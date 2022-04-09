KENDRICK — Wyatt Fitzmorris sent the Kendrick fans home happy with a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday to complete a four-run comeback in an 11-10 Whitepine League baseball win against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Both teams got off to hot starts, each scoring four in the first inning.
Clearwater Valley (3-5, 1-2) continued the surge in the second as Trebor Altman hit a sacrifice fly, Ridge Shown knocked in Laton Schlieper with a triple and Landon Schlieper knocked in Shown with a single for a 7-4 lead.
Kendrick (3-1, 3-1) scored two of its own on an error to cut the lead to 7-6 after two innings.
The Rams would add to their lead with one in the third and two in the fourth to stretch it to 10-6.
Xavier Carpenter started the sixth for the Tigers by reaching on a third strike wild pitch. Hunter Taylor doubled, then Ty Koepp singled them both in to cut the lead to two.
Fitzmorris doubled in Koepp but was thrown out at home by Landon Schlieper. David Fletcher then knocked in Isaac Rigney to tie the game at 10.
Taylor would shut down Clearwater Valley in the top of the seventh, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
Taylor hit a single with one out in the bottom half, moved to third, then scored on Fitzmorris’ hit.
Clearwater Valley 431 200 0—10 10 3
Kendrick 420 004 1—11 18 2
Anthony Fabbi, Trebor Altman (6), Ridge Shown (7) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi; Preston Boyer, Ty Koepp (1), Troy Patterson (4), Hunter Taylor (6) and Dale Fletcher, Wyatt Fitzmorris (7). W—Taylor. L—Shown.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ridge Shown 2 (3B, 2B), Landon Schlieper 2 (2B), Laton Schlieper 2, Darring Cross 2, Anthony Fabbi (3B), Trebor Altman.
Kendrick hits — Hunter Taylor 3 (2B), Isaac Rigney 3, Wyatt Fitzmorris 2 (2B), Noah Littlefield 2 (2B), Ty Koepp 2, Troy Patterson 2, Dale Fletcher 2, Jack Silflow, Skyler Miller.
Grangeville splits pair at Wood Bat tourney
GLENNS FERRY — The Bulldogs split their two games in the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat tournament, falling 12-5 to Declo in the first game before beating Soda Springs 16-5 in the second.
Grangeville (5-7-1) pitcher Miles Lefebvre struck out 10 against Declo (7-1) but surrendered 11 runs, nine of them earned.
“Took him a minute to settle in the first inning, he threw a great game after that,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger said.
The Hornets committed eight errors but Grangeville struggled to take advantage of the mishaps. David Goicoa and Ray Holes each collected two hits.
Grangeville took advantage of its opportunities against Soda Springs (0-4), especially in the fourth inning.
After a flyout, the next 12 batters reached base safely, only four of them on a hit as the Bulldogs scored 10 times in the inning.
Sam Lindsley struck out eight but also walked eight in his four innings of work. Lindsley picked up the win, allowing only one hit.
When asked how it was playing in a wood bat tournament, Nadiger said he liked the change but that “baseball is still baseball.”
Grangeville 100 121— 5 7 3
Declo 410 115—12 7 8
Miles Lefebvre, Ray Holes (6) and David Goicoa; Kyler Dalton and Dalton Powell. W—Dalton. L—Lefebvre.
Grangeville hits — David Goicoa 2, Ray Holes 2, Sam Lindsley 2B, Cody Klement, Caleb Frei.
Declo hits — Will Garrard 3 (2B), Dalton Powell, Trean Zollinger, Deagon Edgar, Kyler Dalton.
———
Soda Springs 201 20— 5 1 4
Grangeville 204 (10)x—16 9 2
Tugg Kapp, Keyton Reddish (4), Trey Stephens (4) and Will McCullough; Sam Lindsley, Jack Bransford (5) and Cody Klement. W—Lindsley. L— Kapp.
Soda Springs hit — Tugg Kapp
Grangeville hits — David Goicoa 2 (3B), Miles Lefebvre 2 (2B), Cody Klement 2, Caleb Frei (2B), Jared Lindsley, Sam Lindsley.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLMoscow 14, Potlatch 4
MOSCOW — Eight different players collected a hit for the Bears in a nonleague home win against the Loggers.
Amanda Pouchnik homered to left-center for Moscow (2-6-1).
Julia Branen, Kaci Kiblen and Angela Sparks all had two hits with one extra-base hit each.
Kelly Stodick allowed four runs in the third inning, but threw a clean slate otherwise.
“Great game, team came together and really played as one,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “Bats came alive and had great baserunning.”
Catcher Emma Chambers had three hits for Potlatch (1-1). Allison Akins and Josie Larson had two hits each.
Potlatch 004 000— 4 8 4
Moscow 305 213—14 11 3
Rebecca Butterfield, Kaylen Hadaller (4) and Emma Chambers; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill. L—Butterfield.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers 3, Allison Akins 2 (2B), Josie Larson 2, Delaney Beckner.
Moscow hits — Julia Branen 2 (3B), Kaci Kiblen 2 (2B), Angel Sparks 2 (2B), Megan Highfill, Maya Kees, Amanda Pouchnik (HR), Isabella Ristine, Kelly Stodick.
Grangeville drops pair in tourney
GLENNS FERRY — The Bulldogs fell 13-2 to defending Idaho 2A state champion Malad 13-2 and dropped an 11-7 decision to Bear Lake in the Glenns Ferry tournament.
“Malad has a great team,” Bulldog coach Jerime Zimmerman said. “Our girls battled with them early and it just got away from us.
The Bulldogs would keep the Dragons off the scoreboard for two innings, but Adley Kimberling and Riglee Peterson each collected four hits as Malad scored 13 unanswered.
In the second game, Grangeville jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but a seven-run second-inning for the Bears was too tough to overcome.
“Just had that one bad inning,” Zimmerman said. “Kind of put us behind the eight ball.”
Bailey Vanderwall collected four hits in the two games combined, including a triple. Macy Smith had three hits and Siena Wagner and Mattie Thacker each had two.
Malad 003 154—13 18 2
Grangeville 000 000—2 2 2
Riglee Peterson and Kaitlyn Pickett; Mattie Thacker and Maci Smith.
Malad hits — Adley Kimberling 4 (2B), Riglee Peterson 4 (3B), Madi Green 2, Bostyn Combs 2, Hallie Horsley 2, Brylee Oglesbee 2, Graycee Godderd, Kaitlyn Pickett.
Grangeville hits — Siena Wagner, Mattie Thacker.
———
Grangeville 130 30—7 13 1
Bear Lake 173 0x—11 19 1
Adalei Lefebvre and Maci Smith; Briney Decker, Brooklyn Clausing (3) and Hannah Declark. W—Decker.
Grangeville hits — Bailey Vanderwall 4 (3B), Macy Smith 3 (2B), Siena Wagner 2, Mattie Thacker 2, Adri Anderson, Abbie Frei.
Bear Lake hits — Abbie Johnson 5 (2 2B), Gracey Rigby 4 (2 2B), Halle Perkins 2 (2B), Alexis Coombs 3, Sadara Preece 2, Morgan Armstrong, Hannah Declark, Natalie Parslow.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC in top 10 in Golfstat rankings
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is ranked in the top 10 of the latest Golfstat rankings and just outside of it in the NAIA coaches top 25, it was announced.
The Warriors are No. 8 in the Golfstat rankings and No. 12 in the coaches poll. Freshman Kristof Panke is the highest rated golfer from the team in the individual rankings at No. 26 with a scoring average of 72.85.
The team next competes in the Corban Invitational on Monday and Tuesday in Salem, Ore.