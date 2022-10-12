PULLMAN — Host Pullman suffered a 7-0 rout at the hands of unbeaten West Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos made seven saves for the Greyhounds (5-5, 4-3), who only managed to get off one shot of their own while the Eagles (12-0-1, 7-0) fired 17.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell said his team will try to “forget about this one, clean up some mistakes, and look forward to hosting Rogers on Thursday.”
West Valley 4 3—7
Pullman 0 0—0
West Valley — Chloe van Wey, 14th.
West Valley — Jenna Howe, 15th.
West Valley — Littleworth, 26th.
West Valley — Howe, 34th.
West Valley — van Wey, 43rd.
West Valley — Kelly (Thompson), 58th.
West Valley — Sicilia (Daphne van Wey), 76th.
Shots — West Valley 17, Pullman 1. Saves — West Valley: Aubrey Lobdell 1. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 7.
Moscow 5, Lakeland 0
MOSCOW — In the Class 4A district tournament, the Bears held visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum scoreless, receiving two goals apiece from Addy Rainer and Lola Johns en route to victory.
“The shutout would not have been possible without defensive powerhouse Punk Knott, stopping four goals from being made,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.
Goalkeeper Makai Rauch also preserved the sweep with five saves.
The Bears (9-5-1) will defend their district championship title at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sandpoint.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow 2 3—5
Moscow — Addy Rainer (Kolbi Kiblen), 26th.
Moscow — Megan Poler (Rainer), 38th.
Moscow — Lola Johns, PK, 47th.
Moscow — Lola Johns, PK, 56th.
Moscow — Rainer (Jessika Lassen), 58th.
Shots — Lakeland 12, Moscow 10. Saves — Lakeland: Malia Batman 7. Moscow: Makai Rauch 5.
Clarkston 8, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Rebecca Skinner notched four goals and an assist in Clarkston’s shutout win against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers.
The Bantams (7-2-5, 5-2-3) outshot Rogers 21-1.
Clarkston 5 3—8
Rogers 0 0—0
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 12th.
Clarkston — Lily Sommers (Rebecca Skinner), 16th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 19th.
Clarkston — Skinner (Newhouse), 23rd.
Clarkston — Sadie Thummel (Mariya Johnson) 35th.
Clarkston — Skinner, 48th.
Clarkston — Gabie Mills (Skinner), 71st.
Clarkston — Ashley Eggleston (Brie Ripley), 74th.
Shots — Clarkston 21, Rogers 1. Saves — Rogers: Lilianna Wise 13; Clarkston: Eliose Teasley 1.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBantams best Pirates
The Clarkston Bantams battled through emotions for a strong 25-8, 25-13, 25-7 Class 2A Greater Spokane League home win versus Rogers.
“Just a lot of emotion on the court today,” said coach Marie Huffman, whose team was playing its second match since the deaths of two Clarkston alumni in a car accident. “Thought we did a really good job of controlling the game and putting the ball away.”
Maddie Kaufman had 23 assists for the Bantams (4-6, 2-2). Emily Johnson had six kills and Leah Copeland had five aces.
JV — Clarkston def. Rogers.
C Team — Clarkston def. Rogers.
Frosh — Clarkston def. Rogers.
Bears win on senior night
MOSCOW — Host Moscow defeated Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23 on the Bears’ senior night.
Among seniors playing their final regular-season home match with the Bears (11-9, 3-1), Morgan Claus led in kills with 14, Maecie Robbins led in digs with 25, and Sam Unger notched 36 assists.
Bulldogs get revenge on Loggers
GENESEE — In a clash of the second- and third-place teams in Whitepine League Division I volleyball, Genesee avenged a defeat from earlier in the season by topping Potlatch in straight sets.
The final scoreline read 25-18, 25-20, 25-19, and the Bulldogs improved to 23-7 overall and 10-3 in league, while the Loggers fell to 13-4 and 11-3.
“We’ve changed some things — we’ve changed our lineup a little bit since then,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said of the turnaround. “A big difference was we were missing one of our senior leaders — Maxine English — last time.”
Mia Scharnhorst had a team-high 33 digs, while Isabelle Monk and Makayla Herman hit 10 kills apiece for the Bulldogs.
JV — Genesee def. Potlatch 25-12, 25-19
Trojans conquer Knights
MOSCOW — Logos of Moscow ran Whitepine League Division I heavyweight Troy close in two of three sets, but ultimately fell 25-23, 25-16, 25-22.
“There was just a lot of energy in Logos’ gym,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “It was their senior night and they’ve got five seniors, so certainly there was a lot of people there and a lot of noise. It was all good noise.”
Jolee Ecklund had 14 kills and went 9-for-9 serving with four aces for the Trojans (22-5, 13-0).
JV — Troy def. Logos.
Pullman handles West Valley
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds swept the Eagles 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 to remain undefeated in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Gabby Oliver led Pullman (7-3, 4-0) with 20 assists and eight aces. Sophie Armstrong had 13 kills and five blocks, while Margot Keane had 17 digs.
Tigers roar to league title
CRAIGMONT — The visiting Tigers finished Whitepine League Division II play undefeated with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-15 win against the Huskies of Craigmont.
Hailey Taylor led Kendrick (12-2, 10-0) with seven kills and added two aces. Morgan Silflow had six aces, and Ruby Stewart provided 16 assists.
“Our last league game before districts on Saturday,” Kendrick coach Molly Olson said. “Getting back into the groove of things before the postseason.”
