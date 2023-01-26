GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs earned their first victory of the boys basketball season Wednesday, posting a 51-41 nonleague win against the Colton Wildcats.
“Felt really good for the guys,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “I know they were all excited after the game.”
Genesee (1-14) was led by Teak Wareham with 12 points. Derek Burt added 10.
Grant Wolf (14), Matt Reisenauer (13) and Angus Jordan (10) finished in double figures for Colton (3-11) who hit 10 from beyond the arc in the game.
COLTON (3-11)
Angus Jordan 4 0-0 10, Grant Wolf 5 0-0 14, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Dan Bell 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matt Reisenauer 4 1-2 13. Totals 15 1-2 41.
GENESEE (1-14)
Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Teak Wareham 5 2-5 12, Derek Burt 4 2-4 10, Derek Zenner 4 0-0 9, Sam Stewart 2 3-4 7, Seth Vestal 3 0-0 8, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-13 51.
Colton 8 14 9 10—41
Genesee 12 6 18 15—51
3-point goals — Wolf 4, Reisenauer 4, Jordan 2, Vestal 2, Schwartz, Zenner.
JV — Genesee 29, Colton 15
Pullman 79, Othello 41
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds used a 25-6 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Huskies for a nonleague win.
Pullman (15-0), the top-ranked team in the latest Washington Class 2A state media poll shot 58% from the field and bounced back after its lowest scoring output of the season Tuesday.
Jaedyn Brown led the Greyhounds with 26 points with Champ Powaukee adding 19. Dane Sykes (14) and Tanner Barbour (12) also had double-digit nights.
Ashton Pruneda had 15 to lead Othello (7-9). Josh Tovar added 14.
OTHELLO (7-9)
Collin Simmons 0 0-0 0, Josh Tovar 6 0-0 14, Abraham Segura 0 0-0 0, Sonny Asu 1 0-2 2, Adriel Deleon 1 0-0 2, Michael Vallejo 0 0-0 0, Ashton Pruneda 5 2-2 15, Cristian Martinez 0 0-0 0, Maddox Martinez 0 0-0 0, TJ Murdock 0 0-0 0, Julian Alegria 3 2-2 8. Totals 16 4-6 41.
PULLMAN (15-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 6-7 26, Tanner Barbour 5 0-0 12, Lucian Pendry 0 1-2 1, Austin Hunt 2 1-2 5, Dane Sykes 6 2-2 14, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-1 0, Champ Powaukee 6 4-6 19, Alex Bickelhaupt 1 0-0 2, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 14-19 79.
Othello 16 6 15 4—41
Pullman 17 25 19 18—79
3-point goals — Pruneda 3, Tovar 2, Brown 4, Powaukee 3, Barbour 2.
Kendrick 67, Potlatch 53
MOSCOW — The Tigers had a strong night from the field in a nonleague win against the Loggers at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said the University of Idaho reached out to him to see if he was interested in playing at the Vandals’ home court.
“Ourselves and our players will remember that for the rest of our lives,” Silflow said. “Kids were pretty wide-eyed.”
The Tigers did not let the venue overwhelm them, shooting better than 60% from the floor.
Nathan Tweit led Kendrick (12-1) with 23 points, with Hunter Taylor pitching in 17.
Potlatch (11-8) jumped out to a 16-9 first-quarter lead, but could not match the hot shooting of the Tigers.
Jaxon Vowels led the Loggers with 19 points. Everett Lovell added 13 points and Jack Clark had 12.
POTLATCH (11-8)
Chase Lovell 3 2-3 9, Jack Clark 4 3-4 12, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 2-2 13, Jaxon Vowels 7 1-2 19, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 53.
KENDRICK (12-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 3 0-0 6, Jagger Hewett 2 2-3 7, Nathan Tweit 9 1-1 23, Wyatt Cook 1 0-1 2, Hunter Taylor 7 0-0 17, Mason Kimberling 3 0-0 6, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 3-5 67.
Potlatch 16 10 14 13—53
Kendrick 9 18 17 23—67
3-point goals — Vowels 4, E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell, Clark, Tweit 4, Taylor 3, Hewett.
JV — Kendrick 54, Potlatch 46
Timberline 44, Clearwater Valley 39
KOOSKIA — Logan Hunter had 18 points for the Spartans of Weippe in a nonleague win against a Rams team that hit 11 3s.
“Proud of our guys, playing without Parker Brown,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “Logan stepped up really big, just a really good team effort overall.”
Jude Nelson added seven and Saimone Tuikolovatu finished with six for Timberline (6-7).
Matthew Louwien hit five 3-pointers for his 15 poitns to lead Clearwater Valley of Kooskia (4-11).
