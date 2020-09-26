BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Naomi Connolley had a goal and an assist as the Grangeville High girls’ soccer team scored two goals in the first half and cruised to a 3-1 nonleague victory Friday against Bonners Ferry.
The Bulldogs (2-2-1) also got first-half goals from Elizabeth McGeorge and Taylor Bransford, while Bella Dame and Mia Rioux finished with assists.
“The ladies played their best game yet this season, with great connecting passes, ball control and communication,”Grangeville coach Suzanne Acton said. “Our defense really locked everything down.”
The Badgers (3-2-1) got their lone goal in the first half.
Talia Brown finished with five saves for Grangeville.
A full box score was unavailable at press time.
The Bulldogs next play at noon today at Timberlake.
VOLLEYBALLTigers top Timberline
WEIPPE — Visiting Kendrick defeated Timberline of Weippe 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in Whitepine League Division II play late Thursday.
Hailey Taylor notched eight kills for the Tigers, and Rose Stewart had seven. Harley Heimgartner made a team-high 10 digs.
JV — Timberline def. Weippe
BOYS’ SOCCERBonners Ferry 9, Grangeville 0
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The Badgers (5-0-1) tallied four first-half goals, then poured it on in the second half by scoring five times in a nonleague win against the Bulldogs (1-3-1).
No other information was available at press time.
Grangeville next plays at 2 p.m. today at Timberlake.
CROSS COUNTRYAnderson, Sellers win
TROY — Clara Anderson of Logos and Carson Sellers of Timberline claimed individual titles and Logos nabbed both team crowns in the four-team Troy Invitational late Thursday.
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 15, Deary 55, Prairie 81, Potlatch 81.
Top placers — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 21:03; 2. Alyssa Blum, Log, 21:33; 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 21:57; 4. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 23:28; 5. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 23:34; 6. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 23:39; 7. Halee Bohman, Troy, 23:40; 8, Josephine Wyrick, Log, 23:41; 9. Lauren Carr, Tim, 24:26; 10. Claire Fletcher, Dea, 24:27.
BOYS
Team scores — Logos 20, Potlatch 71, Timberline 83, Troy 92, Prairie 111.
Top placers — 1. Carson Sellers, Tim, 17:02; 2. Jase Elmore, Log, 17:27; 3. Alex Blum, Log, 17:36; 4. Preston Amerman, CV, 17:50; 5. Theo Sentz, Log, 18:36; 6. Jasper Whitling, Log, 19:04.16; 7. Wyatt Haynes, Log, 19:04.58; 8. John Crawford, Log, 19:31; 9. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 19:54; 10. Mikey Jenko, Ken, 20:05.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYBush, Atkin voted All-Decade MVPs for LCSC
Sophie Bush and Sam Atkin were named MVPs of the Lewis-Clark State women’s and men’s cross country All-Decade teams, it was announced.
Voting was done via Facebook and Twitter.
Other members of the women’s team included Emily Adams, Rachel Cundy, Nicole Dillavou and Kelsey Klettke. Also up for nomination were Ariel Jensen, Katrina Nolan and Alyssa Ropavy.
Other members of the men’s team included Chase Barrow, Dave Marks, Cole Olsen and Jimmy Oribo. Also up for nomination were Hayden Randall, Nolan Ryan and Clayton VanDyke.
Next up is the All-Decade volleyball team. Voting begins on Facebook and Twitter on Monday.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU earns team academic award
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Washington State women’s soccer team earned the team Academic Award from the United Soccer Coaches for 2019-20 academic year. A total of 889 college teams (333 men, 556 women) earned the honor, including 172 schools who had their men’s and women’s programs among the recipients.
Last season, the Cougs finished the year with a 3.25 grade-point average.