PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse girls basketball team had problems hitting field goals early, but made up for it with offensive rebounds and forcing Liberty Christian of Richland into numerous turnovers in winning a Washington Class 2B district tournament first-round game 55-18 on Wednesday.
“We couldn’t hit any shots but got a lot of offensive rebounds. We forced them into a lot of turnovers and we used our defense to spur our offense,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said.
The Vikings (15-4), who are ranked No. 4 in this week’s state media poll, had 37 offensive rebounds and forced 36 turnovers. Garfield-Palouse, which held leads of 12-0, 28-4 and 45-8 at the quarter breaks, finished with 26 steals.
Kenzi Pederson paced the Vikings with 25 points, 19 rebounds and seven steals. Kara Blomgren and Madi Cloninger each finished with 11 points, and Maci Brantner chipped in 13 rebounds and six steals.
Calista Davis finished with seven points for Liberty Christian (2-15).
Garfield-Palouse hosts Pomeroy in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (2-15)
Savannah Armijo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Reed 2 0-0 6, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 0 3-4 3, Catherine Lindsay 1 0-0 2, Emilee Lorraine 0 0-0 0, Calista Davis 3 1-2 7, Lexi Whitmore 0 0-0 0, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-6 18.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (15-4)
Kara Blomgren 4 0-0 11, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 2, Madi Cloninger 3 2-2 11, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 1 1-2 3, Maci Brantner 1 1-2 3, Kenzi Pedersen 8 7-8 25, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-14 55.
Liberty Christian 0 4 4 10—18
Garfield-Palouse 12 16 17 10—55
3-point goals — Reed 2, Blomgren 3, Cloninger 3, Pedersen 2.
Colton 76, Yakama Tribal 41
COLTON — Lola Baerlocher and Maggie Meyer combined for 49 points for the Wildcats in a Washington Class 1B district tournament first-round victory against the Eagles.
Baerlocher led the way with 26 points for Colton (17-2) and had seven 3-pointers.
Meyer hit five 3s and finished with 23 points. Kyndra Stout chipped in 12.
“The atmosphere was outstanding tonight,” coach Clark Vining said. “The gym was loud and it definitely had a playoff feel tonight.”
Colton will host Oakesdale in a semifinal-round game at 6 p.m. Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL NATION-TOPPENISH (11-6)
G’mewinn Mills 8 5-11 21, Kadence Visaya 0 0-0 0, Lucretia Andy 0 0-0 0, Jolela Onepenne-Billy 0 0-0 0, Julia George 2 0-1 5, Megan Lucei 1 0-0 2, Gwendolyn Dawes 3 4-8 11, Angela Goudy 0 0-0 0, Frieda Buck 1 0-0 2, Bethalin Scabby Robe 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-20 41.
COLTON (17-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 9 0-0 23, Mary Pluid 4 0-0 8, Kyndra Stout 4 0-0 12, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 9 1-1 26, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Leah Musson 1 0-2 2. Totals 29 1-3 76.
Yakama Tribal 10 8 12 11—41
Colton 22 11 30 13—76
3-point goals — George, Dawes, Baerlocher 7, Meyer 5, Stout 4, H. Heitstuman.
Pomeroy 29, Sunnyside Christian 26
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Pirates fought hard through a defensive battle with the Knights to win a Washington Class 1B district tournament first-round game.
The two defenses came to play as both teams combined for a total of 17 points in the second and third quarters.
Keely Maves led the way for Pomeroy (13-5) with 18 points. Maves also had eight rebounds.
“I am so proud of how my girls responded after a tough, emotional week,” coach Tai Bye said. “They came out with something to prove tonight and led themselves to a win tonight.”
Haylie Wolters led Sunnyside Christian (11-8) with 13 points.
POMEROY (13-5)
Jillian Herres 3 1-5 7, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Keely Maves 5 6-8 18, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-13 30.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (11-8)
Violet Brosma 1 0-0 2, Kelli Candenoza 1 1-4 4, Devan Harrington 0 0-0 0, Breya Faber 1 0-0 2, Ella Alseth 1 0-0 3, Taylor Andringa 1 0-0 2, Victoria Valesquez 0 0-0 0, Haylie Wolters 5 3-3 13. Totals 10 4-7 26.
Pomeroy 10 3 5 12—29
Sunnyside Christian 9 5 4 8—26
3-point goals — Maves 2, Caruso, Candenoza, Alseth.
Clarkston 60, Rogers 23
SPOKANE — The visiting Bantams outscored the Pirates 47-14 in the first half of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory that was a make-up game from earlier this season.
