PULLMAN — It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for the 19th-ranked Washington State soccer team. No wins in the first two matches, and with a struggle on their hands in the first half of Sunday's home nonconference game against Eastern Washington, the Cougars needed a bit of a spark.
That's when they turned to Margie Detrizio, who gave WSU the life it needed.
The junior forward scored twice in a 20-minute stretch in the second half, lifting the Cougars to a 3-1 victory against the Eagles before 1,236 fans at Lower Soccer Field.
"I'm happy we got the win," coach Todd Shulenberger said. "I like the response but we're still leaving a lot out there. You gotta believe at some point those things are going to change, but it was a gutsy win."
The goals came as the Cougars (1-1-1) were in possible danger of a second tie in three games this season, with almost nothing to show for it. Instead, the 5-foot-9 player from Chandler, Ariz., gave WSU some spark.
Less than two minutes into the final half, senior Mykiaa Minniss sent a through ball from just on the other side of midfield to about 25 yards away from the goal, finding the right foot of Detrizio. She gained control of the ball, dribbled once, showed patience and put it into the left corner of the net past Eastern Washington goalkeeper Kamryn Willoughby to put the Cougars up 2-1.
Almost 20 minutes later, senior forward Brianna McReynolds tapped a ball away from EWU's Claire Eerkes to Detrizio, and she dribbled in from about 25 yards out and into a 1-v-1 opportunity into the penalty area. Detrizio right-footed a shot into the lower right corner of the goal as Washington State went up by two.
"We needed (those goals) at that time," Shulenberger said. "Big players step up in big moments."
Sydney Studer put the Cougars up with a header off the corner kick of senior forward Grayson Lynch in the 10th minute. Almost halfway through the first half, Madison Kern converted on a penalty kick to tie the game at 1.
But WSU dominated throughout. It held a 28-7 edge in shots, including 8-2 on goal, as well as a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper stopped one shot, and Willoughby made five saves.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Seattle.
EWU 1 0—1
WSU 1 2—3
WSU — Sydney Studer (Grayson Lynch), 10th.
EWU — Madison Kern, 22nd.
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Mykiaa Minniss), 47th.
WSU — Detrizio (Brianna McReynolds), 67th.
Shots — Washington State 28, Eastern Washington 7. Saves — EWU: Kamryn Willoughby 5, WSU: Nadia Cooper 1.
Idaho 1, Nevada 0
MOSCOW — Junior forward Ariel Loften converted on a rebound shot early in the first half and the Vandals defense made that stand in a nonconference win against the Wolfpack at the Kibbie Dome.
Lofton's goal came as time was winding down in the first half. Senior Savannah Foster kicked a ball inside the penalty area and found junior Maddy Lasher. Lasher kicked a ball that Nevada goalkeeper Kendall Stovall stopped. However, the ball popped out to Stovall's right, and Loften corralled the ball and kicked it into a wide open net with 4:02 left before halftime.
Idaho (2-1) had a couple of chances in the second half, but were offsides on one opportunity and junior midfielder Margo Schoesler hit the crossbar on a second with 10 minutes left in regulation.
The Vandals held a 9-6 edge in shots, and a 4-2 advantage in corners.
Freshman Kira Witte finished with five saves, and Stovall tallied four for the Wolf Pack (0-2-1).
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Thomas (Minn.)