GRANGEVILLE — Ten Grangeville players got on the board as the Bulldogs hammered the visiting Orofino Maniacs 57-20 to clinch a Class 2A district girls basketball title Thursday and book their fifth consecutive berth to the state tournament.
Bailey Vanderwall had an exceptionally complete performance for Grangeville (17-3), finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Camden Barger added 10 points, six boards, six assists and five steals of her own, and Adalei LeFebvre scored 10.
The Bulldogs held Orofino (9-11) to single-digit points in all four quarters, ending the Maniacs’ season. Grace Beardin was the top Orofino scorer with nine points, collecting an additional six rebounds and four steals.
“All-in-all, we played them better than we did last time,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “The score didn’t reflect it, but we worked on full-court pressure and were able to advance the ball more times ... The girls certainly displayed fight and a never-give-up attitude, and I’m proud of them.”
Grangeville, which will have the No. 1 seed at the state tournament, begins play at noon next Thursday at Kuna High School.
“We’re just really excited,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “This is going to be a great state tournament.”
OROFINO (9-11)
Grace Beardin 4 1-1 9, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Miley Zenner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 2 0-0 4, Livia Johnson 0 0-2 0, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 1-2 5. Totals 9 2-5 20.
GRANGEVILLE (17-3)
Camden Barger 3 0-0 7, Macy Smith 2 1-2 5, Talia Brown 0 1-2 1, Cameran Green 5 0-0 10, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 6 0-0 12, Abbie Frei 2 0-0 4, Mattie Thacker 2 0-0 4, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 5 0-2 10, Madalyn Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 2-6 57.
Orofino 3 2 6 9—20
Grangeville 17 18 19 3—57
3-point goal — Barger.
Colfax 67, Upper Columbia Academy 24
SPOKANE — In a Washington Class 2B district tournament second-round contest, top-seeded Colfax burst out of the gates with 25 first-quarter points and held Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle to single-digit totals in all four quarters en route to a victory at West Valley High School.
Asher Cai led the way with six 3-point goals and 26 points on the night, while Brynn McGaughy registered 14 and Hailey Demler added 10 more for the Bulldogs (16-1). Genevieve Harbour scored a team-high nine for UCA (5-5).
Colfax returns to West Valley to face Reardan in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE (5-5)
Sadie Pierce 0 0-0 0, Yve Ellis 3 0-1 7, Sidney Folkenberg 1 2-2 4, Sasha Vaughan 0 0-2 0, Madi Larson 1 0-0 2, Genevieve Harbour 4 0-0 9, Ashley Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-5 24.
COLFAX (16-1)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 7, Hailey Demler 5 0-0 10, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 10 0-0 26, Brynn McGaughy 6 2-2 14, Olivia Andrus 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Paige Claassen 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 2-4 67.
Upper Columbia Academy 8 4 6 6—24
Colfax 25 19 21 2—67
3-point goals — Ellis, Harbour, Cai 6, Gibb.
Deary 39, Nezperce 31
DEARY — After a loss to Kendrick, the Deary Mustangs bounced back against the Nezperce Nighthawks.
Kenadie Kirk led the way for the Mustangs (13-5) in scoring as well as on the glass, recording a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Deary (12-10) was led in scoring by Jillian Lux, who recorded eight points off three field goals and a 2-for-2 effort from the free-throw line.
“We had a rough game against Kendrick last night,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “It was a championship game and it was intense. It was tough to come out against another team that was ready to play. I think the girls gave a huge effort, and it was a tough defensive effort out there — you can see that by each team scoring two points in the third. But it was a good effort by both teams and I’m really proud of these girls.”
Deary will advance to a state play-in game against Clark Fork at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene.
NEZPERCE (12-10)
Grace Tiegs 1 2-3 5, Jillian Lux 3 2-2 8, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 5, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Brianna Branson 3 0-0 7, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs1 0-0 2, Mia Horton 0 0-1 0, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Sophie Husted 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-6 31.
DEARY (13-5)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 2-8 6, Kenadie Kirk 4 7-10 15, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 4 3-6 11, Triniti Wood 1 4-6 7, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 16-30 39.
Nezperce 6 9 2 14—31
Deary 8 11 2 18—39
3-point goals — Branson, Duuck, Tiegs, T. Wood.
BOYS BASKETBALLColfax 68, Reardan 53
SPOKANE — The Colfax Bulldogs took down the Reardan Indians in a second-round Washington Class 2B district tournament game at West Valley High School.
“I was just happy to get the win in the playoffs,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin, whose team moved to 16-3. “Everyone stepped up and it was a total team effort. We’re excited to get this win in the playoffs and hopefully we can get the gold.”
John Lustig led the scoring effort for the Bulldogs with 28 points off 11 field goals, three of them from behind the arc.
