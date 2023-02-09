GRANGEVILLE — Host Grangeville fielded four double-digit scorers and tamed the Kellogg Tigers 52-35 in a Class 2A district girls basketball final Wednesday to clinch its sixth consecutive title and state berth.
It was a hotly contested game in which each team fouled out two players and a total of 65 free throw attempts were recorded.
Caryss Barger and Abbie Frei each put up 11 points and 11 rebounds for Grangeville (15-8), while Madalyn Green led all scorers with 14 points and Adri Anderson added another 11.
The Bulldogs will return to action in state tournament play next week at Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School.
KELLOGG (9-13)
M. Jerome 5 5-8 15, D. Schilleref 2 1-2 5, E. Coe 3 3-10 9, A. Karst 1 0-3 2, M. Cheney 2 0-0 4, M. Groth 0 0-0 0, D. Henrickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-23 35.
GRANGEVILLE (15-8)
Caryss Barger 4 3-5 11, Adri Anderson 0 1-2 1, Abbie Frei 2 5-6 11, Madalyn Green 6 2-10 14, Natalie Long 0 2-4 2, Mattie Thacker 1 0-0 2, Addisyn Vanderwall 1 9-15 11, McKenna York 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 22-42 52.
Kellogg 7 12 6 10—35
Grangeville 10 16 10 16—52
3-point goals — Frei 2.
Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 25
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs outscored the Lions of Spangle 30-9 in the second half of a Washington Class 2B district tournament semifinal-round game at West Valley High School.
Brynn McGaughy had 21 points to pace Colfax (22-0), the top-ranked 2B team in the state in the final media poll. Jaisha Gibb contributed 17 more.
Sadie Pierce and Sasha Vaughn each finished with eight points for Upper Columbia Academy (8-9).
Colfax will play Liberty of Spangle in the district final at 5 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY-SPANGLE (8-9)
Sadie Pierce 3 0-0 8, Tatum Durbin 0 0-0 0, Katie Bunn 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Linden Peterson 1 0-0 2, Sasha Vaughn 2 4-6 8, Madilyn Larson 0 0-0 0, Megan Christensen 0 0-0 0, Sidney Folkenberg 2 0-0 4, Mia Pierce 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 4-6 25.
COLFAX (22-0)
Jaisha Gibb 7 0-0 17, Makiah Zorb 1 0-0 2, Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, Hailey Demler 3 1-1 7, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 0 0-0 0, Brynn McGaughy 9 3-4 21, Harper Booth 2 0-0 4, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-5 61.
UCA 5 11 7 2—25
Colfax 15 16 15 15—61
3-point goals — S. Pierce 2, M. Pierce, Gibb 3.
Orofino 44, St. Maries 33
OROFINO — Grace Beardin headed things up with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a Class 2A district tournament elimination game victory for Orofino against St. Maries.
Jaelyn Miller provided another seven points and five steals for the Maniacs (7-12), while Stacie Mitchell led St. Maries (10-12) with 14 points.
Orofino play at Kellogg with a state berth at stake at 6 p.m. today.
ST. MARIES (10-12)
Berkli McGreal 4 1-2 11, Kara Sexton 1 0-0 2, Taci Watkins 0 0-0 0, Stacie Mitchell 6 2-3 14, Sami Sindt 2 0-2 6, Kayla Jansen 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-7 33.
OROFINO (7-12)
Kristen McCarthy 1 2-2 4, Rachel Province 0 1-2 1, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 9 6-9 26, Emma Province 1 0-0 2, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jaelyn Miller 3 1-3 7. Totals 16 10-16 44.
St. Maries 3 7 5 18—33
Orofino 8 10 16 10—44
3-point goals — McGreal 2, Sindt 2, Beardin 2.
Kamiah 48, Troy 28
In Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School, Kamiah reached double-digit point totals, holding Troy to single digits in all four quarters en route to victory.
Karlee Skinner hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals for the Kubs (15-7), all of those coming in the second quarter at an ideal time to help her team establish scoreboard separation. Laney Landmark was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points, while Dericka Morgan put up a team-high 10 for Troy (8-16).
The Trojans’ season concluded with the defeat, while the Kubs will play Prairie of Cottonwood at 6 p.m. today at the same site for the district’s second state berth.
TROY (8-16)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 2-2 2, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 3 1-2 8, Laura House 1 0-0 2, Bethany Phillis 2 0-0 4, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 10, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-4 28.
KAMIAH (16-6)
Emma Krogh 2 0-0 4, Laney Landmark 6 1-2 13, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 2 0-0 5, Mariah Porter 3 1-2 9, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 9, Logan Landmark 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Schoening 0 1-4 1, Kaidence Roadifer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 48.
Troy 9 6 4 9—28
Kamiah 12 12 10 14—48
3-point goals — Morgan 2, Hawley, Skinner 3, Porter 2, Hunt, Lo. Landmark.
Colton 69, Liberty Christian 39
COLTON — The Wildcats used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to put away the Patriots of Richland in the first round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament.
