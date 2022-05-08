RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks started rookie minicamp Friday, and former University of Idaho defensive back Tyrese Dedmon seems to be making the most of his invitation to try out at Seattle’s rookie minicamp.
In an interview conducted by Sports Illustrated after the first practice, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll pointed out Dedmon as a player who was “jumping out a little bit.”
Dedmon is one of five rookie safeties participating in the minicamp. Dedmon was brought in on a tryout basis and wasn’t signed as an undrafted free agent. The camp wraps up today.
Dedmon played five seasons at Idaho, recording 167 tackles, five interceptions, 20 passes defended and two forced fumbles.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLPullman takes Game 1 win
SPOKANE — Pullman (9-10-1, 8-6-1) was awarded a victory after scoring four runs in one inning before being rained out in Game 1 of a scheduled doubleheader against West Valley of Spokane.
Game 2 was postponed to 2:30 p.m. Monday and will be played as a doubleheader with Pullman’s regular-season finale against West Valley.
Pullman 4—4 2 0
West Valley x—0 0 0
Andrew Aitken and N/A.
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker, Nicholas Robison
Schedule changes
At Genesee, the Whitepine League doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Kubs was canceled because of inclement weather. It will not be made up because of the district tournament that starts Tuesday.
At Clarkston, a scheduled Greater Spokane League baseball doubleheader between Shadle Park and Clarkston was postponed to Monday at 2 p.m. because of inclement weather.
At Clarkston, a home softball doubleheader against West Valley was postponed because of inclement weather. A make-up date is yet to be determined.