The Rams hit 11 of their 13 field goals from behind the arc.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (6-7)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 2 0-0 5, Jude Nelson 3 1-2 7, Saimone Tuikolovatu 2 1-2 6, Gavin Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Logan Hunter 7 4-5 18. Totals 18 6-9 44.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-11)
Myatt Osborn 2 0-0 6, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 15, Joseph Raff 2 0-0 4, Josh Gardner 1 0-0 3, Landon Schlieper 3 0-0 9, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 2-2 39.
Timberline 10 17 10 7—44
Clearwater Valley 10 12 8 9—39
3-point goals — West, Tuikolovatu, Louwien 5, Schlieper 3, Osborn 2, Gardner.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 86, Genesee 24
LAPWAI — The Wildcats celebrated senior night with a Whitepine League Division I win against the Bulldogs.
Lauren Gould, the lone senior, was honored before the game and led Lapwai (19-1, 12-0) with 23 points.
Qubilah Mitchell finished with 13 points, Skylin Parrish had 12 and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added 11 for the Wildcats.
Audrey Barber led Genesee (11-9, 7-6) with six points.
GENESEE (11-9, 7-6)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Monica Seubert 2 0-0 4, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 3 0-2 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Chloe Grieser 1 0-0 3, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 5, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 0-2 24.
LAPWAI (19-1, 12-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 1-2 11. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 6, Amasone George 3 0-0 6, Skylin Parrish 5 0-0 12, Andraeana Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 8 2-2 23, Jayden Leighton 4 0-0 8, Taya Yearout 0 2-2 2, Qubilah Mitchell 6 1-2 13, Madden Bisbee 1 1-2 3. Totals 34 7-10 86.
Genesee 8 3 8 5—24
Lapwai 22 23 24 17—86
3-point goals — Leseman, Monk, Grieser, Meyer, Gould 5, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish 2.
JV — Genesee def. Lapwai.
Othello 63, Pullman 42
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds saw 11 players score but fell in a nonleague contest to the Huskies.
Sehra Singh hit three 3s and finished with 13 points for Pullman (4-11).
Othello (10-7) was led by Briana Andrede with 17 points. Annabee Coronado added 16 and Riley Furman finished with 11.
OTHELLO (10-7)
Rubi Mundragon 1 0-0 2, Briana Andrede 7 0-0 17, Annabee Coronado 7 0-0 16, Ruby Trinidad 2 0-0 4, Kadee Valdez 0 0-0 0, Persayis Garza 1 0-0 2, Riley Furman 4 0-0 11, Emi Pruneda 4 0-0 8, Mia Cantu 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 0-0 63.
PULLMAN (4-11)
Meg Limburg 1 0-0 2, Jennabee Harris 1 3-4 5, Sophie Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Lillian Cobos 1 2-2 4, Marissa Carper 3 0-0 6, Suhailey Reyes 1 0-0 2, Sehra Singh 5 0-0 13, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2, Audrey Smith 1 0-0 3, Bri Rasmussen 0 1-2 1, Lynnsey Biorn 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-8 42.
Othello 12 18 14 19—63
Pullman 8 10 6 18—42
3-point goals — Andrede 3, Furman 3, Coronado 2, Cantu, Singh 3, Smith.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGPullman 48, Shadle Park 36
SPOKANE — The Pullman wrestling team had all of its victories by pinfall in a 48-36 victory against Shadle Park of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual match.
Wins for the Greyhounds, who won the league title a week ago and finished undefeated in the GSL for the second consecutive season, included Talmage Cordova (120), Evan McDougle (126), Austin Crossler (132), Aydin Peltier (138), Quentin Ikuse (152), Merreck Emerson (182), Holden Chandler (220) and Cotton Sears (285).
“The boys really wanted to go undefeated this season and they fought hard for it,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said.
106 — Lucas Horner (SP) pinned Dominic Luna 0:50; 113 — Braeden Champion (SP) pinned Brigham Cordova 1:54; 120 — Talmage Cordova (P) pinned Jayce Rodriguez 0:54; 126 — Evan McDougle (P) pinned Payton Kenagy 4:36; 132 — Austin Crossler (P) pinned Jason Gallegos 0:58; 138 — Aydin Peltier (P) pinned Kannon Cravens 1:57; 145 — Corbin Jaurez (SP) pinned Marshall Emerson 1:18; 152 — Quentin Ikuse (P) pinned Bosston Brown 0:13; 160 — Zachary Pugh (SP) pinned Cullen Billings 3:47; 170 — Brayden Burgener (SP) pinned Matthew Rembert 0:33; 182 — Merreck Emerson (P) pinned Charley Tonasket 0:37; 195 — Jackson Berkey (SP) by forfeit; 220 — Holden Chandler (P) pinned Nathan McDermott 0:48; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) pinned Sam Picicci 0:47.
Moscow splits tri-match
MOSCOW — The Moscow wrestling team had three wrestlers win twice as the Bears split a pair of dual matches.
Moscow fell 48-28 to Priest River but beat Grangeville 42-36. The Bulldogs also fell to the Spartans 48-42.
