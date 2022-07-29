In Thursday’s Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers made the 108.7-mile ride from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges in 4 hours, 32 minutes, 16 seconds to finish 42nd among the 144-rider field.

It was the longest of eight total stages in the women’s cycling event. Ewers’ showing was a relative step back from her fourth-place finish Wednesday, but she still gained a place in the overall Tour standings, moving up to 13th. She successfully avoided a large pileup crash that marred the day’s proceedings, but some of her compatriots from Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank were not so lucky.

Tags

Recommended for you