For Reardan (11-10), Cody Stereacher provided a team-high 20 points off six field goals and eight made free throws.
Colfax advances to face Davenport in the semifinal round Feb. 15 at West Valley.
REARDAN (11-10)
Cohen Little 0 0-0 0, Owee Handley 2 0-0 4, Logan Flaa 3 1-2 9, Jakari Singleton 4 0-0 8, Rysen Soliday 1 6-7 8, Abe Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tristo McCrea 1 2-2 4, Kayden Fourbear 0 0-0 0, Cody Stereacher 6 8-9 20. Totals 17 16-20 53.
COLFAX (16-3)
Damian Demler 6 0-0 16, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 2-2 10, John Lustig 11 3-3 28, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchris 1 1-2 3, JP Wigen 2 2-2 6. Totals 25 8-9 68.
Reardan 16 13 4 20—53
Colfax 21 17 20 10—68
3-point goals — Demler 4, J. Lustig 3, S. Lustig 2, Gray, Flaa 2.
Clearwater Valley 41, Genesee 37
GENESEE — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia pulled out the win over Genesee in a Whitepine League matchup.
Clearwater Valley (7-11, 4-9) was led in scoring by Edoardo Miconi, who recorded 11 points on five field goals and one free throw made.
Landon Schlieper was also a standout performer of the game, registering nine points and “seven or eight assists,” in coach Bryson Shira’s estimation.
Genesee (4-12, 2-11) was led in scoring by Jack Johnson, who recorded 13 points off six field goals including one 3-pointer.
“Genesee fought hard against us,” said Shira. “They made a good comeback. We were up by 12 or 14 and we were about to runaway with it and they came back. It was their senior night and they came back and fought hard. They should be proud they played a good game. Our guys, they did a good job passing the ball around and getting really good shots.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-11, 4-9)
Landon Schlieper 3 2-3 9, Nakiyah Anderson 1 1-2 3, Austin Curtis 1 0-0 3, Laton Schlieper 1 1-1 3, Edoardo Miconi 5 1-2 11, Damieon Fox 3 0-0 9, Casrson Schilling 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 5-8 41.
GENESEE (4-13, 2-12)
Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 3 1-1 9, Jackson Zenner 0 0-2 0, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 1-1 3, Jacob Krick 1 0-1 2, Jack Johnson 6 0-0 13, Derek Burt 3 3-4 10 . Totals 14 5-9 37.
Clearwater Valley 9 15 11 6—41
Genesee 4 10 15 8—37
3-point goals — Fox 3, Lan. Schlieper, Curtis, Schilling, Meyer 2, Burt, Johnson.
Potlatch 49, Deary 26
POTLATCH — On senior night at Potlatch, the Loggers made a 19-2 statement in the opening quarter en route to a nonleague victory against Deary.
Seniors Dominic Brown (14 points), Everett Lovell (six), Patrick McManus (five) and Logan Whitney were playing the final regular-season home game of their high school careers. Jaxon Vowels totaled another 10 points for Potlatch (12-7).
In the first quarter, the Loggers went 9-for-15 from the field while holding the Mustangs (7-10) to 1-for-11. Kalab Rickard was the top Deary scorer for the night with nine points.
DEARY (7-10)
Laithan Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 4 1-1 9, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 2-2 4, Gus Rickert 3 1-3 7, Dale Fletcher 0 2-2 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 8-10 26.
POTLATCH (12-6)
Dominic Brown 6 0-0 14, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 4 0-0 8, Everett Lovell 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Vowels 4 1-2 10, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 6, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-2 49.
Deary 2 5 8 11—26
Potlatch 19 14 13 3—49
3-point goals — Brown 2, Lovell 2, Howard 2, McManus, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Salmon River 53, Meadows Valley 28
RIGGINS — The Savages used a 22-6 run in the fourth quarter to break away from the Mountaineers in a Long Pin Conference game.
Garret Shepherd led Salmon River (5-13, 3-8) with 19 points. Tyrus Swift chipped in 18 points and Gabe Zavala finished with 12.
Koby Rivas had 16 points to pace Meadows Valley (2-15, 1-9).
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS (2-15, 1-9)
Joseph Padgett 0 0-0 0, Cason Priddy 0 0-0 0, Anthony Larrea 3 0-0 6, Dylan Gwinn 0 0-0 0, Dylan Jernigan 3 0-0 6, Cody Padgett 0 0-0 0, Koby Rivas 6 4-5 16. Totals 12 4-5 28.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (5-13, 3-8)
Levi Cereghino 2 0-0 4, Garret Shepherd 8 2-2 19, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 5 1-3 12, Tyrus Swift 8 1-1 18. Totals 23 4-6 53.
