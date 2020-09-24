The Genesee Joint School District decided to postpone its Whitepine League Division I varsity football game Friday against Lapwai because of a positive coronavirus test result among the coachiing staff late last week.
The game, which was set to kick off at 7 p.m., has not been rescheduled as of press time.
It’s the second game in the past five days the Bulldogs have had to postpone because of the result. On Saturday, the school postponed its home Whitepine League Division I game against Clearwater Valley. That game already had been postponed once, on Friday, but it was because of poor air quality issues.
In a letter sent to parents and staff Saturday, secondary principal and athletic director Kelly Caldwell said he received a call early in the morning from the coach saying he had been tested Sept. 15 as part of a weekly routine at his current employer.
The name of the coach who tested positive is being withheld because of privacy laws.
It is the second known coronavirus case involving high school athletics in the area. On Sept. 11, it was revealed a Grangeville football player tested positive for COVID-19. Grangeville played its first game since the result Friday, falling 30-0 at McCall-Donnelly.
Lewiston freshman game canceled
The Lewiston High School freshman football team’s game scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Bengal Field against Sandpoint has been called off by school officials as they look into a potential case of COVID-19 among the players, Lewiston superintendent Bob Donaldson confirmed Wednesday.
Donaldson said the decision was made out of caution — it’s not yet certain whether the student-athlete has in fact contracted the virus.
No decisions have been made beyond the freshman team because Lewiston’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams have been split up into smaller groups since practice began in August.
GIRLS SOCCERGrangeville 3, Lewiston JV 2
GRANGEVILLE — Naomi Connolley had three first-half goals to lead the Bulldogs to a home nonleague victory late Tuesday against the Bengals’ junior varsity team.
Mia Rioux assisted on all of the goals for Grangeville, and Jordan Click organized the defense well, according to coach Suzanne Acton.
Lewiston scored its goals in the second half with 13:40 and 3:10 left, respectively.
A full box score was unavailable at press time.
The Bulldogs next play at 2 p.m. Friday at Bonners Ferry.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC signs Lewiston athlete
The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff announced the signing of Lewiston High School’s Madigan Kelly for the 2021-22 season. She will compete as a hurdler.
Kelly has personal-best times of 15.75 in the 100 meter hurdles and 48.14 in the 300 hurdles. She was an All-State performer in 2019 as a sophomore.
“Coach (Keith) Stuffle at LHS has done a great job in helping her develop,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing with what he has started with her as a coach.”