0
Caylie Browne, Lily Denham (3) and Cady Browne. Jaidyn Stephens and Lexi Kettner.
Asotin hits — McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (HR), Ally Biddle 2 (HR), Lily Denham 2, Browne 2, Caylie Browne, Emily Elskamp, Chloe Renzelman.
Liberty hits — Lilli DeLeon 3, Anna Pittman 2 (HR), Jordyn Jeske 2 (HR), Stephens 2 (3B), Lexi Kettner 2 (2 2B), Sadie Stout 2, Kairyah Strobel, Ava DeLeon.
Colfax wins twice
COLFAX — The Bulldogs advanced to a Washington Class 2B championship game with wins against the Davenport Gorillas and the Northwest Christian Crusaders.
Details were unavailable.
Four Bantams, two Hounds make first team
Four players from Clarkston and two from Pullman made the first unit of the All-2A Greater Spokane League team, it was announced.
The Clarkston honorees were Emma McManigle, Joey Miller, Leah Copeland and Murray Broemeling, while those from Pullman were Ava Petrino and McDougle.
Chloe Flerchinger of Shadle Park was named most valuable player, and Scott Kine of Shadle Park was coach of the year.
BASEBALLHecker makes first-team All-GSL
Pullman’s Joey Hecker was named first team All-Greater Spokane League in Class 2A, it was announced. to the first unit of the All-2A Greater Spokane League baseball team.
Caleb Gray of West Valley was named most valuable player, and the Eagles’ Cory Aitken was coach of the year.
BOYS SOCCERTumwater 2, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — The Greyounds fell to the Thunderbirds off an own goal in a Washington 2B regional semifinal match.
It was a game of two halves, with Tumwater controlling the first and Pullman (17-3) the second.
“They were super-aggressive in the first half and we didn’t get a great flow going,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “In the second half, we outpossesed them and were more aggressive.”
The Greyhounds tied the game at 1 in the second half with an unassisted goal by Lukas Wexler. Pullman attempted 12 corners in the second half alone. But a miscue near the goalie box led to an own goal with 90 seconds left.
Tumwater 1 1—2
Pullman 0 1—1
Tumwater — Zackary Schmidt, 16th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler, 48th.
Tumwater — own goal, 79th.
Shots — Tumwater 3, Pullman 3. Saves — Tumwater: N/A 2, Pullman: Tom Cole 1.
COLLEGE GOLFPanke shoots 72 at national tournament
SILVIS, Ill. – Lewis-Clark State freshman golfer Kristof Panke overcame a rough start to post a 1-over-par 72 in the first round of the NAIA tournament at TPC Deer Run course. He’s tied for 49th.
He had double-bogeys on two of the first three holes but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6.
“After a rough start it was great to see Kristof battle the nerves and settle in,” LCSC coach Brady Campbell said. “Salvaging a round after being 4 over early is what you have to do in an event like this. There is still a long way to go, but it’s a good start.”
After today’s round, the field will be cut to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals, including ties, for the final two rounds Thursday and Friday.