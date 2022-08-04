Greeny lone area player to make WJGA state cut

Lauren Greeny chips her shot onto the green during the AJGA Junior at Palouse Ridge on July 5 in Pullman on Tuesday. Greeny is five shots out of the lead after the second round of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship in Blaine, Wash.

 August Frank/Tribune

BLAINE, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had a 5-over-par 77 in the second round and made the cut in the girls 16-18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship Wednesday at Loomis Trail Golf Course by just one shot.

Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, has a two-day total of 8-over 152 and is tied with four others for seventh place, five shots behind leader Triana Fernando of Kirkland, Wash. She had one birdie and six bogeys in the second round.