Meadows Valley 6 4 12 6—28
Salmon River 6 13 12 22—53
3-point goals — Shepherd, Zavala, Swift.
Troy 57, Highland 50
TROY — Troy managed to pull out a closely fought victory against the Huskies of Craigmont in a game originally scheduled for Feb. 8.
“It was a really good win for us,” said Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom. “It was senior night and it was a good way to celebrate our three seniors to get a win on our home court. It was a hard fought game.”
The game was a competitive affair that featured one twenty-point scorer from each team. Ty Hamby had 24 points for Highland (6-10) off 10 field goals, three of them coming from behind the arc.
For Troy (3-16), Noah Johnson had 25 points on 12 field goals and one made free throw.
In a game in which the number of possessions was critical, Chandler Blazzard contributed with 11 total rebounds for the Trojans.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-10)
Ty Hambly 10 1-3 24, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 7 0-0 15, Ty Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 0 2-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-5 50.
TROY (3-16)
Eli Stoner 4 2-2 10, Joseph Bendel 4 0-0 8, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 12 1-7 25, Chandler Blazzard 0 1-3 1, Boden Demeerleer 1 1-3 3, Samuel Stoner 0 1-2 1, Brody Patrick 1 3-5 5, Dominic Holden 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 11-24 57.
Highland 7 11 23 9—50
Troy 11 9 16 21—57
3-point goals — Hambly 3, Case, Watson.
JV — Troy def. Highland.
Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 46
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Trent Gwinn of Pomeroy surpassed 1,000 career points with a 23-point outing in opening-round Class 1B district play to against Sunnyside Christian, but his team fell after starting strong.
“This is an amazing accomplishment, considering we only played eight games last year and he missed four games this year with a broken wrist,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said of Gwinn reaching the milestone.
The Pirates (12-8) were ahead 20-14 through the opening quarter, only for the Knights (15-5) to outscore them in each of the remaining three periods en route to victory.
“Free-throw shooting and turnovers did us in tonight,” said Wolf, whose team went 5-for-20 (25 percent) from the line and turned the ball over 23 times. “When we got shots, we were successful, shooting 17-for-36 from the field and 7-for-12 on 3s. We just didn’t get enough shots up tonight.”
Pomeroy hosts Yakama Nation Tribal at 6 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
POMEROY (12-8)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-2 3, Trent Gwinn 8 3-9 23, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 3, Brody Magill 1 0-0 2, Oliver Severs 1 0-2 2, Jayden Slusser 1 0-0 3, Trevin Kimble 4 2-6 11, Trace Roberts 1 0-1 2, Richie Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-20 46.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (15-5)
VanWieringen 8 0-0 18, DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Jech 5 0-0 14, Bosma 0 2-6 2, Smeenk 2 0-0 4, Roedel 1 1-2 3, Wagenaar 8 3-4 19. Totals 24 6-12 60.
Pomeroy 20 5 12 9—46
Sunnyside Christian 14 15 19 12—60
3-point goals — Gwinn 4, Fruh, Slusser, Kimble, Jech 4, VanWieringen 2.
Liberty 68, Asotin 50
SPOKANE — Preston Overberg put up 19 points for Asotin, but the Panthers fell to Liberty of Spangle in Class 2B district quarterfinal play at West Valley High School.
Asotin (10-11) fell into a 14-4 hole in the opening quarter and held its own thereafter. The Lancers (15-2) advance to the semifinal round, while the Panthers face Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
A complete box score was not available.
Liberty 14 19 15 20—68
Asotin 4 15 15 16—50
HONORSSchools win IHSAA academic award
The girls basketball team from Grangeville and the boys basketball team from Kendrick were honored with the Idaho High School Activities Association winter academic state championship in their respective classifications, it was announced.
The award is presented to the varsity team in each classification that achieves the highest cumulative grade-point average.
Grangeville earned the honor in Class 2A for a GPA of 3.935. Kendrick won the award in Class 1A Division II for a GPA of 3.762.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC adds three to women’s team
The Lewis-Clark State women’s track and field team announced the additions of Kielie Green, Grace Osborne and Emma Harless to the team in the fall.
Green, of Eugene, Ore., has personal bests of 31 feet in the shot put and 111-2 in the javelin for Winston Churchill High School. A team captain, she also competed in soccer and basketball.
Osborne, from Grants Pass, Ore., has a personal-best time of 13.64 seconds in the 100 along with throws of 35-1 in the shot put and 113-0 in the discus for Grants Pass High School. She has won at the state meet and was a Class 6A athlete of the year.
Harless placed 10th in the high jump for Post Falls High School in the Class 5A state tournament. She has personal bests of 14.07 in the 100, 28.59 in the 200 and 5-0 in the high jump.