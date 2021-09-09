MOSCOW — Isabelle Monk racked up 20 kills as longtime power Genesee fended off a strong challenge from winless Logos to win a Whitepine League Division I volleyball match 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-4 on Wednesday.
Lucie Ranisate tallied 15 kills for the Bulldogs (7-3, 5-1), and Makenzie Stout had 21 digs and 27 assists.
Genesee was missing two starters to health issues and was taxed after two matches the previous night. Bulldogs coach Pete Crowley said his team “was anything but sharp” in the first four sets but “remembered who we are” in the fifth.
Among the stat leaders for Logos (0-4) were Grace Ann VanderPloeg with nine kills, three blocks and five digs; Ellie Brouwer with nine digs; Lucy Spencer with seven kills; and Ameera Wilson with five kills.
The match, originally scheduled for today, was moved because of official availability issues.
JV — Logos def. Genesee 2-0.
Deary puts away Nezperce
DEARY — Trinity Johnston tallied four kills and two blocks as Deary swept Nezperce 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Dantae Workman contributed three aces and as many kills for the Mustangs (3-2, 2-1), who pleased coach Brooke Swanson with their teamwork but were also provided some learning opportunities.
The match, originally scheduled for today, was moved because of official availability issues.
Lewiston-Sandpoint postponed
Lewiston’s match against Sandpoint, which originally scheduled for 7 p.m. and then moved to 6 p.m. today, has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs’ program. It will be made up.
SJB tops Mountaineers
COTTONWOOD — Jade Prigge served 12 consecutive points, including five aces, as St. John Bosco swept Meadows Valley 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 in a nonleague match.
Patriots freshman Raylie Warren served 10 points in a row, including three aces.
Bosco coach Jamie Johnson described the contest as “mostly a serving game.”
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERLewiston 6, Post Falls 1
POST FALLS — A bit of a lineup change fueled the Lewiston Bengals to four second-half goals in an easy Class 5A Inland Empire League win against the Post Falls Trojans.
“It was something we were trying to do,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “It allowed us to free up a lot of players, get into the attacking third a lot more and create some chances.”
Naomi Kessler finished with three goals, while Zoie Kessinger had two goals and an assist for the Bengals (3-3, 2-3), who scored three goals on corner kicks. Lilly Samuels opened the scoring for Lewiston, and Madi Arlint had four assists.
Kaylee Moate had the only goal for Post Falls (0-5-1, 0-3).
The Bengals next play at 4 p.m. Friday at Clarkston.
Lewiston 2 4—6
Post Falls 1 0—1
Lewiston — Lilly Samuels (Madi Arlint), 7th.
Post Falls — Kaylee Moate.
Lewiston — Naomi Kessler (Zoie Kessinger), 26th.
Lewiston — Kessinger (Arlint), 45th.
Lewiston — Kessler, 48th.
Lewiston — Kessinger (Arlint), 56th.
Lewiston — Kessler (Arlint), 78th.
Shots — Lewiston 26, Post Falls 9.
Coeur d’Alene 2, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears absorbed a nonleague loss to Coeur d’Alene.
Bears goalkeeper Gracie Beck made five saves.
“The Bears’ defense held strong, pushing the ball up the side and creating shooting opportunities, Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “They are seeing the connections and creating space to play. When the team keeps the play simple, it’s hard to take the ball from them.”
No other details were available.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYNezperce meet scrubbed
NEZPERCE — A cross country meet scheduled for today at Nezperce has been shelved because of coronavirus issues. It has yet to be rescheduled.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho 3, Hawaii 2
MOSCOW — Sophomore midfielder Margo Schoesler scored in the 70th minute to put the Idaho Vandals ahead to stay in a nonconference win against the Rainbow Wahine at the Kibbie Dome.
The teams traded goals throughout until Schoesler converted midway through the second half.
Idaho (4-1) also got goals from sophomore forwards Jadyn Hanks and Maddy Lasher. It was Lasher’s third goal in as many games.
Hawaii (0-4-1) got goals from Keci Sumida and Krista Peterson. The Rainbow Wahine had a 12-8 edge in shots and a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox had four saves, while Lauren Marquez finished with four stops.
The Vandals next play at noon Saturday at Nevada.
Hawaii 1 1—2
Idaho 2 1—3
Idaho — Jadyn Hanks (Maddie Haas, Maddy Lasher), 2nd.
Hawaii — Keci Sumida (Morgan Meza), 9th.
Idaho — Lasher (Taylor Brust), 26th.
Hawaii — Krista Peterson, 49th.
Idaho — Margo Schoesler, 70th.
Shots — Hawaii 12, Idaho 8. Saves — Hawaii: Lauren Marquez 4. Idaho: Avrie Fox 4.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU announces nonconference schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team revealed its nonconference schedule, with the Cougars beefing up on its nononference competition.
WSU, which advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 30 seasons lat year, will play four teams that also played in the field of 68 in the spring and six teams with a NET ranking inside the top 100.
The Cougars will play exhibition games on Oct. 24 (Saint Martin’s) and Nov. 5 (Northwest Nazarene) before opening the season Nov. 9 at Beasley Coliseum against San Jose State. WSU also will play in the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena against Idaho on No. 21 before competing in a holiday tournament in Nassau, Bahamas.
December will see WSU compete against three West Coast Conference teams (San Francisco, Gonzaga, BYU) before beginning the Pac-12 season.
The conference hasn’t officially announced its schedule yet.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Oct. 24 — Saint Martin’s#, TBA; Nov. 5 — Northwest Nazarene#, TBA; 9 — San Jose State, TBA: 12 — Northern Arizona, TBA; 21 — at Idaho, TBA; 25 — Miami (Fla.)+, TBA; 27 — NC State+, TBA; Dec. 2 — San Francisco, TBA; 4 — at UC Davis, TBA; 8 — at Gonzaga, TBA; 12 — Boise State, TBA; 18 — at BYU, TBA
# — exhibition
+ — Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, Nassau, Bahamas