JV — Kendrick def. Highland 3-0.
Pirates rule, Kubs split in tri-match
KAMIAH — In a senior night tri-match at Kamiah, Prairie of Cottonwood scored two victories before the Kubs earned a win against Grangeville.
The Pirates (8-12, 5-9) defeated Kamiah 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 and Grangeville 25-16, 25-14, 26-24. Kristin Wemhoff was 30-for-30 serving and added 26 digs for Prairie, while Lexi Schumacher totaled 42 assists and Tara Schlader tallied 23 kills.
The Kubs (14-9, 5-9) bested the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 in the final regular-season home game in the careers of Kamiah seniors Nicky Proskine (nine kills) Logan Landmark (eight kills) and Makinna Wilson (four kills).
Emma Krogh chipped in 23 assists for Kamiah.
Mustangs race past Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Deary earned its 10th win of the season with a 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 Whitepine League Division II victory against host Nezperce.
Deary was shorthanded with players off for FFA and others under the weather.
“Pretty even (performance) across the board, good team effort,” Deary coach Brooke Swanson said. “New rotation to run tonight and the girls did great.”
JV — Deary won 25-22, 25-13.
Bulldogs bring down Dragons
SPOKANE — Colfax stayed perfect in Class 2B Bi-County league play with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win against St. George’s of Spokane.
Brynn McGaughy had 10 kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (8-5, 6-0).
Lauren York had 10 assists. Gracie Veitenheimer and Hailey Demler each had four aces.
JV — Colfax def. St. George’s.
Pirates skewer Wildcats
POMEROY — Buoyed by 27 assists and a 14-for-14 serving performance from Jillian Herres, host Pomeroy rolled to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-6 win against Colton.
Hallie Brewer added seven kills and nine digs while Kendall Dixon delivered a team-high 10 kills for Pomeroy (14-4, 5-1). Rachel Becker put up 10 digs for the Wildcats (4-6, 2-4).
Panthers fall on the road
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin was swept 25-10, 25-16, 25-13 in a Class 2B Bi-County League match against Upper Columbia Academy.
Emmalyn Barnea had five kills for the Panthers (4-7, 2-5), while Haylee Appleford had eight assists, and Makayla Wheeler had six digs.
JV — UCA def. Asotin 25-12, 25-13, 18-11.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU second at Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Junior Jaden Cantafio had a final-round even-par 71 to help Washington State to a second-place finish at the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with an 863, behind meet champion Kansas State’s 849. Idaho finished 12th in the 15-team field with an 891.
Cantafio finished tied for ninth with a 1-over 214. Idaho was led by senior Colt Sherrell and junior Jose Suryadinata, who each finished with a 9-over 222 to tie for 40th place.
Team scores — 1. Kansas State 849; 2. Washington State 863; 3. Tarleton State 865; 4. Southern Mississippi 871; 5. Utah 873; T6. Seattle 875; T6. Oregon State 875; 8. Sam Houston 879; T9. Fullerton 883; T9. Gonzaga 883; 11. Pacific 884; 12. Idaho 891; 13. Sacramento State 892; 14. Boise State 897; 15. Utah Tech 899.
Medalist — Javier Barcos (Utah) 209.
WSU individuals — T9. Jaden Cantafio 214; T17. Preston Bebich 217; T17. Sam Renner 217; T28. Pono Yanagi 219; T37. Daniel Kim 221; T51. Peter Jung 225.
Idaho individuals — T40. Colt Sherrell 222; T40. Jose Suryadinata 222; T44. Joe Sykes 223; 69. Matt McGann 229; T74. Samuel Johnson 232.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLSome game times announced for WSU
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference announced a total of 19 Washington State women’s basketball games will be broadcast on its network, the Pac-12 Network, and the school has set game times for all home games this coming season.
The Cougars’ conference season starts at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at home against Utah. The Nov. 13 home game against Prairie View A&M will tip off at noon.
WSU will have a 2 p.m. Oct. 30 exhibition game against Westmont (Calif.) at Beasley Coliseum and the regular season starts at noon Nov. 7 against Loyola Marymount.
The Cougars will play defending WNIT champion South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Nov. 28, then host Montana at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
Other game times will be announced at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Loyola Marymount, noon; 11 — at San Francisco; 13 — Prairie View A&M, noon; 18 — BYU+; 21 — Troy+; 28 — South Dakota State, 7 p.m.; Dec. 2 — Montana, 6 p.m.; 7 — at Portland; 11 — at Washington*, 2 p.m.; 17 — Jackson State; 19 — at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; 21 — at Houston; 30 — Utah*, 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — Colorado*, 4 p.m.; 8 — Washington*, noon; 13 — at Oregon State*, 7 p.m.; 15 — at Oregon*, noon; 20 — USC*, 7 p.m.; 22 — UCLA*, noon; 27 — at Arizona State*, 5 p.m.; 29 — at Arizona*, 11 a.m.; Feb. 3 — Stanford*, 7 p.m.; 5 — California*, noon; 10 — at Colorado*, 6 pm.; 12 — at Utah*, 11 a.m.; 17 — Oregon*, 7 p.m.; 19 — Oregon State*, noon; 23 — at UCLA*, 6 p.m.; 25 — at USC*, noon; March 1-5 — Pac-12 tournament
+ — Northshore Showcase, Laie, Hawaii
* — Pac-12 games