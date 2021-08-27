GENESEE — Isabelle Monk notched 15 kills as Genesee opened its volleyball season with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai on Thursday.
Monk was “kind of hitting the ball all over the place,” according to coach Pete Crowley. Meanwhile, Mia Scharnhorst “served fantastic,” racking up five aces.
“We’re kind of working on building the new team,” Crowley said. “I’m impressed with the varsity debuts of four or five different players, and also the elders that are coming back led us well too.”
Kendrick tops Highland
CRAIGMONT — After dropping the third set Kendrick kept its composure and defeated Highland 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Erin Morgan and Hailey Taylor notched 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for the Tigers. Harley Heimgartner led in digs with 30.
JV — Kendrick def Highland.
Loggers serve up a win
POTLATCH — Potlatch converted 92 percent of its serves in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Kamiah.
Senior Olivia Wise had 10 aces and served 20-for-21.
“She was serving lasers,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We’re a very experienced group and we played like that.”
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch.
Grangeville drops debut
GRANGEVILLE — McCall-Donnelly topped Grangeville 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 in a nonleague season debut for the Bulldogs.
“McCall is a really skilled team, and we played really well with them,” Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said. “All the games were close. I thought the blocking on both sides was great. ... The games went long and they were really good even though we ended up losing all three.”
Middle blocker Bailey Vanderwall had seven blocks for the Bulldogs, while outside hitter Macy Smith put down six kills.
“I thought they played really well for their first game,” Anderson said. “Excited about what’s to come.”
JV — McCall-Donnelly def. Grangeville 24-26, 25-19, 15-10.
Moscow bows in three
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow of the Class 4A ranks stepped up in class for a season-opening nonleague match against Class 5A Lake City, which prevailed 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Morgan Claus and Makayla Gilkey collected seven kills apiece for the Bears. Sammie Unger contributed 18 assists and Ellie Gray had seven digs.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow 25-11, 25-21, 15-12.
Bengals bested by Hawks
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston was defeated 2-0 in a two-set match by Lakeland of Rathdrum.
No other information was available.
CV-Logos postponed
MOSCOW — A match between Clearwater Valley and Logos was postponed because of unspecified illness. It will be rescheduled later.
BOYS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 2, Lewiston 1
COEUR d’ALENE — Isaac Fritts scored on an assist from Alex Reyes in the 80th minute as Coeur d’Alene edged Lewiston a Class 5A Inland Empire League match.
Alex Reyes gave Coeur d’Alene (0-2-0, 0-2-0) a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 68th minute.
The Bengals fell to 0-2-0 overall and in league.
Lewiston 0 1—1
Coeur d’Alene 0 2—2
Shots — Lewiston 8, Coeur d’Alene 24.
Saves — Lewiston 12, Coeur d’Alene 2.
Lake City 6, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — Moscow spent much of the game playing defense and dropped a nonleague decision to Lake City.
The Bears got outshot 26-6.
GIRLS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 2, Lewiston 0
Lewiston dropped its second game in a row to start its season, bowing to Class 5A Inland Empire League opponent Coeur d’Alene.
Each team tallied seven shots in the first half, but the Vikings outshot the Bengals 23-8 in the second.
“I was pleased with their performance in the first half,” Bengals coach Richard Gayler said. “Their effort really picked up following their loss to Lake City on Tuesday.”
No box score was available.
Lake City 2, Moscow 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Moscow got outshot 27-3 in a loss to Lake City in a nonleague game.
All of the Bears’ shots were attempted by Angela Lassen, and goalkeeper Makai Rauch notched 12 saves.
“We played with determination and grit,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “Our defensive line held strong and worked together to push the ball forward.”
Shots — Lake City 27, Moscow 3.
Saves — Moscow 12, Lake City 1.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC men’s, women’s teams in top 15
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams each cracked the top 15 of the NAIA preseason poll, it was announced.
The Warrior men came in at No. 6, up two spots from their eighth-place finish at last season’s national meet. The women are at No. 11, also up two spots from their finished at Nationals.
“We are excited about starting the season this high as I think it says a lot about the general respect that other coaches and raters give our program and credit to our history,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release.
The two teams each return every runner who competed at last season’s national meet.
The teams begin their season Sept. 3 at the Northwest Clash in Cheney, Wash.