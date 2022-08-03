BLAINE, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny fired a 3-over-par 75 and sits just three shots out of the lead after Tuesday’s first round of the 16-18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.
Greeny, who will play golf in college at Montana State, is in a tie for sixth place with six other golfers heading into today’s second round. She had five bogeys and two birdies on her round.
Moscow graduate and soon-to-be Lewis-Clark State golfer Bryden Brown is tied for 24th with five other players in the boys 16-18-year-old division Loomis Trail Golf Course after a 3-over 75, nine shots out of the lead. Brown had five birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey on his round.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Parker Legried is tied for 38th with one other golfer in the boys 14-15-year-old division at Semiahmoo after a 13-over 85, 15 shots out of the lead. Legried had 10 bogeys and a triple bogey in his round.
Greeny will tee off at No. 1 at Loomis Trail at 7:59 a.m. today, Legried will tee off at No. 1 at the same course at 10:56 a.m., and Brown will tee off at No. 10 at Semiahmoo at 8:57 a.m.
Mack wins Junior Sole Survivor
MOSCOW — Ben Mack became the first four-time winner of the Moscow Elks Junior Sole Survivor when he eliminated Burke Brown in a chip-off on No. 9 on Friday at the Elks Golf Course.
Mack, who also won in 2015, 2017 and 2020, hit a chip to within 10 feet of the hole after the two players each had made par on the hole. Brown’s chip was close but not close enough to Mack’s.
Brown was the youngest boys player in the field.
Marissa Lewis, who is a recent graduate from Moscow, was the final girl standing and was eliminated on No. 4.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU to face off against Baylor
PULLMAN — Washington State’s men’s basketball team will play Baylor in the second Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, it was announced.
The game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.
“Playing Baylor this season gives us an incredible opportunity to see where our program rates against one of the best programs in the country,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said in a news release. “Baylor has championship DNA and NBA talent all over their roster. It’s a testament to the growth of our program that we are even considered for the event.”
Tickets will be available to the general public at 8 a.m. Friday.
The game will be the final of four matchups that day. Stanford’s men will play Texas at 10 a.m., USC and Texas’ women play at approximately 12:30 p.m., followed by Baylor’s women against Arizona at 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU ranked in preseason poll
Washington State’s women’s soccer team is ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, it was announced.
It’s the first time since 2018 the Cougars have been ranked in the preseason and matches the highest national preseason ranking in program history. It’s just the third time in program history WSU has been in the preseason top 25, and the Cougars are one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the poll.
Washington State opens the season at No. 9 Michigan at 4 p.m. Pacific on Aug. 18.
Also, the program named Shayna Whieldon as coordinator of operations. Whieldon played under coach Todd Shulenberger from 2015-19. She replaces Jess Greer, who left to spend more time with her family.
“She brings experience and an understanding of our program,” Shulenberger said in a news release. “Shayna has worked her way up and is incredibly deserving of this opportunity.”
NEWSLCSC named NAIA 5-star institution
Lewis-Clark State College recently was named a Champions of Character Five-Star Institution winner by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, it was announced.
The organization started the program in 2000 to create an environment in which every student-athlete, coach, official, and spectator is committed to the true spirit of competition through the five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.
It measures a commitment to character training, academic focus, character promotion, conduct in competition, and character recognition on a scale of 0 to 100 points.