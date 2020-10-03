CRAIGMONT — Cassidy Henderson collected 13 kills and Dantae Workman added nine kills and seven aces Friday as Deary High School outlasted Highland 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 15-7 in a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division II makeup match Friday.
Kenadie Kirk racked up 28 assists and 10 aces for the Mustangs (3-4 in league) and Cassie Morey tallied five blocks.
Deary coach Dani Jones said her team committed numerous service errors in the early going but rallied decisively after the third-set loss.
JV — Deary def. Highland 2-1.
Savages fall on the road
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Salmon River fell behind by two sets and couldn’t overcome the deficit in falling to Horseshoe Bend 25-19, 26-24, 20-25, 25-6 in a Long Pin Conference match.
No other information was available at press time.
The Savages (3-7, 3-4) next will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Meadows Valley.
GIRLS’ SOCCERGrangeville 3, Priest River 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Naomi Connolley had two goals and an assist as the Bulldogs scored twice in the first half to roll to an Intermountain League victory against the Spartans at Real Life Soccer Field.’
Connolley and Mia Rioux hooked up for the first goal of the game for Grangeville (4-2-1, 3-1-1) just five minutes in as Connolley scored the goal. Rioux then made it 2-0 Bulldogs when she converted a pass from Connolley.
In the second half, Connolley tallied her final goal off an assist from Talia Brown.
“Overall, the ladies played a great passing game and had lots of offensive opportunities and great first touches,” Grangeville coach Suzanne Acton said.
Brown didn’t make any stops in goal in the first half, while Jordan Melendez stopped one Priest River (0-9, 0-8) shot in the second half.
The two teams meet again at noon today in Grangeville.
Grangeville 2 1—3
Priest River 0 0—0
Grangeville — Naomi Connolley (Mia Rioux), 5th.
Grangeville — Rioux (Connolley), 30th.
Grangeville — Connolley (Talia Brown), 48th.
Shots — n/a.
Saves — Grangeville: Brown 0, Jordan Melendez 1. Priest River: n/a.
BOYS’ SOCCERGrangeville 0, Priest River 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Neither the Bulldogs nor the Spartans could dent the scoreboard in an Intermountain League game that was played at Real Life Soccer Field.
Grangeville’s record now is 2-3-2, 2-2-2 in the league while Priest River now is 2-8, 2-7.
The two teams will play again at 2 p.m. today at Grangeville.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLMolina signs with Swedish team
PULLMAN — Former Washington State women’s basketball player Chanelle Molina has signed with a pro team in Sweden, the school announced.
The point guard from Hawaii signed with the Norrkoping Dolphins of the women’s Basketligan, the top league in the country, and was expected to be ready for today’s season opener.
“This is my first time in Europe, so I’m soaking in all of the culture right now,” Molina said in a WSU statement. “I’m loving it in Sweden so far. The people and the food are great. I’m really liking my team and the overall atmosphere. I can’t wait to get onto the court and get started.”
Molina was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick last season for the second consecutive year.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLGraybeal is MVP on LCSC decade team
Nicole Graybeal, an NAIA first-team All-American in 2010, was named Most Valuable Player on the all-decade team announced for volleyball by Lewis-Clark State College.
Graybeal, a middle blocker from Spokane, ranks third in single-season blocks for the Warriors.
Also named to the all-decade team, based on an online fan vote, were liberos Gionni Brown and Katie Hinrichs; setters Nevena Dragovic and Lauren West; outside hitters Kennadie Clute, Treneisha Doyle, Rachel Gregg and Lauryn Herrick; and middle blockers Deddiy Alaimaleata and Tori Edwards.
The fan poll for the L-C all-decade team in track and field will begin Monday on Facebook and Twitter.