The Bears’ Jason Swam (126) and Sam Young (132) won each of their two matches by pinfall. Paul Dixon pinned his opponent at 195 in the Priest River match, then won by default against Grangeville.
Kaden Schaff (98), Becket Bowen (106), Kadence Beck (113), TJ Fetters (160), Parker Farmer (170) and Michael Bowen (182) each won their two matches for the Bulldogs. Fetters won his two matches by fall. Beck, Farmer and Michael Bowen each won one match by pin.
Priest River 48, Moscow 28
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Bayden Lamanna (PR) by forfeit; 120 — Colm McLaimtaig (PR) pinned Skyla Zimmerman 3:54; 126 — Jason Swam (M) pinned Collin Magers 3:29; 132 — Sam Young (M) maj. dec. Garrett Reynolds 11-1; 138 — Caeden McLaimtaig (PR) pinned Logan Tompkins 0:59; 145 — Charles Bennett (PR) pinned Cameron Vogl 1:00; 152 — James Greene (M) by forfeit; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (M) pinned Logan Troumbley 0:29; 170 — Dalton Brown (PR) by forfeit; 182 — Hunter Rose (PR) by forfeit; 195 — Paul Dixon (M) pinned Gunnar Eversole 1:41; 220 — Matyus McLain (PR) by forfeit; 285 — Caleb Grow (PR) by forfeit.
Moscow 42, Grangeville 36
98 — Kaden Schaff (G) by forfeit; 106 — Becket Bowen (G) by forfeit; 113 — Kadence Beck (G) by forfeit; 120 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) pinned Holli Schumacher 2:28; 126 — Jason Swam (M) pinned Ashton Whitesides 1:58; 132 — Sam Young (M) pinned Morgan Pack 0:25; 138 — Logan Tompkins (M) by forfeit; 145 — Cameron Vogl (M) pinned Lucas Wren 3:14; 152 — Diego Deaton (M) pinned Patrick Bowen 1:20; 160 — TJ Fetters (G) pinned Erik Gulbrandsen 3:37; 170 — Parker Farmer (G) by forfeit; 182 — Michael Bowen (G) by forfeit; 195 — Paul Dixon (M) by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Double forfeit.
Priest River 48, Grangeville 42
98 — Kaden Schaff (G) by forfeit; 106 — Becket Bowen (G) by forfeit; 113 — Kadence Beck (G) pinned Bayden Lamanna 1:54; 120 — Colm McLaimtaig (PR) pinned Holli Schumacher 0:32; 126 — Collin Magers (PR) pinned Ashton Whitesides 1:24; 132 — Garrett Reynolds (PR) pinned Morgan Pack 0:25; 138 — Caeden McLaimtaig (PR) by forfeit; 145 — Charles Bennett (PR) pinned Lucas Wren 3:28; 152 — Patrick Bowen (G) by forfeit; 160 — TJ Fetters (G) pinned Logan Troumbley 0:14; 170 — Parker Farmer (G) pinned Dalton Brown 5:35; 182 — Michael Bowen (G) pinned Gunnar Eversole 1:24; 195 — Gunnar Eversole (PR) by forfeit; 220 — Matyus McLain (PR) by forfeit; 285 — Caleb Grow (PR) by forfeit.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC moves up a spot in poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team moved up one spot in the latest NAIA coaches top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (18-1, 13-0 Cascade) moved from No. 10 to No. 9. LCSC currently is on an 18-game winning streak, the fourth-longest in program history.
The Warriors next play at 4 p.m. Pacific on Friday at College of Idaho.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC adds another to roster
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Luke West to the roster this fall.
West, out of Coeur d’Alene High School, set school records for low individual scoring average for a season (73.3) and top individual single-round score (65). He helped the Vikings win the Class 5A district tournament three consecutive times and a third-place finish at the state tournament.
“An elite high school player in the state of Idaho for his class, Luke brings competitive experience to our team,” coach Zach Anderson said in a news release.
NEWSFormer LCSC baseball players named coaches in A’s farm system
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics announced the additions of former Lewis-Clark State players Cooper Goldby and Gunnar Buhner to the staff of the teams’ rookie-league summer affiliate, the Dominican Athletics.
Goldby is set to be the manager and Buhner will be one of the hitting coaches.
Goldby played for the Warriors in 2016-17 and earned All-NAIA West honors with a .320 batting average in 36 games. The catcher was drafted by Oakland in the 35th round of the 2017 draft. The Yuba City, Calif., native played three seasons in the Athletics farm system.
Buhner, the son of former Mariner star Jay Buhner, played alongside Goldby in his two years at second base for Lewis-Clark State. In 96 games, he had .278 average with 10 home runs and 74 RBI. The Issaquah, Wash., native last played independent ball for the Ogden Raptors in 2022, collecting 10 hits in 30 plate appearances.