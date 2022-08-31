GENESEE — Host Genesee posted back-to-back straight-set victories against Logos of Moscow and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to get the best of a Whitepine League Division I volleyball tri-match on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (6-2) overcame the Knights 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, then swept the Rams 25-12, 25-22, 25-14. In the event’s other contest, Logos bested Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-20, 25-10.

Tags

Recommended for you