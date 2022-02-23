GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville was down to just seven healthy players heading into a Class 2A district tournament first-round game Tuesday against Orofino.
Not only that, the Bulldogs found themselves in a fight into the fourth quarter.
But Grangeville was able to hang on and beat the Maniacs 45-38 to advance to Thursday’s district final.
“We were battling through injuries,” Bulldogs coach Cooper Wright said. “Orofino came out in the second half and we had to weather the storm of the run there. I think our guys did a great job battling down the stretch and getting free throws. Just a great team win overall.”
Grangeville (4-13) will take on St. Maries at 6 p.m. Thursday. If the Bulldogs win, there will be a winner-take-all game at 6 p.m. Saturday. If the Lumberjacks win, they move on to the state tournament.
The Bulldogs came out aggressive taking an 18-7 lead after the first and were up 24-9 at halftime.
However, Orofino (8-8) cut its deficit to 30-24 going to the fourth before Grangeville held on.
Miles Lefebvre led the Bulldogs with 20 points, and Sam Lindsley and Caleb Frei each had nine.
Joel Scott paced the Maniacs with 18 points. Loudan Cochran tallied nine.
OROFINO (8-8)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 1 0-0 3, Slade Sneddon 0 2-2 2, Joel Scott 6 4-4 18, Nick Graham 1 0-0 2, Reid Thomas 1 0-0 2, Loudan Cochran 3 0-0 9, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-6 38.
GRANGEVILLE (4-13)
Miles Lefebvre 7 4-8 20, Cody Klement 1 1-2 3, Sam Lindsley 3 0-0 9, Caleb Frei 4 1-2 9, Jared Lindsley 1 2-2 4, Jack Brandsford 0 0-0 0, Karl Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 45.
Orofino 7 2 13 16—38
Grangeville 18 6 6 15—45
3-point goals — Lindsley 3, Lefebvre 2, Cochran 3, Scott 2, Drobish.
Lake City 77, Lewiston 28
COEUR D’ALENE — The Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene cruised to a victory against the Bengals in a Class 5A district final.
Lake City (22-1), the top-ranked team in the latest state media poll, was able to avenge its only loss of the season, a 62-57 decision Feb. 3 at Lewiston, by racing out to a 40-13 advantage at halftime.
Nathan Hocking paced the Timberwolves with 15 points. Blake Buchanan added 14 points. Zach Johnson finished with 13 points and Deacon Kiesbuy tallied 10.
Lewiston (17-6), ranked No. 5 in the latest poll, was led by Drew Hottinger’s seven points. It was the Bengals’ worst loss of the season.
Lewiston will play at Coeur d’Alene at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the right to advance to a state play-in game Saturday.
LEWISTON (17-6)
Chanse Eke 2 0-2 5, Jace McKarcher 1 0-0 3, Dom Paulucci 0 0-0 0, Carson Way 0 2-4 2, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 0-0 2, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 5, James White 1 0-0 2, Austin Lawrence 0 2-2 2, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 2-2 7, Karson Mader 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-10 28.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (22-1)
Blake Buchanan 7 0-0 14, Reese Strawn 3 0-0 7, Justin Hill 1 1-2 3 , Miles Jones 3 0-0 6, Cason Miller 0 0-0 0, Deacon Kiesbuy 4 0-0 10, Nathan Hocking 5 3-4 15, Zach Johnson 5 3-3 13, Josiah Weaver 0 1-2 1, Kyle Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kolton Mitchell 2 3-3 8, Braden Lind 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 11-14 77.
Lewiston 5 8 11 4—28
Lake City 11 29 26 11—77
3-point goals — Kiesbuy 2, Hocking 2, Stawn, Mitchell, Eke, McKarcher, Forsman, D. Hottinger.
Timberline 57, Highland 26
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe dominated the Huskies of Craigmont to advance in the consolation bracket of the Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament.
Highland (6-13) entered the game without leading scorer Ty Hambly, who missed the game because of illness. The Huskies were not able to make up for his absence as Timberline (11-10) was able to take advantage.
“They struggled without Hambly,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “They normally rely on him for scoring, and they weren’t able to get that today. I don’t think that they got any second-chance points on us, it was just a dominant victory overall.”
Parker Brown led the Spartans with 21 points. Logan Hunter added 13.
Noah Watson paced Highland with 16 points.
Timberline plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at the loser of today’s Kendrick-Deary district final.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-13)
Gage Crow 1 0-0 3, Owen Case 0 0-1 0, Noah Watson 6 1-1 16, Ty Goeckner 2 1-1 5, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, H. Click 0-1 0, W Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-4 26.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-11)
Parker Brown 8 2-3 21, Micah Nelson 2 1-2 5, Logan Hunter 5 2-4 13, Jaron Christopherson 3 0-0 6, Rylan West 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 0 2-2 2, Gavin Christopherson 2 4-4 8, Tim Short 1 0-0 2, Cody Bird 0 0-0 0 Totals 21 11-15 57.
Highland 3 5 10 8—26
Timberline 18 9 20 10—47
3-point goals — Watson 3, Crow, Brown 3, Hunter.
Cascade 58, Salmon River 36
CAMBRIDGE — The Ramblers (12-10) advanced in the Class 1A Division II district tournament with a victory against the Savages of Riggins.
Salmon River concludes its season at 5-16.
No other information was available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLSeveral named to all-state tournament team
Three from the area swept the top awards in Class 1A Division I as the all-state tournament teams were announced.
The tournament teams were made solely by IdahoSports.com.
Lapwai’s Jordan McCormack-Marks was named tournament MVP in Class 1A Division I after averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in leading the Wildcats to their 11th state title. Grace Sobotta was named the defensive MVP after averaging 4.7 steals and one block per game. Prairie’s Ali Rehder was named the sixth man award winner after averaging 8.7 points per game.
The Pirates’ Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff, along with Lapwai’s Lauren Gould, were named to the first team. Lapwai’s Sayq’is Greene and Prairie’s Josie Remacle were second-team honorees, and the Wildcats’ Samara Smith was an honorable mention pick.
In Class 1A Division II, Deary’s Araya Wood and Kendrick’s Erin Morgan made the first team. The Mustangs’ Kenadie Kirk was on the second team, and the Tigers’ Drew Stacy was an honorable mention selection.
In Class 2A, Grangeville’s Camden Barger and Bailey Vanderwall each were named to the first team.
MEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho’s Smith named player of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior guard Rashad Smith was named the Big Sky’s men’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Smith, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound transfer from Grand Canyon, averaged 20 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 80 percent from the field in victories against Montana and Eastern Washington. He was 8-for-8 from 3-point range and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line.
Smith is third on the team at 10.2 points per game and second in rebounds at 5.4. He is the first Idaho player since Brayon Blake on Jan. 22, 2018, to earn the honor.
The Vandals next play at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento State.