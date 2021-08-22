CORVALLIS, Ore. — Four college baseball players from the region helped the Corvallis Knights win their fifth consecutive West Coast League summer baseball title Friday.
Lewis-Clark State senior-to-be Riley Way, and Washington State sophomores-to-be Ethan Ross, Grant Taylor and Kyler Stancato each played a part in the Knights’ 13-2 victory against the Yakima Pippins at Goss Stadium to sweep the best-of-3 series.
Way, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound shortstop who graduated from Lewiston High School, went 1-for-2 in the game with two walks and three runs scored. For the summer, he batted .252 with two home runs, 16 RBI and had six triples and 16 stolen bases.
Ross, a 6-2, 190-pound left-hander, picked up the victory by going six innings and scattering four hits and two walks. He allowed one earned run and struck out seven. During the summer, Ross compiled a 5-1 record with a 2.80 ERA. In 16 games, nine starts, he allowed just 23 hits, walked 25 and struck out 60.
Taylor, a 6-4, 220-pound right-hander, struck out two hitters in the eighth inning. For the summer, he went 5-2 with a 3.99 ERA. Taylor pitched in 11 games, nine starts, and allowed 30 hits and 30 walks in 47⅓ innings pitched. He struck out 65.
Stancato, a 6-3, 195-pound outfielder, went 3-for-5 in the game with a run scored and a stolen base. This summer, he hit .262 with one home run and 27 RBI. Stancato had six doubles, two triples and stole 22 bases.
The Knights, who finished the regular season with a 37-11 record and won the league’s South Division title by a whopping 11 games, have won eight WCL titles overall, including 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2016-19. The league was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 5, Lakeland 0
MOSCOW — The Bears exploded for four second-half goals to rout the Hawks in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game that opened the season for the two teams Saturday.
Devon Conway scored the first two goals for Moscow, while twins Caleb and Zach Skinner each added one, and Bryce Hansen assisted two goals and made one himself.
“They did overall fine,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “They stayed focused on the game, but we do have some work to do. ... The second half, we ran the ball more effectively. Our passes were more accurate, our runs were better-timed and our finishes were very good.”
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 1 4—5
Moscow — Devon Conway (Bryce Hansen), 24th
Moscow — Conway, 47th
Moscow — Caleb Skinner, 54th
Moscow — Zach Skinner (Hansen), 64th
Moscow — Hansen (Cayden May), 72nd
Shots — Moscow 15, Lakeland 2. Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 1, Nathan Seegmiller 1, Lakeland 6.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 8, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Megan Poler scored three goals and assisted on two others as the Bears shut out the Hawks in a Class 4A Inland Empire League game that doubled as the teams’ season opener.
New Moscow coach Jessica Brown called the win “the boost our team needed for the start of the season with us being such a young team.”
Angela and Jessika Lassen each scored once, with Jessika Lassen adding an assist. Sophomore Araya Wood headed in the final goal of the game.
“Every girl on the roster got to see playing time for their first game and really connected well with each other,” Brown said.
Moscow 4 4—8
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow — Megan Poler
Moscow — Lola Johns (Poler)
Moscow — Poler
Moscow — Jessika Lassen (Poler)
Moscow — Angela Lassen
Moscow — Poler
Moscow — Chesney Helmke (J. Lassen)
Moscow — Araya Wood (Poler)
Shots — Moscow 21, Lakeland 1. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 1, Lakeland: NA.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC rolls again in pair of sweeps
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team is off to its best start since 2010, dominating host Huntington and Saint Ambrose (Iowa) at the Forester Invitational.
The Warriors (4-0) beat the Foresters 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 and the Bees 25-20, 25-20, 25-14 to finish the weekend having won 12 consecutive sets to begin the season.
“It was great to be able to see where we stack up against someone besides ourselves,” coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “We were able to see where we’re strong, where we’re weak, and give us a better picture of some long-term planning and preparation.”
Freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez compiled 11 kills against Huntington and 10 against Saint Ambrose to lead the way.
Against the Foresters, senior setter Jess Ruffing chipped in 16 assists and junior libero Kenzie Dean had 10 digs and three aces. Junior right side Carli Berntson finished with three blocks.
Against the Bees, Ruffing had another 16 assists and Dean finished with 16 digs. Ung Enrquez contributed three aces and two blocks, and junior middle blocker Channa Hart had a team-high three blocks.
LCSC next plays in the Firestorm Classic at 2 and 6 p.m. Friday against Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and Valley City State (N.D.), respectively.