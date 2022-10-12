PULLMAN — Host Pullman suffered a 7-0 rout at the hands of unbeaten West Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos made seven saves for the Greyhounds (5-5, 4-3), who only managed to get off one shot of their own while the Eagles (12-0-1, 7-0) fired 17.

