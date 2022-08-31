GENESEE — Host Genesee posted back-to-back straight-set victories against Logos of Moscow and Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to get the best of a Whitepine League Division I volleyball tri-match on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (6-2) overcame the Knights 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, then swept the Rams 25-12, 25-22, 25-14. In the event’s other contest, Logos bested Clearwater Valley 25-15, 25-20, 25-10.
Makenzie Stout led the Genesee effort with a total of 17 kills, 17 aces and 44 assists while going 71-of-72 at the service line for the day. Teammate Shelby Hansen had 11 kills, 13 aces and six blocks, and Mia Scharnhorst managed 28 digs.
“They’re playing hard, and they have a lot of heart and lots to learn,” coach Jim Becker said of Logos, which moved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league with the CV win. “Lots of things to work on from tonight’s performance. I’m proud of them.”
Bengals battle past Bulldogs
SANDPOINT — Seniors Katy Wessels and Madi Thompson combined for 25 kills as Lewiston went the distance with Sandpoint before prevailing 21-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Maddi Jackson had 22 assists and 12 digs for the Bengals (5-2). Sophomore Addi McKarcher had eight kills and three blocks.
Kubs tame Wildcats
LAPWAI — Visiting Kamiah scored its first win of the season in a Whitepine League Division I contest at Lapwai.
The Kubs prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-21, improving their record to 1-1 overall and in league.
A strong serving performance with 17 total aces, including six from Laney Landmark, was crucial to the victory.
“The first set was tight,” coach Jackie Landmark said. “We were actually behind and didn’t let that get us down.”
JV — Lapwai def. Kamiah 2-1.
Bears topped by Timberwolves
MOSCOW — Visiting Lake City dealt Moscow a 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 Inland Empire League defeat.
Morgan Claus led the Bears (4-4, 0-3) with 18 kills and 25 digs, while Taylor Broenneke served a team-high six aces.
“It was actually a really great match,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “Our team played some unbelievable defense and was able to chip away and put balls down sometimes to keep the game close.”
JV — Lake City def. Moscow 2-1
Nighthawks soar past Huskies
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks used strong serving to win their first Whitepine League Division II game of the season, 25-17, 31-29, 25-18, against the Highland Huskies.
Darlene Mattson went 20-for-21 to lead Nezperce (1-1, 1-0) from the service line against Highland (0-2, 0-1).
Patriots prevail in five
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood pulled through in the clutch for a 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-5 Whitepine League Division II victory against visiting Timberline of Weippe.
The Patriots (2-0, 1-0) were in virtually deadlocked with their rivals for four sets before asserting themselves in the fifth for a dominant finish. Sarah Waters had 13 kills for St. John Bosco, while Julia Wassmuth made 18 assists and Noelle Chmelik hit five aces.
“Timberline, they’re good,” SJB coach Jamie Johnson said. “They’ve improved a lot since last year. That was good, for the girls to have to step it up.”
Maniacs make winning start
OROFINO — In their season debut, the Orofino Maniacs battled to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-23 Central Idaho League win against visiting Priest River.
Grace Beardin had a team-high eight kills for Orofino, while Livia Johnson provided 25 assists.
“We had a little too many errors, but the girls hung in there and showed they were not going to give up,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said.
JV — Orofino def. Priest River 25-11, 25-16
C — Orofino def. Priest River 25-16, 24-26, 15-13
Eagles elude Thunder
PULLMAN — The Pullman Christian Eagles opened their league schedule with a 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-4 win against Kootenai Thunder Sports Incorporated.
Annie Goetze had eight aces and seven digs for Pullman Christian (1-1, 1-0), while Anna Fitzgerald added 10 kills and seven digs.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCEROrofino 5, Priest River 2
OROFINO — Connor Potratz bookended a Class 2A Central Idaho League victory for Orofino with goals in the first and last minutes of play against visiting Priest River.
Ethan Potratz assisted Connor’s first goal, while Caleb Potratz notched the team’s second. The Maniacs (1-0-1, 1-0) went ahead 3-0 within 20 minutes of play before giving up two goals to the Spartans to tighten things up by halftime. Joel Sneddon, benefiting from Jorge Santos-Lopez’s second assist of the game, scored in the 72nd minute to create renewed scoreboard space before Connor Potratz slammed the door down the stretch.
Priest River 2 0—2
Orofino 3 2—5
Orofino — Connor Potratz (Ethan Potratz), 1st.
Orofino — Caleb Potratz, 4th.
Orofino — Luke Robinson (Jorge Santos-Lopez), 18th.
Priest River — Tyler Engelson, 27th.
Priest River — Engelson, 35th.
Orofino — Joel Sneddon (Santos-Lopez), 72nd.
Orofino — Connor Potratz, 80th.
Shots — Orofino 15, Priest River 5. Saves — Orofino: Garett Sanders 3, Priest River: Luke Butler 10.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLGar-Pal game moved
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse’s first varsity football game in four years has been moved up a day because of a shortage of available officials.
The Vikings, who originally were scheduled to play at St. John-Endicott LaCrosse at 7 p.m. Friday, now will play the game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYWSU adds four coaches to staff
PULLMAN — The Washington State cross country and track coaching staff has announced the additions of Derick Hinch, Laura Harmon, Gabriel Mvumvure and Emma Wren to the staff.
Hinch, who will be an associate track coach, spent the past three seasons an assistant for Cornell track.
Harmon, who will work with the women’s cross country runners and track distance program, most recently was the head coach for cross country and track at Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore.
Mvumvure, who represented Zimbabwe at the Olympics in Rio in 2016, will coach sprints and hurdles in the men’s and women’s track programs, as he did the past three years at Brown University.
Wren, who will be an assistant for the cross country and track teams, was an All-American in the 1,500 at NCAA Division II Adams State in 2021. She also was an assistant there the past two seasons.