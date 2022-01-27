OROFINO — After being shut out in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Central Idaho League game, the Grangeville boys basketball team decided to do something a little different.
The Bulldogs went to the outside to spread out the Orofino defense.
It worked to perfection, as they overcame that first quarter gooseegg and eventually went on to a 36-22 road victory.
“Their zone was giving us a little trouble,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “We got some good looks, but they just weren’t falling. We spread them out a little bit and then our shots just starting falling.”
Miles Lefebvre paced the Bulldogs (2-11, 2-1), who snapped a three-game losing streak and beat the Maniacs (1-4, 0-2) for the second time this season, with 14 points.
Grangeville stepped up its defense as well, not allowing Orofino to score more than six points in any quarter.
“It was a defensive battle a bit,” Wright said. “We were able to hit a few 3s and spread out their zone. It wasn’t a great shooting performance, not where we want to be, but I’m proud of the way we played defense tonight.”
Nick Drobish, Slade Snedon and Nick Graham all had five points for the Maniacs.
GRANGEVILLE (2-11, 2-1)
Miles Lefebvre 4 5-7 14, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Sam Lindsley 3 0-0 9, Carter Mundt 1 3-4 5, Caleb Frei 1 2-4 5, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 10-15 36.
OROFINO (1-4, 0-2)
Easton Schneider 0 1-2 1, Nick Drobish 2 0-0 5, Slade Snedon 1 2-4 5, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 1 0-0 2, Nick Graham 2 1-2 5, Reid Thomas 2 0-3 4, Loudan Cochran 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-11 22.
Grangeville 0 13 11 12—36
Orofino 5 5 6 6—22
3-point goals — S. Lindsley 3, Lefebvre, Frei, J. Lindsley, Drobish, S.. Snedon.
JV — Grangeville won.
Lapwai 106, Clearwater Valley 60
LAPWAI — The Wildcats continued their torrid shooting spree of late, making 60 percent of their shots in a Whitepine League Division I rout of the Rams of Kooskia.
“We try to get people to play our style of basketball and make teams go faster and keep up with our players,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said.
The Wildcats (15-0, 9-0) only were up 28-17 after the first quarter, but poured it on in the second, outscoring Clearwater Valley 30-7 to take a 34-point lead into halftime.
Lapwai was 45-of-75 from the field, and was 12-for-24 (50 percent) from 3-point range.
The way that we’ve been shooting the basketball lately, that just opens up the lane for us,” Eastman said. “It just shows the way everyone was sharing the basketball tonight.”
Kross Taylor finished with 20 points to lead four Wildcats in double figures. Kase Wynott added 18 points and nine rebounds. Terrell Ellenwood-Jones chipped in 16 points and four steals. Titus Yearout tallied 10 points and eight assists.
Landon and Laton Schlieper each finished with 14 points for the Rams (5-6, 2-6). Nakiyah Anderson and Damieon Fox each had 11, and Edoardo Miconi had 10.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-6, 2-6)
Landon Schlieper 6 1-2 14, Nakiyah Anderson 4 0-0 11, Laton Schlieper 7 0-0 14, Edoardo Miconi 4 1-2 10, Damieon Fox 4 0-0 11. Totals 25 2-4 60.
LAPWAI (15-0, 9-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 0-0 16, Titus Yearout 4 0-0 10, Kross Taylor 7 2-2 20, AJ Ellenwood 3 0-0 7, Kase Wynott 9 0-0 18, Ahlius Yearout 4 0-0 8, Simon Henry 2 0-0 6, Chris Brown 3 0-0 6, Mason Brown 2 2-2 6, Chris Bohnee 1 0-0 2, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 7. Totals 45 4-4 106.
Clearwater Valley 17 7 16 20—60
Lapwai 28 30 27 21—106
3-point goals — Anderson 3, Fox 3, Lan. Schlieper, Miconi, Taylor 4, Ellenwood-Jones 2, T. Yearout 2, Henry 2, Ellenwood, Mitchell.
JV — Lapwai 47, Clearwater Valley 15 (half).
Asotin 57, Reardan 44
ASOTIN — The Panthers switched up their defense after halftime, breaking open a close Northeast 2B League game and cruising to a win against the Indians.
“We switched defense and got up in them and pressured the ball, which led to easy transition baskets,” Asotin coach Perry Black said.
Tanner Nicholas finished with 14 points for the Panthers (8-5, 2-4), who have a tough stretch coming the next few days because of rescheduling games thanks to COVID-19 issues in the program. Cody Ells added 11 points and Nick Heier finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Rysen Soliday had 10 points for Reardan (9-7, 4-4), which was held to just four 3-pointers, almost half what it usually makes.
“Keeping them to four 3s is pretty good,” Black said. “That’s something that we were keying on.”