Erica Pickett had a game-high 12 points for Clarkston (12-6, 7-2), which held leads of 24-6 after the first quarter and 56-19 at the end of the third. Eloise Teasley finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Bantams were 22-of-50 (44 percent) inside the 3-point line.
Sydney Vining paced Rogers (2-16, 2-7) with eight points.
CLARKSTON (12-6, 7-2)
Erika Pickett 4 4-6 12, Maggie Ogden 3 3-5 9, Alyssa Whittle 3 0-0 6, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 1-2 1, Kendall Wallace 3 2-2 9, Alahondra Perez 2 0-0 4, Eloise Teasley 4 1-2 9, Lexi Villavicencio 2 2-2 6, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 4, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-19 60.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (2-16, 2-7)
Ajan Garza 2 0-0 4, Jalaya Brown 2 0-0 4, Sydney Vining 3 2-3 8, Kamryn Jennings 0 2-2 2, Oveyonna Ivy 0 0-0 0, Angelica Cue 0 0-0 0, Ayla Neher 1 0-0 3, Addisyn Hilker 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-5 23.
Clarkston 24 23 9 4—60
Rogers 6 8 5 4—23
3-point goals — Wallace, Neher.
New entrant into this week’s Washington state poll
While there was minimal movement mostly in this week’s Washington state media basketball polls, there was one area team who is making its first appearance of the season.
Clarkston’s boys enter the Class 2A poll this week at No. 10. The Bantams (12-6) haven’t been ranked all season, but have been receiving votes.
Pullman (17-2) remains at No. 4 in Class 2A and figures to stay there, unless it loses, after the Greyhounds beat Clarkston 64-53 on Tuesday.
Colfax’s boys team remains No. 4 in Class 2B with a 15-3 mark, and the girls team moved up a spot from No. 7 to No. 6, sporting a 15-3 record heading into the district tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALLLewiston 68, Lakeland 48
The Bengals were a bit out of sync in the second quarter, allowing the visiting Hawks to get back into an Inland Empire League game. But Lewiston was able to right itself early in the third quarter and cruised past Lakeland.
“We put them at the free-throw line way too much in the second quarter and couldn’t get any flow,” Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said. “In the third quarter, we were a lot better at being aggressive, hitting the boards. The kids did a great job of doing all the little things you ask from them.”
Drew Hottinger finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Lewiston (14-5), which was 18-for-20 (90 percent) at the line and committed just eight turnovers while getting eight steals.
Bryce Henry finished with 16 points and Scotty Hocking added 11 for the Hawks (8-8), who turned the ball over 16 times.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (8-8)
Collin Cameron 0 1-2 1, Jared Rings 1 0-0 2, Bryce Henry 4 6-9 16, Abe Munyer 3 2-3 8, Scotty Hocking 4 2-2 11, Jack Boettcher 0 0-0 0, Grant Roth 1 4-4 6, Josh Haug 0 0-0 0, Caysen Loutzenhiser 0 0-0 0, Alden Waddington 2 0-2 4, Tommy Pearson 0 0-0 0, Nolan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-22 48.
LEWISTON (14-5)
Chanse Eke 4 2-2 11, Jace McKarcher 3 1-1 9, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 4, Braydon Forsman 3 0-0 7, James White 3 6-7 12, Carson Way 1 3-4 5, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, Michael Wren 1 0-0 3, Drew Hottinger 4 6-6 14. Totals 22 18-20 68.
Lakeland 7 17 9 15—48
Lewiston 16 11 23 18—68
3-point goals — Henry 2, Hocking, McKarcher 2, Eke, Forsman, Lawrence, Wren.
JV — Lewiston won.
Frosh — Lewiston won.
Coeur d’Alene 83, Moscow 47
MOSCOW — The Bears struggled on the road in a loss to the Vikings in an Inland Empire League game.
“Coeur d’Alene is a very physical team and they just outplayed us tonight,” coach Josh Uhrig said. “Just throw that game away and move on.”
Jamari Simpson and Taylor Strong led Moscow (11-8, 4-2) with 10 points each.
Cam Cope led Coeur d’Alene (13-4, 6-2) with 18 points. Tugg Wellsante added 15 points and Cooper Larson scored 13.
MOSCOW (11-8, 4-2)
Bryden Brown 5 0-0 13, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 4 0-0 10, Taylor Strong 4 0-2 10, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 1-2 3, Ian Hillman 3 0-0 9, Sam Kees 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 1-4 47.
