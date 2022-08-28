Detrizio

Washington State junior forward Margie Detrizio dribbles during Sunday's nonconference game against Eastern Washington. Detrizio had two goals as the Cougars beat the Eagles.

 Courtesy WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for the 19th-ranked Washington State soccer team. No wins in the first two matches, and with a struggle on their hands in the first half of Sunday's home nonconference game against Eastern Washington, the Cougars needed a bit of a spark.

That's when they turned to Margie Detrizio, who gave WSU the life it needed.

