GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville girls’ soccer team completed a season sweep of Bonners Ferry on Friday, as the duo of Naomi Connolley and Mia Rioux combined to score all of the Bulldogs’ goals in a 3-1 Intermountain League victory against the Badgers.
“After we scored our goals, we locked down our defensive half of the field to maintain the lead,” Bulldogs coach Suzanne Acton said. “Our obvious stars, Naomi Connolley and Mia Rioux, played amazing games, and Taylor Bransford really stood out with her hustle from offense to defense as a center (midfielder).
Connolley got Grangeville (6-2-1, 5-1-1) on the board first off an assist from Rioux just more than 10 minutes into the game. However, Bonners Ferry (3-5-1, 3-5) tied it at 1 on a goal by Anna Bliss.
However, Rioux put the Bulldogs in front for good in the 11th minute on an assist from Bella Dame. Connolley finished off the scoring in the 25th minute with an unassisted goal.
Talia Brown finished with eight saves for Grangeville.
“She really has a commanding presence in goal,” Acton said.
The Bulldogs next will play the winner of the Timberlake-Priest River game Monday in a district semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Fields at Real Life in Post Falls. The winner of that semifinal game will gain a berth to the state tournament, which will be Oct. 22-24 at Fields at Real Life in Post Falls.
Bonners Ferry 1 0—1
Grangeville 3 0—3
Grangeville — Naomi Connolley (Mia Rioux), 9th.
Bonners Ferry — Anna Bliss, 9th.
Grangeville — Rioux (Bella Dame), 11th.
Grangeville — Connolley, 25th.
Shots — n/a.
Saves — Grangeville: Talia Brown 8; Bonners Ferry — n/a.
VOLLEYBALLSavages win in four
RIGGINS, Idaho — Salmon River didn’t have much trouble in a Long Pin Conference match against Cascade, beating the Ramblers 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22.
No other information was available at press time.
The Savages next will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Council.
HIGH SCHOOLSWIAA extends coaching window
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced its executive board voted to expand the current open coaching window from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19, the organization announced in a news release.
In a vote taken Thursday, the board expanded the window an extra 19 days because many schools in the state still are unable to practice because of conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The extension does not allow scrimmages between schools but does allow for intra-team scrimmages to take place.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDJensen, Atkin named all-decade MVPs
Ariel Jensen and Sam Atkin were named the MVPs on all-decade track and field teams at Lewis-Clark State, the school announced.
Jensen won women’s MVP honors for a career from 2014-18 culminating in her third-place 800-meter finish in the NAIA Outdoor Championships. She still holds eight school records.
Other women named to the all-decade team were Madi Carson, Kaytlyn Coleman, Rachel Cundy and Chelsey Leighton.
Atkin was tabbed men’s MVP, honoring a career from 2014-18 in which he claimed four national outdoor titles — two at 3,000 meters and two at 5,000. He also was the Warriors’ MVP for the all-decade team in cross country and is an LCSC assistant coach.
Other members of the men’s all-decade team are Tyler Blakeley, Dave Marks, Cole Olsen and Clayton VanDyke.
Fan voting for the golf all-decade team begins Monday on Facebook and Twitter.