Kyndra Stout hit six 3-pointers and tallied 20 points for Colton (20-1), the second-ranked 1B team in the state per the final media poll of the season. Grace Kuhle had 18 points and Holly Heitstuman finished with 16.
Ali Bush paced Liberty Christian (12-8) with 19 points.
The Wildcats next play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Sunnyside Christian in the semifinal round.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-8)
Savannah Armijo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Reed 3 0-2 7, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 1 0-0 2, Ali Bush 9 0-2 19, Catherine Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Calista Davis 3 1-6 7. Totals 18 1-10 39.
COLTON (20-1)
Grace Kuhle 6 4-4 18, Holly Heitstuman 6 1-2 16, Rori Weber 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 20, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-0 2, Clair Moehrle 4 0-0 8, Sidni Whitcomb 2 1-1 5. Totals 26 6-7 69.
Liberty Christian 13 10 4 12—39
Colton 19 17 19 14—69
3-point goals — Reed, Bush, Stout 6, Heitstuman 3, Kuhle 2.
Yakama Nation Tribal 49, Pomeroy 38
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Delivering what Pomeroy coach Tai Bye called “the best we have played all season,” the Pirates hung close with Yakama Nation Tribal through three quarters of play, but could not keep it up in the fourth in suffering a Class 1B district tournament opening-round defeat.
Julia George of Yakama Nation Tribal (18-3) was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points.
Jillian Herres led Pomeroy (8-7) with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Kendall Dixon made eight points and 10 rebounds, and Haliee Brewer racked up 14 boards and five steals.
The Pirates play at DeSales at 6 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL (18-3)
Kaydence Visaya 0 0-0 0, Amber Onepennee 2 0-1 4, Lucretia Andy 0 0-0 0, Ayana Sampson 0 1-1 1, Julia George 5 1-3 15, Freida Buck 3 0-0 7, Evelena Oats 0 0-0 0, Gwen Dawes 5 2-2 13, Kalani Soliman 0 0-0 0, Beth Scabbyrobe 3 4-6 10. Totals 18 8-13 49.
POMEROY (8-7)
Jillian Herres 5 0-0 12, Chase Caruso 1 2-2 5, Kiersten Bartles 2 0-0 6, Haliee Brewer 0 0-4 0, Kendall Dixon 4 0-0 8, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 2 0-1 4, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-7 38.
Yakama Nation Tribal 15 14 10 10—49
Pomeroy 12 13 11 2—38
3-point goals — George 4, Buck, Dawes, Caruso, Gilbert, Bartels 2.
Sunnyside Christian 35, Garfield-Palouse 20
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Visiting Garfield-Palouse grew stronger with each quarter, but it was too little too late in a Washington Class 1B district tournament opening-round defeat.
Kennedy Cook had two 3-point goals and provided half the Pirates’ total with 10 points, while Kara Blomgren scored another four and made a team-high seven rebounds for Gar-Pal (6-11).
Violet Bosma of Sunnyside Christian (17-4) was the game’s high-scorer with 13 points.
The Vikings next play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Liberty Christian in an elimination game.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-11)
Kennedy Cook 4 0-0 10, Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 4, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kyra Brantner 1 0-3 2, Elena Flansburg 0 1-2 1, Kinsley Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 1-5 20.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (17-4)
Violet Bosma 6 0-2 13, Taylor Andringa 4 0-2 9, Breya Faber 2 4-6 9, Hailey Van Wieringen 1 0-2 2, Devan Harrington 0 2-2 2, Sadie Alseth 0 0-0 0, Victoria Velazquez 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-12 35.
Garfield-Palouse 3 4 5 8—20
Sunnyside Christian 10 9 8 8—35
3-point goals — Cook 2, Laughary, Bosma, Andringa, Faber.
BOYS BASKETBALLKendrick 52, Timberline 50
WEIPPE — The Kendrick Tigers built a healthy lead against Timberline of Weippe and narrowly withstood a late Spartan rally, clinching the Whitepine League Division II regular-season title in the process.
Kendrick (14-2, 10-0) was up 45-31 through three quarters before being outscored 19-7 by Timberline (8-9, 5-5) in the fourth.
The Tigers’ Jagger Hewett was the game’s high-scorer with 20 points, while Nathan Tweit added 15 and Ty Koepp scored another 11.
The Spartans were lifted by 19 points from Gavin Christopherson and 18 from Parker Brown, who missed a 3-point attempt just before the final buzzer that would have swung the game in their favor.
KENDRICK (14-2, 10-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 8 0-0 20, Nathan Tweit 5 4-4 15, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 1-2 11. Totals 20 5-6 52.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (8-9, 5-5)
Parker Brown 7 0-0 18, Jude Nelson 1 0-0 2, Saimone Tuikolovatu 2 0-0 5, Gavin Christopherson 8 1-1 19, Logan Hunter 3 0-2 6, Rylan West 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 1-3 50.
