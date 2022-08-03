Greeny

Pullman’s Lauren Greeny is three shots out of the lead after the first round of the 16-18-year-old division of the WJGA state championship.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

BLAINE, Wash. — Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny fired a 3-over-par 75 and sits just three shots out of the lead after Tuesday’s first round of the 16-18-year-old division of the Washington Junior Golf Association’s state championship at Semiahmoo Golf and Country Club.

Greeny, who will play golf in college at Montana State, is in a tie for sixth place with six other golfers heading into today’s second round. She had five bogeys and two birdies on her round.