COEUR D’ALENE (13-4, 6-2)
Sam Entzi 1 0-2 2, Chandler King 4 0-0 9, Camden DeGraw 4 0-0 8, Cooper Larson 3 7-10 13, Alexander Nipp 2 0-0 4, Steven Burgess 0 0-0 0, Logan Orchard 2 0-0 6, Gunner Larson 3 2-2 8, Tugg Wellsante 6 0-0 15, Cam Cope 8 2-7 18 . Totals 33 11-21 83.
Moscow 12 9 13 13—47
Coeur d’Alene 20 17 22 24—83
3-point goals — Brown 3, Hillman 3, Simpson 2, Strong 2.
JV — Coeur d’Alene won.
C — Moscow won.
Grangeville 54, Clearwater Valley 45
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs had solid ball movement in the middle two quarters and outscored the Rams 31-18 to earn a nonleague victory.
“I thought in the second quarter we came out moved the ball well and got some good shot opportunities,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “In the third, we came out at the start and moved it well.”
Sam Lindsley had 20 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (3-13). Miles Lefebvre added 18 points and Caleb Frei finished with 12.
Landon Schlieper finished wtih 17 points for Clearwater Valley of Kooskia (6-11).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-11)
Landon Schlieper 8 1-2 17, Nakiyah Anderson 2 0-0 6, Austin Curtis 0 3-4 3, Laton Schlieper 1 5-6 8, Edoardo Miconi 4 0-2 9, Damieon Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-14 45.
GRANGEVILLE (3-13)
Miles Lefebvre 8 2-4 18, Cody Klement 1 0-0 2, Sam Lindsley 7 1-2 20, Caleb Frei 5 1-2 12, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-8 54.
Clearwater Valley 11 11 7 16—45
Grangeville 11 18 13 12—54
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Lat. Schlieper, Miconi, S. Lindsley 5, Frei.
JV — Grangeville def. Clearwater Valley (half).
Timberline 43, Mullan 37
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe started slow, but slowly started to pick things up and outlasted the Tigers in a nonleague game.
“We struggled in the first half and they were tired,” said Timberline coach Jason Hunter of his team, who has played games on three consecutive days. “We had a hard time getting started. We had a gut check at halftime, and we came out started clawing back.
“I think Mullan ran out of energy while our kids stepped it up.”
Parker Brown led the Spartans (9-9) with 22 points.
Luke Trogden and Stephen Petit paced Mullan (4-10), who held a double-digit lead in the second half, with 13 points each.
“I was proud of their intensity, fighting back from a double-digit deficit.”
MULLAN (4-10)
Luke Trogden 5 2-3 13, Logan Petit 0 0-0 0, Stephen Petit 5 0-0 13, Austin Zingler 3 0-0 6, Trystan Zingler 1 0-0 2, Alex Trogden 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 5-7 37.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (9-9)
Parker Brown 7 4-4 22, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 2 1-5 5, Jaron Christopherson 3 2-4 8, Rylan West 3 0-0 6, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-13 43.
Mullan 12 11 12 2—37
Timberline 2 13 12 16—43
3-point goals — S. Petit 3, L. Trogden, Brown 4.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC moves up a spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team moved up a spot in this week’s NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (21-3, 15-3) moved up from No. 22 to No. 21 in this week’s poll. LCSC, which hit a record 19 shots from 3-point range in a 92-40 Cascade Conference victory Tuesday against Walla Walla at the P1FCU Activity Center, has won nine consecutive games overall. The Warriors have won 12 straight games in which it has taken the court, not losing in a game they’ve played in since a 72-70 loss Dec. 17 at Eastern Oregon.
LCSC is tied atop the conference standings with Southern Oregon (22-4, 15-3) with four games remaining in the regular season. The Warriors next play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bushnell.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC adds pair
The Lewis-Clark State College cross country coaching staff has announced the additions of Haleyann Johnson and Dixie Sefton to the upcoming fall roster.
Johnson, who is from Athol, Idaho, placed second at the state meet twice and holds a career-best time of 20:41 in the 5K. Also competing in track, she has personal bests of 12:48 in the 3,200 and 6:00 in the 1,600. Johnson was an all-league performer all four years in cross country and twice in track at Timberlake High School.
Sefton, from Fairfield, Wash., finished fifth in the district meet and 14th at the state meet this year competing for Freeman High School. She also played soccer and was an all-league selection in softball.
WOMEN’S GOLFLCSC adds player
The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Mackenzie Miller to the roster this fall.
Miller, of Jerome, Idaho, played all four years at Jerome High School, was a team captain and first-team all-league. Off the course, she was a member of the National Honor Society.