REARDAN (9-7, 4-4)
Cohen Little 0 0-0 0, Parker Leonard 0 0-0 0, Owen Handley 0 1-2 1, Logan Flaa 1 2-2 5, Rysen Soliday 3 2-4 10, Abe Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tristo McCrea 2 2-4 6, Kayden Fourbear 3 0-0 6, Cody Sprecher 7 1-2 16. Totals 16 8-14 44.
ASOTIN (8-5, 2-4)
Nick Heier 3 3-8 9, Tanner Nicholas 5 0-0 14, Preston Overberg 2 2-4 6, Kamea Kauhi 2 1-2 5, Cooper Biery 0 0-0 0, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 2 0-0 6, Cameron Clovis 1 4-4 6, Cody Ells 5 1-2 11. Totals 20 11-20 57.
Reardan 10 14 7 13—44
Asotin 12 15 15 15—57
3-point goals — Soliday 2, Flaa, Sprecher, Nicholas 4, G. Ells 2.
Some movement in Washington state polls
The same six teams that were in the Associated Press Washington state high school polls last week remained the same, but there were some movement among them.
On the boys side, Pullman (12-2) moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in Class 2A, and Colfax (11-3) inched up from a tie for fifth to fourth place by itself in Class 2B.
For the girls, Colton (11-2) moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in Class 2B, Garfield-Palouse (11-4) went from No. 1 to a tie for fourth with Pomeroy (11-2), which moved up from No. 10.
Colfax (11-2) remained at No. 7 this week in Class 2B.
WRESTLINGPullman takes down Shadle Park
PULLMAN — The Pullman wrestling team registered eight victories and disposed of Shadle Park 46-33 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
Earning victories by pinfall for the Greyhounds were Evan McDougle (106), Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (145), Jeroen Smith (152), Gabriel Smith (160) and Samuel Sears (195). Zephyrus Cook won a major decision at 182 pounds, and Cotton Sears won by default at 285.
106 — Evan McDougle (P) p. Joseph Stahl V 4:35; 113 — Braeden Champion (SP) dec. Gavin McCloy 9-6; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) p. Austin Ballestrazze 3:10; 126 — Ashton Dunn (SP) p. Adrian Corrales 1:22; 132 — Tyrese Guzman (SP) p. Austin Crossler 0:00; 138 — Zach Lopez (SP) p. Maxwell Cordova 5:10; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) p. Corbin Jaurez 1:10; 152 — Jeroen Smith (P) p. Zachary Pugh 5:08; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Nathaniel Joosten 5:13; 170 — Brayden Burgener (SP) p. Matthew Rembert 0:48; 182 — Zephyrus Cook (P) maj. dec. Isaiah Johnson 11-3; 195 — Samuel Sears (P) p. Jackson Berkey 0:50; 220 — Declan Au (SP) p. Holden Chandler 2:45; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) by forfeit.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC women crack top 25
One streak came to an end, another just began.
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team entered the NAIA coaches top 25 poll, entering at No. 22.
The Warriors (16-3, 10-3 Cascade Conference) steadily have been climbing among the voters, rising to No. 26 when the poll was released two weeks ago.
But with a four-game winning streak (seven if you count games actually played), LCSC impressed voters enough to make it inside the poll.
That’s the good news.
For the first time in 34 polls, the Warrior men dropped outside of the top 25.
In fact, LCSC (15-6, 8-5) fell all the way to No. 38 with the voters after it has lost twice in the past four games (four times in six if you count the COVID-19 forfeitures at Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon).
The two teams travel to Portland, Ore., for games at Multnomah on Friday and Warner Pacific on Saturday.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC men just outside top 10
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s track and field team is just outside the top 10 in the first United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national rating index, it was announced.
The Warriors, who are the lone West region team to make it in the top 25, earned 117.91 points based on their performances at the first three meets of the season.
Senior Clayton VanDyke, who accumulated 53.17 points individually, also earned his second consecutive men’s indoor track athlete of the week thanks to his effort at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at the University of Idaho on Saturday.
VanDyke set a school record in every event he took part in. He ran automatic qualifying tmes in the 600 and 1,000, the latter of which he holds the best time in the nation this season. He topped the program record in the 600 by three second, and was a member of the fastest 1,600 relay in school history.
The team next competes in the WSU Open and Invitational from Feb. 4-5 at The Podium in Spokane.
WOMEN’S GOLFLCSC inks Colorado native
The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf staff recently announced the signing of two-sport athlete Kylee Hughes to the program. She will begin in the fall.
Hughes, a resident of Eagle, Colo., was ninth in the state in Class 4A scoring average at 78.6 as a jumnior and was named second-team All-Colorado. She was an honorable mention all-league pick in volleyball this year.
“She is a player who will come in right away and be able to contribute to our program and help us get to a new level,” Warriors coach Brady Campbell said in a news release.