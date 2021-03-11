LAPWAI — The District II Basketball Referee Association’s Senior Showcase is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Lapwai High School.
A game between the district’s senior female standouts takes place first, followed by the boys’ contest. Teams are split between “north” and “south” areas of the district.
There will be a 3-point contest at halftime of the girls’ game, and the boys’ game also will have a 3-point shootout and a dunk contest at halftime.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Face coverings will be required.
GIRLS’ ROSTERS
North — Kirstin Wambeke, Logos; Adriana Arciga, Potlatch; Sydnie Zywina, Orofino; Kaylynn Johnson, Orofino; Claira Osborne, Genesee; Bailey Leseman, Genesee; Taylor Mayer, Genesee; Taylor Carpenter, Potlatch; Marissa Larson, Timberline; Elsie Leituala, Moscow.
Coaches: Greg Hardie, Genesee; Tessa Mullinix, Orofino.
South — Madison Shears, Prairie; Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Mya Barger, Kamiah; Kadyn Horton, Nezperce; Sydney McRoberts, Lewiston; Omari Mitchell, Lapwai; Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Emma Edwards, Grangeville; Martha Smith, Clearwater Valley; Hannah Duuck, Nezperce.
Coaches: Lori Mader, Prairie; Michelle Barger, Grangeville.
BOYS’ ROSTERS
North — London Kirk, Deary; Brayden Stapleton, Deary; Sam Spence, Genesee; Benny Kitchel, Moscow; Tyler Skinner, Moscow; Kaiden Codr, Troy; Joe Sparano, Orofino; Devon Wentland, Timberline; Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie; Chase Hunter, Timberline.
Coaches: Jalen Kirk, Deary; Tim Silflow, Kendrick.
South — Cole Schlader, Prairie; Jared Cronce, Nezperce; Jace Sams, Kamiah; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley; Joel Mullikin, Lewiston; Kash Lang, Lewiston; George Forsmann, Lewiston; Wyatt Weckman, St. John Bosco; Lane Wassmuth, Highland; JC Sobotta, Lapwai.
Coaches: Zachary Eastman, Lapwai; CJ Woods, Clearwater Valley.
VOLLEYBALLColton beats Asotin
ASOTIN — Josie Schultheis collected 28 kills and 10 digs and Rylee Vining furnished 28 assists as Colton defeated Asotin 27-25, 25-16, 25-15 in a nonleague volleyball match.
Sidni Whitcomb had two aces for the Wildcats.
For the Panthers (2-4), Emmalyn Barnea tallied five kills, Madison Shriver had 16 assists, Sydnee Balzer added six blocks, Izzy Bailey contributed eight digs and Kayla Paine provided seven kills.
JV — Asotin def. Colton 25-17, 25-22.
CROSS COUNTRYPomeroy hosts home meet
POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates set several personal bests as they staged a cross country meet at Pomeroy Golf Course.
Pomeroy had only one girl compete, while the boys’ team finished fourth.
Maya Kowatsch finished 14th in the girls’ race, while Nick Vendeland was the top boys’ placer for the Pirates.
POMEROY RESULTS
Boys — 10. Nick Vendeland 20:50; 14. Cash Copher 21:48; 16. Trevin Walton 21:58; 21. Brady Bott 23:43; 22. Samuel Lamb 24:09; 25. Jayden Slusser 28:55.
Girls — 14. Maya Kowatsch 31:16.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLTwo Lewiston players make All-IEL
A pair of Lewiston players earned Class 5A All-Inland Empire League honors, the league recently announced.
Seniors Kash Lang and George Forsmann made the team for the Bengals, who advanced to a state play-in game before seeing their season come to an end. Voting was done by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Kash Lang, Lewiston; Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City; George Forsmann, Lewiston; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Cameren Cope, Coeur d’Alene.
Co-players of the year — Caden McLean, Post Falls; Kolton Mitchell, Lake City.
Coach of the year — Jim Winger, Lake City,
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU hits pause on program
The Washington State baseball team announced their four-game trip to Seattle to take on Seattle University and the University of Washington has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Cougars (9-2) were scheduled to play the Redhawks at 1 p.m. today and 11 a.m. Friday, with games against the Huskies at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The three schools are attempting to reschedule the games.
Washington State will begin a nine-game road trip starting at 3 p.m. next Wednesday at Portland.