Kendrick 16 18 11 7—52
Timberline 12 9 10 19—50
3-point goals — Hewett 4, Tweit, Koepp 2, Brown 4, Christopherson 2, Tuikolovatu.
Lewiston 74, Lakeland 54
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Lewiston got eight players on the board and three in double figures as the Bengals steadily outplayed Lakeland of Rathdrum in Inland Empire League competition.
James White, who has signed to play football at Idaho, had 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Lewiston (13-6, 5-4), and Carson Way added another 15. Collin Cameron scored a team-high 12 for the Hawks (3-14, 1-5).
A complete box score was not available.
LEWISTON (13-6, 5-4)
Way 15, Knewbow 0, Bramlet 9, Aldridge 3, Mader 7, White 17, Bensching 3, Hottinger 14, Arlint 0, Lawrence 6.
LAKELAND (3-14, 1-5)
Nowell 4, Cameron 12, Ryan 6, Tebbe 0, Rothrock 0, Loutzenhiser 2, Hocking 20, Hensley 2, Anderson 3, Locke 5.
Lewiston 30 18 11 15—74
Lakeland 22 12 7 13—54
Northwest Christian 67, Colfax 55
SPOKANE VALLEY — After leading by 10 points through the opening half, Colfax lost the momentum and fell before a major upsurge by Northwest Christian of Colbert in a Class 1B district tournament semifinal at West Valley High School.
The Bulldogs (17-5) were up 17-16 through the first quarter and 36-26 at intermission, but were outscored 20-5 in a disastrous third quarter that saw the tables turn in favor of the Crusaders (19-3).
Seth Lustig (16 points), J.P. Wigen (15) and Adrik Jenkin (14) led the way for Colfax, while Nate Clark of Northwest Christian topped all scorers with 21.
The Bulldogs return to action at 3:30 p.m. today facing St. George’s of Spokane at the same site.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (19-3)
Nate Clark 9 1-2 21, Avi West 3 8-9 14, Asher West 6 2-2 15, Emmitt McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Joseph Spuler 0 0-0 0, Ben Slade 7 0-0 15, Titus Spuler 1 0-3 2. Totals 26 11-16 67.
COLFAX (17-5)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-2 0, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-0 14, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 1 0-1 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 3-4 16, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 1-2 1, J.P Wigen 6 3-3 15, Jaxon Wick 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 7-12 55.
Northwest Christian 16 10 20 21—67
Colfax 17 19 5 14—55
3-point goals — Clark 2, As. West, Slade, Jenkin 4, Wick 2, Gray, Lustig.
Moscow-Coeur d’Alene postponed
MOSCOW — The scheduled Inland Empire League boys basketball game between Moscow and Coeur d’Alene was postponed for unknown reasons.
A make-up date was not available at press time.
WRESTLINGPost Falls 60, Lewiston 22
POST FALLS — The Bengals picked up four individual victories in a team Class 5A Inland Empire League loss to the host Trojans.
Frank Staab (120), Hoyt Hvass (126), Brenden Thill (182) and Robert Storm (285) all picked up wins for Lewiston. Thill and Storm each earned pins.
98 — Jared Wallace (PF) dec. Joely Slyter 4-1; 106 — Rider Seguine (PF) pinned Brandon Sutton 0:51; 113 — Geoff Brooks (PF) pinned Kadynce Scott 0:38; 120 — Frank Staab (Lewiston) by forfeit; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) maj. dec. Zack Campbell 9-1; 132 — Tyson Barnhart (PF) pinned Zander Johnson 3:58; 138 — Tanner Piper (PF) pinned Alex Norton 2:30; 145 — Trey Smith (PF) pinned Gabriel Ruth 4:36; 152 — Seth Martin (PF) pinned Gunnar Whitlock 2:18; 160 — John Rudebaugh (PF) maj. dec. Cole Lockart 9-1. 170 — Jose Laguna (PF) tech fall Asa McClure 19-4; 182 — Brenden Thill (Lewiston) pinned Kyden Martin 1:12. 195 — Gentry Smith (PF) pinned Brian Wignall 0:24; 220 — Trevor Miller (PF) pinned Benicio Avila 0:32; 285 — Robert Storm (Lewiston) pinned Matt Ludwig 1:43.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFIdaho’s Newman earns weekly honor
FARMINGTON, Utah. — Idaho sophomore Kyndall Newman was named the Big Sky Conference’s women’s golfer of the week, it was announced.
Newman shot a 4-under-par 212 to finish in fourth place Tuesday at the Falcon Florida Classic at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. In the two-day, three-round event, she finished with 13 birdies and topped her career-best by five shots.
The Vandals next compete Feb. 27-28 at the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC remains in top 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team remained in the top 10 of the NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (22-2, 17-1 Cascade), who had a 19-game winning streak snapped Jan. 28 at Eastern Oregon, slipped one spot from No. 9 to No. 10.
The final poll of the season will be released Feb. 22.
LCSC is second in the NAIA in field-goal percentage defense (.324) and eighth in blocked shots per game (4.4).
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. Friday at Southern Oregon.